Florida State

Massachusetts Woman Accused of Killing Her Grandma

A Massachusetts woman has been charged with murdering her grandmother, police said. Kelsie Cote, 26, also faces charges of assault with intent to murder and destruction of evidence in connection with the murder of her 74-year-old grandmother, Doris Cote. Doris was found dead in her home Tuesday by a relative. Kelsie is set to be arraigned Monday.
Subtropical Storm Nicole Forecast to Hit Florida as a Hurricane This Week

Florida’s southeast coast, where some residents are still recovering from Hurricane Ian, is expected to be hit by a Category 1 hurricane between Wednesday and Thursday this week. On Monday morning, Subtropical Storm Nicole was sitting 500 miles off the coast of the Bahamas, moving about 9 miles an hour. However, the storm is expected to intensify with coastal flooding and heavy rain, as well as wild winds reaching Georgia’s coast. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called a state of emergency in 34 counties on Monday to make sure people can gather resources and prepare for the storm. “While this storm does not, at this time, appear that it will become much stronger, I urge all Floridians to be prepared,” he said.
