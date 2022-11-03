Florida’s southeast coast, where some residents are still recovering from Hurricane Ian, is expected to be hit by a Category 1 hurricane between Wednesday and Thursday this week. On Monday morning, Subtropical Storm Nicole was sitting 500 miles off the coast of the Bahamas, moving about 9 miles an hour. However, the storm is expected to intensify with coastal flooding and heavy rain, as well as wild winds reaching Georgia’s coast. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called a state of emergency in 34 counties on Monday to make sure people can gather resources and prepare for the storm. “While this storm does not, at this time, appear that it will become much stronger, I urge all Floridians to be prepared,” he said.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO