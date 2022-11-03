Read full article on original website
Plum planning retail development at former borough building site
As Plum prepares to move into the borough’s new municipal center, it already has plans for the redevelopment of the building and property it is moving out of. The borough will take its plans for a retail development on the almost 14-acre site, The Shops at Plum Creek, to its planning commission for review, Borough Manager Michael Thomas said.
nextpittsburgh.com
Allegheny County alerts voters whose mail-in ballots may not be counted on Election Day
Almost 1,000 mail-in ballots for Tuesday’s election in Allegheny County have been rejected, but it’s not too late to take action to have your vote counted. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled over the weekend that mail-in and absentee ballots with no dates or incorrect dates should not be counted in this year’s election.
Financing wrapped up for new Irwin senior apartments
Construction for the Westmoreland County Housing Authority’s proposed 50-unit senior living community in Irwin is expected to begin Dec. 10. Housing authority Executive Director Michael Washowich said financing for the $14 million project will be complete next month, setting the stage for a 16-month construction period that is slated to be wrap up in May 2024.
pghcitypaper.com
Attention, Allegheny County voters: If your name is on this list, you need to correct your mail-in ballot
Due to a recent order from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court regarding written dates on mail-in and absentee ballots, more than 1,000 ballots previously submitted to the Allegheny County Elections Division will not be counted in tomorrow’s election unless the voters in question correct them in person at the county election office today or tomorrow.
South Hills Residents face another rough winter after construction of DPW facility delayed again
PITTSBURGH — Target 11 has learned that the construction of a critical public works facility that houses salt trucks has been delayed again, and that means residents in a number of communities serviced by that facility will face yet another winter of extended wait times for streets to be treated.
Proposed residential development in Indiana Township getting pushback from residents
Several dozen Indiana Township residents are pushing back against a proposal to construct a 100-unit residential development on land that Allegheny County’s comprehensive plan recommends for conservation. The developer, identified in township documents Fox Chapel Estates LP, a company with an office in McCandless, has submitted an application to...
Over 1,000 Allegheny mail-in ballots won't be counted unless cured by voters
Update: Allegheny County officials reported Monday evening that 106 people visited the elections division to cure their ballots. More than 1,000 Allegheny County voters must cure their mail-in ballots or their votes won’t be counted, county election officials said Sunday. The county has released a list of voters whose...
wtae.com
Allegheny County publishes list of incorrectly dated ballots
PITTSBURGH — Even as people are returning their mail-in ballot at the last minute at the Allegheny County Election Division office at the County Office Building in Downtown Pittsburgh, some of about 1,000 other people have gotten late word about a problem with the dating on their mail-in ballot envelopes.
Chief: Girl delivering papers notified Tarentum residents of house fire
Summit Hose Company Chief Josh Fox said a girl delivering newspapers saw a fire on Grantham Street in Tarentum Monday morning and knocked on the door to wake up the the residents. Two people were inside the house, located in the 900 block of Grantham Street. A woman was transported...
Approval sought for auto repair shop in downtown New Kensington
Mike Smith was looking for more room for his auto repair business, Ar-Ken Automotive, when he moved from Constitution Boulevard to Fifth Avenue in New Kensington earlier this year. The space accessed from the back of 649 Fifth Ave. gave him another good 500 square feet, which he said was...
Shale gas wells at Pittsburgh’s airport aren’t living up to the billing | Opinion
It looks increasingly likely that PIT’s natural gas revenues will not be a major source of revenue over the next 20 to 30 years. The post Shale gas wells at Pittsburgh’s airport aren’t living up to the billing | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Pittsburgh mayor, police should do their jobs
Regarding the article “2 women killed in North Side shooting were innocent bystanders, police say; 3rd victim ID’d” (Oct. 17, TribLIVE): Gee whiz, mayor, we pay your salaries, benefits and pensions, but it’s not enough? You want us to do your jobs for you as well?
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Colin McNickle: PIT’s shale gas wells not living up to billing
A revenue stream once highly touted as being a double saving grace that not only helped make Pittsburgh International Airport’s (PIT) current $1.4 billion terminal modernization program possible but kept PIT from defaulting on its debt is struggling to live up to its original billing, according to a new analysis by the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy.
City pursues charges against Troiani family over “unsafe structures” for First and Market properties
VENETIA — The city of Pittsburgh’s Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections is pursuing legal charges against the Troiani family in Pittsburgh Municipal Court over its “unsafe structures” along First and Market Streets that the Troianis have long been seeking approval to demolish anyway. The Troianis...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Mayor Gainey asks residents: Who should the next police chief be?
Those were the primary words used by those who attended an open forum on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at PPG Paints Arena, pertaining to the traits that the next Pittsburgh Chief of Police should have. The city has been without a permanent chief since Scott Schubert announced his departure in late...
wtae.com
Brush fire keeps firefighters busy for hours in Fayette County
GRINDSTONE, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours fighting a difficult brush fire in Fayette County on Sunday. The fire burned in the Grindstone area of Jefferson Township. Dozens of fire companies from six counties were called to the scene in a heavily wooded area of Sherbondy Hollow Road. There was...
One street, two visions of Pennsylvania’s future: How politics divides these Pittsburgh neighbors
There are few places in Pennsylvania where the divide between Democrats and Republicans this election is more evident than on Tropical Avenue in the Beechview neighborhood of Pittsburgh. The street is lined with brick houses and well-manicured lawns. In six lawns on one side of the street are signs for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Leaders must act on radon dangers
Deb Erdley and Megan Tomasic’s recent series of articles on radon in schools is an important reminder of the work that still needs to be done to protect children’s health in the places where they grow and learn. Over the last decade, the state Legislature has been presented...
Shooting leaves 1 dead in Westmoreland County shopping center parking lot
BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) - A manhunt is underway for a suspected shooter in Belle Vernon after a person was shot and killed in a shopping center parking lot.Westmoreland County 911 told KDKA that first responders were called to the scene around 7:20 Saturday evening.The shooting was said to have taken place outside the Lowe's Home Improvement store in the Rostraver Square shopping center in Belle Vernon.We know the coroner was called to the scene, but so far no one has been arrested, and for the last several hours, police have been searching for the suspect.Our photographer spoke to the Rostraver Township police chief and he did not want to go into detail about the investigation or a suspect."At this point, I really don't want to make too much of a comment about the investigation because we just had some recent information come in, especially [about] the investigation itself," said Chief John Christner.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Let's help the needy rather than the college grads
A couple of recent headlines caught my eye. President Biden wants to pay off student loans for people who voluntarily went to college knowing it’s not free. They are young enough to get a job and pay their own student loans but still want the American taxpayers to make them debt free. Some estimates are that taxpayers will be on the hook for nearly $600 billion.
