Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Man arrested after robbery and attempted robbery of Olathe banks

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police took a man into custody after trying to rob one bank and robbing another Monday afternoon, the Olathe Police Department reported. An incident report indicated officers responded to the Bank Midwest in the 14700 block of 119th Street for an attempted bank robbery just after 1 p.m.
OLATHE, KS
mycouriertribune.com

3 arrested after police chase in Kearney

KEARNEY — Police in Kearney were involved in a brief car chase overnight Nov. 3 that resulted in three people being taken into custody. According to a social media post from police, officers said they initially observed a suspicious vehicle. During the chase, police utilized stop sticks, which caused the suspect vehicle to lose a tire and come to a stop in the median on southbound Interstate 35.
KEARNEY, MO
KCTV 5

KCMO police in standoff with domestic violence suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department called tactical officers and negotiators into a standoff with an accused domestic violence suspect on Sunday. Police said they were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning to the 8600 block of E. 61st Terrace in regard to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Unsolved: Relatives of Avery Williams want justice in 2021 shooting outside bowling alley

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A date night that ended in a triple shooting remains unsolved more than one year after gunfire erupted outside of a Kansas City bowling alley. On Oct. 3, 2021, someone shot Avery Williams, his girlfriend, and another friend outside of the Ward Parkway Lanes. Williams did not survive his injuries. The other two shooting victims survived their injuries.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

KHP identifies driver in Kansas City hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver in a Kansas City hit-and-run over the weekend has been identified. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of Merriam Ln. and S. 24th St. in Kansas City, Kan., with reports of a crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Man arrested after breaking into Jackson County Courthouse

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A man was arrested Saturday after breaking into the Jackson County Courthouse. Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said deputies were called out to the courthouse at 10:24 a.m. on Saturday on a burglary in progress call. The suspect was taken into custody in the lower...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Off-duty officer injured, 5 arrested in alleged armed attack in west Lawrence

Five teens — four adults and one minor — were arrested on suspicion of charges including attempted murder and aggravated robbery following an incident early Friday that left an off-duty Lawrence police officer injured. Laura McCabe, a spokesperson for the Lawrence Police Department, said officers were called to...
LAWRENCE, KS

