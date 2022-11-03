ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FOX Sports

Reich out, Saturday in as Colts try to fix stagnant offense

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Frank Reich's attempt to fix the Indianapolis Colts' sputtering offense failed so now team owner Jim Irsay is turning to another trusted name — former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday. The Colts made both announcements about one hour apart Monday. They come less than 24 hours...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Fields' emergence giving Bears hope for brighter future

CHICAGO (AP) — One question loomed as large as a Chicago skyscraper when the Bears began the season. And it looks as though Justin Fields is starting to give them the answer they hoped to received. The former Ohio State star is showing signs he just might be the...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Bengals 'in a good place' at midpoint but seek consistency

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals moved one game above .500 before their bye week and, despite some significant injuries, are feeling pretty good about themselves. The Bengals improved to 5-4 with a 42-21 win over Carolina on Sunday that was a more thorough beating than the score indicated. They did it without their best receiver, Ja'Marr Chase, and their top cornerback, Chidobe Awuzie, both of whom are injured.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Tua Tagovailoa's leap has Dolphins eyeing deep playoff run

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A lot of people were shocked when Tyreek Hill, only a few months into his Miami Dolphins tenure, called Tua Tagovailoa the “most accurate” quarterback in the NFL. Maybe he was on to something. At the midway point of the season, the...
FOX Sports

Titans sit atop AFC South again despite struggles, injuries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have a stingy defense and two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry on his way toward leading the league for the third time in four seasons. They also have a comfortable lead at the halfway point of the season, looking for a third...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama in thrilling OT finish

Jayden Daniels ran for a 25-yard touchdown in overtime and then found tight end Mason Taylor for a do-or-die 2-point conversion as 10th-ranked LSU defeated No. 6 Alabama 32-31 on Saturday night to give first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly his first victory over Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. The surprising...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

No. 4 Clemson stunned by Notre Dame, setting up CFP shakeup

Prince Kollie scored on a blocked punt, Benjamin Morrison returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown and had another interception to set up another score as Notre Dame earned its second straight win over a ranked opponent, beating No. 4 Clemson 35-14 on Saturday night. For the Tigers, losing...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Sports

Chiefs marvel at Mahomes yet realize he can't do it alone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nick Bolton is supposed to be thinking about the next defensive series when he's on the sideline, especially considering the Kansas City Chiefs linebacker is responsible for making sure his guys are lined up properly on the field. Even for Bolton, though, it is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Panthers fire 2 coaches after embarrassing loss to Bengals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fired two of his assistant coaches Monday, less than 24 hours after the team’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which they allowed a franchise-record 35 points in the first half. Wilks fired cornerbacks coach Evan...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Phils go quietly in Series finale as bopper becomes bunter

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber went from big bopper to bad bunter. One of the Philadelphia Phillies' most fearsome sluggers popped up foul on a two-strike bunt attempt with his team one inning from World Series elimination. That bizarre strikeout spoke more loudly that Schwarber's third Series homer, which briefly put Philadelphia ahead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Josh Allen likely limited with elbow injury ahead of Bills-Vikings

Josh Allen might be dealing with a serious injury. The Buffalo Bills quarterback is being evaluated for a UCL injury related to nerves on the elbow of his throwing arm, ESPN reported Monday. Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that he hopes to have more information by Tuesday. Allen suffered...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Should Packers start figuring out life after Aaron Rodgers?

DETROIT — Aaron Rodgers looks lost. The Green Bay Packers look lost. But more than that, Rodgers looks like he's nearly given up. Yes, injuries happened in the Packers' fifth straight loss, this one by a 15-9 margin in Detroit. A lot of injuries happened, in fact. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs went down after the first play of the game. Then right guard Jon Runyan. And cornerback Eric Stokes. And wide receiver Christian Watson. Running back Aaron Jones. Linebacker Krys Barnes. Left tackle David Bakhtiari and outside linebacker Rashan Gary, too.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Georgia solidifies hold on No. 1 in AP Top 25 rankings

Georgia tightened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, with TCU climbing up to No. 4 and Alabama dropping all the way to No. 10. The Bulldogs had their strongest support of the season after manhandling. in a 1-2 matchup on Saturday. Georgia received...
ATHENS, GA
FOX Sports

No. 7 TCU stays unbeaten, but misses chance to make point to CFP committee

When the College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its initial set of rankings on Tuesday, many felt surprised to see undefeated TCU sitting at No. 7 behind Alabama, Clemson and several others. "We're looking for a balanced team, offense and defense," said committee chairman and NC State athletic director Boo...
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX Sports

Reed throws 6 TDs, Western Kentucky routs Charlotte 59-7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Austin Reed threw touchdown passes to five different receivers in the first half and quickly added a sixth after halftime to lead Western Kentucky to a 59-7 win over Charlotte on Saturday. There was never any doubt the Hilltoppers (6-4, 4-2 Conference USA) would become...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
FOX Sports

Commanders inconsistent but in playoff race at midway point

It's possible the Washington Commanders were one interception by Taylor Heinicke away from beating the Minnesota Vikings. They've also been one play away from other wins becoming losses. At the midway point of the NFL season, they're 4-5 and still in the hunt for a playoff spot despite inconsistent play...
WASHINGTON, PA
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Defending champion Georgia is the top Dawg again

The Georgia Bulldogs saw the College Football Playoff selection committee’s ranking of. at No. 1, made like Michael Jordan and took that personally. The defending national champions took an offense drawing favorable comparisons to 2019 LSU’s offense and didn’t even allow the Vols to score a touchdown until the fourth quarter. Kirby Smart’s DNA is all over this program in the form of a dominant defense and an offense that simply doesn’t get in the defense’s way.
GEORGIA STATE

