Hampton Township, PA

Tribune-Review

Plum planning retail development at former borough building site

As Plum prepares to move into the borough’s new municipal center, it already has plans for the redevelopment of the building and property it is moving out of. The borough will take its plans for a retail development on the almost 14-acre site, The Shops at Plum Creek, to its planning commission for review, Borough Manager Michael Thomas said.
PLUM, PA
Tribune-Review

Financing wrapped up for new Irwin senior apartments

Construction for the Westmoreland County Housing Authority’s proposed 50-unit senior living community in Irwin is expected to begin Dec. 10. Housing authority Executive Director Michael Washowich said financing for the $14 million project will be complete next month, setting the stage for a 16-month construction period that is slated to be wrap up in May 2024.
IRWIN, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Attention, Allegheny County voters: If your name is on this list, you need to correct your mail-in ballot

Due to a recent order from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court regarding written dates on mail-in and absentee ballots, more than 1,000 ballots previously submitted to the Allegheny County Elections Division will not be counted in tomorrow’s election unless the voters in question correct them in person at the county election office today or tomorrow.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Allegheny County publishes list of incorrectly dated ballots

PITTSBURGH — Even as people are returning their mail-in ballot at the last minute at the Allegheny County Election Division office at the County Office Building in Downtown Pittsburgh, some of about 1,000 other people have gotten late word about a problem with the dating on their mail-in ballot envelopes.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Colin McNickle: PIT’s shale gas wells not living up to billing

A revenue stream once highly touted as being a double saving grace that not only helped make Pittsburgh International Airport’s (PIT) current $1.4 billion terminal modernization program possible but kept PIT from defaulting on its debt is struggling to live up to its original billing, according to a new analysis by the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Mayor Gainey asks residents: Who should the next police chief be?

Those were the primary words used by those who attended an open forum on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at PPG Paints Arena, pertaining to the traits that the next Pittsburgh Chief of Police should have. The city has been without a permanent chief since Scott Schubert announced his departure in late...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Brush fire keeps firefighters busy for hours in Fayette County

GRINDSTONE, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours fighting a difficult brush fire in Fayette County on Sunday. The fire burned in the Grindstone area of Jefferson Township. Dozens of fire companies from six counties were called to the scene in a heavily wooded area of Sherbondy Hollow Road. There was...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Leaders must act on radon dangers

Deb Erdley and Megan Tomasic’s recent series of articles on radon in schools is an important reminder of the work that still needs to be done to protect children’s health in the places where they grow and learn. Over the last decade, the state Legislature has been presented...
CBS Pittsburgh

Shooting leaves 1 dead in Westmoreland County shopping center parking lot

BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) - A manhunt is underway for a suspected shooter in Belle Vernon after a person was shot and killed in a shopping center parking lot.Westmoreland County 911 told KDKA that first responders were called to the scene around 7:20 Saturday evening.The shooting was said to have taken place outside the Lowe's Home Improvement store in the Rostraver Square shopping center in Belle Vernon.We know the coroner was called to the scene, but so far no one has been arrested, and for the last several hours, police have been searching for the suspect.Our photographer spoke to the Rostraver Township police chief and he did not want to go into detail about the investigation or a suspect."At this point, I really don't want to make too much of a comment about the investigation because we just had some recent information come in, especially [about] the investigation itself," said Chief John Christner.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Let's help the needy rather than the college grads

A couple of recent headlines caught my eye. President Biden wants to pay off student loans for people who voluntarily went to college knowing it’s not free. They are young enough to get a job and pay their own student loans but still want the American taxpayers to make them debt free. Some estimates are that taxpayers will be on the hook for nearly $600 billion.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

