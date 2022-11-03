Amendment One on Tuesday’s ballot is a minor housekeeping matter according to a former state economist. Tom Kruckmeyer of the Missouri Budget Project says a yes vote is in favor of widening the state treasurer’s authority in making investments of state funds…“You know, in nearly ever other state the guidelines for governing the treasurers investment authority are a statue….so it’s a lot easier for the General Assembly to get together and kinda go over this, maybe make some changes or adjustments as the times evolve and so forth. However, in Missouri this is apparently not possible because it’s in the constitution, so therefore…what would be, to my way of thinking, what would be a relativity minor adjustment….has to be placed before the voters.”

