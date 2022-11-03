Read full article on original website
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. NicholsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
This historic building operated 5-and-10 cent store, F.W. Woolworth's, from 1928 to 1964 on Troost Avenue in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic building that housed Kansas City Police Station Number 4 in 1916 has been repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic rural Elmwood Cemetery memorializes local residents from the 1800s with Victorian funerary artCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House LoftsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Man arrested after robbery and attempted robbery of Olathe banks
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police took a man into custody after trying to rob one bank and robbing another Monday afternoon, the Olathe Police Department reported. An incident report indicated officers responded to the Bank Midwest in the 14700 block of 119th Street for an attempted bank robbery just after 1 p.m.
KCTV 5
WATCH: Kansas City police officers help save life of infant girl with RSV
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two police officers rushed into lifesaving mode Thursday, helping an infant who wasn’t breathing. The Kansas City Police Department stated Officer Richard DuChaine and his partner, Officer Charles Owen, were called to the scene where a 1-month-old girl was unable to breathe. The two...
mycouriertribune.com
3 arrested after police chase in Kearney
KEARNEY — Police in Kearney were involved in a brief car chase overnight Nov. 3 that resulted in three people being taken into custody. According to a social media post from police, officers said they initially observed a suspicious vehicle. During the chase, police utilized stop sticks, which caused the suspect vehicle to lose a tire and come to a stop in the median on southbound Interstate 35.
Kansas City police officer convicted in Cameron Lamb’s death files appeal
Attorneys for Eric DeValkenaere — the former Kansas City, Missouri, police detective convicted of second-degree manslaughter in Cameron Lamb’s shooting death — have formally filed an appeal.
BET
Kansas City, Mo. To Pay $5 Million Settlement In Police Fatal Shooting Of Black Man
Kansas City, Mo. agreed to pay $5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of Terrence Bridges Jr., an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer responding to a reported carjacking in 2019, The Kansas City Star reported Thursday (Nov. 3). The police board...
KCTV 5
KCMO police in standoff with domestic violence suspect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department called tactical officers and negotiators into a standoff with an accused domestic violence suspect on Sunday. Police said they were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning to the 8600 block of E. 61st Terrace in regard to...
KC-area woman arrested after pickup strikes, kills 3-year-old
KANSAS CITY —A child was struck and killed in an accident just after 11p.m. Friday in Clay County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ford F150 driven by Lacy D. James, 33, Smithville, was backing up in a residential area at 8 Jolisa Court in Smithville and struck a 3-year-0ld girl.
KCTV 5
‘I miss my guy’: Friends, family continue to remember life of Katron Harris
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The KCK community came together for a candlelight vigil to remember a Turner High School student who was killed during a Halloween shooting. “I met Katron when he was five years old that was my baby,” says a woman who talked about Katron at the vigil.
KCTV 5
KC Unsolved: Relatives of Avery Williams want justice in 2021 shooting outside bowling alley
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A date night that ended in a triple shooting remains unsolved more than one year after gunfire erupted outside of a Kansas City bowling alley. On Oct. 3, 2021, someone shot Avery Williams, his girlfriend, and another friend outside of the Ward Parkway Lanes. Williams did not survive his injuries. The other two shooting victims survived their injuries.
Police warn of ‘Felony Lane Gang’ committing burglaries in Kansas
DOUGLAS COUNTY – As the holiday shopping season approaches, detectives with the Lawrence Police Department warn the public to be on guard for members of the “Felony Lane Gang." The FLG typically travels in groups committing auto burglaries, then using the stolen credit/debit cards or checks to make...
KCTV 5
KCPD Detective Eric DeValkenaere asks higher court to overturn his conviction
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Eric DeValkenaere’s legal team is asking a higher court to reverse his conviction. He was convicted of armed criminal action and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Cameron Lamb. The shooting took place back in December of 2019. Police say Lamb was speeding, weaving...
KC-area man attempted to flee with officer in the backseat
KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City-area man who attempted to flee in a stolen vehicle while an officer in the back seat was attempting to get him out of the car was sentenced in federal court this week for illegally possessing firearms and heroin to distribute, according to the United State's Attorney.
WIBW
KHP identifies driver in Kansas City hit-and-run
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver in a Kansas City hit-and-run over the weekend has been identified. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of Merriam Ln. and S. 24th St. in Kansas City, Kan., with reports of a crash.
KCTV 5
Man arrested after breaking into Jackson County Courthouse
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A man was arrested Saturday after breaking into the Jackson County Courthouse. Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said deputies were called out to the courthouse at 10:24 a.m. on Saturday on a burglary in progress call. The suspect was taken into custody in the lower...
KCPD investigating wrong-way crash near Stadium Drive
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a wrong way crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 70 and Stadium Drive.
lawrencekstimes.com
Off-duty officer injured, 5 arrested in alleged armed attack in west Lawrence
Five teens — four adults and one minor — were arrested on suspicion of charges including attempted murder and aggravated robbery following an incident early Friday that left an off-duty Lawrence police officer injured. Laura McCabe, a spokesperson for the Lawrence Police Department, said officers were called to...
1 critically injured in scooter crash in Kansas City, Missouri
One person was critically injured in an overnight crash involving a scooter in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Relatives grieve the loss of 17-year-old killed during shooting on Halloween in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- A community vigil will be held this weekend for 17-year-old Turner High School student Katron Harris who was killed during a shooting on Halloween near S. 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, Kan. Katron’s family members say he was a loving and caring...
Lawsuit alleges KCK police were accomplices in wrongful conviction of Coones
A lawsuit filed by the family of Pete Coones alleges Kansas City, Kansas, police were accomplices in his wrongful conviction.
Man who allegedly shot at Independence police officer charged in incident
A man who allegedly shot at an Independence police officer at a gas station early Thursday morning has been charged in the incident.
