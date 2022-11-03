KEARNEY — Police in Kearney were involved in a brief car chase overnight Nov. 3 that resulted in three people being taken into custody. According to a social media post from police, officers said they initially observed a suspicious vehicle. During the chase, police utilized stop sticks, which caused the suspect vehicle to lose a tire and come to a stop in the median on southbound Interstate 35.

KEARNEY, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO