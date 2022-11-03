ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

BRIAN GRIGA❄
3d ago

Trudy, should go back to tending to the clysdales. she will sell out Missouri faster then A.B.

St. Joseph Post

Missouri: What to expect on election night

Missouri’s top race is a faceoff between GOP Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat, which is considered safely Republican. Schmitt largely campaigned against President Joe Biden and inflation, characterizing Valentine as an out-of-touch heiress who would side with...
MISSOURI STATE
auroraadvertiser.net

Brief overview of the various measures Missouri voters need to consider

Voters will soon have four constitutional amendments to consider, as well as a question on whether the state should convene a constitutional convention that could draft a new constitution for the state. Below is a brief overview of the various measures Missourians will consider when they cast their votes on...
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Former Emerson business to stay put; St. Louis alderwoman floats basic income plan

Missouri political committees and candidates have raised many millions of dollars ahead of Tuesday's election. A number of large cannabis businesses have poured about $7 million into Legal Missouri 2022, the political action committee supporting the amendment that would fully legalize marijuana in the state. In employment news, the U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October despite efforts from the Federal Reserve Bank to cool the economy by raising interest rates. Plus, private equity giant Blackstone's purchase of Climate Technologies from Emerson Electric will create a new, standalone company that has the potential to become one of the St. Louis area's largest firms. Keep reading for the business stories to start your week.
MISSOURI STATE
Student Life

A StL voter’s guide to November 8

With Nov. 8 just around the corner, it is almost time to head to the polls. If you live in St. Louis County, that means an easy walk over to the Athletic Complex. If you live in St. Louis City, there are plenty of polling locations near campus. And note that Missouri has changed its voter identification laws, so remember to grab the appropriate ID before you leave.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, November 7th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri judge has blocked parts of a new sweeping elections law. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has granted a preliminary injunction on provisions that deal with registering several people to vote. The League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP requested to have those parts of the law blocked. The court decision does not impact a photo ID or early voting.
MISSOURI STATE
kbia.org

How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard

In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them: “Shall...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Missouri Voter Guide

U.S. Senate – Missouri. Schmitt is Missouri’s 43rd Attorney General. He was previously the state’s 46th State Treasurer, and before that, he was elected twice to represent the state’s 15th Senate District. His campaign website reads, “Now with Joe Biden in the White House and a...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment

Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau. Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau today to do a little shopping and support a great cause. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hundreds of hungry folks brought their appetite to a food truck rally held...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Here’s when polls open in Missouri on Election Day

(The Hill) — Voters across the country will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the upcoming midterm elections following a dramatic few months and record early turnout. Here is when the polls open in each state and Washington, D.C. All times are local time. Alabama. 7...
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Amendment 1 A Housekeeping Matter For Missouri

Amendment One on Tuesday’s ballot is a minor housekeeping matter according to a former state economist. Tom Kruckmeyer of the Missouri Budget Project says a yes vote is in favor of widening the state treasurer’s authority in making investments of state funds…“You know, in nearly ever other state the guidelines for governing the treasurers investment authority are a statue….so it’s a lot easier for the General Assembly to get together and kinda go over this, maybe make some changes or adjustments as the times evolve and so forth. However, in Missouri this is apparently not possible because it’s in the constitution, so therefore…what would be, to my way of thinking, what would be a relativity minor adjustment….has to be placed before the voters.”
MISSOURI STATE

