cowboystatedaily.com
Much-Maligned 30×30 Conservation Program Would Provide $21 Million For Wildlife Crossings
Despite some misgivings about how the 30×30 global conservation program might affect Wyoming, it could help pay for wildlife highway crossings in the Cowboy State, a conservationist told legislators. With matching federal funds, as much as $21 million could become...
cowboystatedaily.com
96% Of Wyoming Education Association’s PAC Candidate Spending Goes To Dems
The Wyoming Education Association has put its money on Democrats. The association's political action committee for education gave 96% of its candidate donations to Democratic candidates for the Wyoming Legislature this general-election season, according to expense reports filed with the Secretary of State's Office.
cowboystatedaily.com
Not A Good Year For Deer Hunting In Wyoming; Warm Weather, Drought And Disease To Blame
Wildlife disease, particularly "blue tongue disease," hit deer populations in parts of Wyoming hard this year, seriously diminishing hunting opportunities in the Black Hills area, a Game and Fish spokesman said. Meanwhile, deer hunting was mediocre in some parts...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Eagle Named ‘Prehistoric Demon’ Thrives In New Pennsylvania Home
Late on a frigid afternoon in December 2020 near Evanston, Elizabeth Schoultz anxiously awaited what she hoped would be the successful culmination of a three-week quest in Wyoming. A young golden eagle had flown in for the sheep carcass she'd left...
buffalobulletin.com
Legislators: Wyoming turning a darker shade of red
CHEYENNE —As Tuesday’s general election rapidly approaches, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer said the Wyoming Legislature can’t afford any more ultraconservative ideologues who don’t understand the complexities of writing law. Yet that possibility exists. The Cheyenne Republican has served in the state House of Representatives for 17 years,...
aspenpublicradio.org
Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado flex strong rainy day funds amid economic anxieties
Rainy day funds are accounts states draw from during unexpected economic downturns – like the COVID-19 pandemic. Many states could run government operations on those funds alone longer than ever before due to higher-than-expected tax revenue growth and historic federal aid over the past two years, according to an analysis from Pew Charitable Trusts.
cowboystatedaily.com
Dennis Sun: As Seasons Change, Keep In Mind Big Issues
The seasons are changing and a number of producers have received some moisture recently. We're all hoping the drought is behind us. The cattle markets are following their fall pattern as the Oct.1 U.S. Department of Agriculture Cattle on Feed...
cowboystatedaily.com
Documentary Urges Wyoming’s Wind River Tribes, Others To Assert Their Water Rights
Wes Martel is on a mission. In his role as the Wind River Conservation Associate with the Greater Yellowstone Coalition (GYC), Martel serves almost as an intermediary between Native American tribes and local governments, representing tribal interests in a society that has for generations overlooked native rights.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Has Highest Rate of $1,000-Per-Month Car Payments
Between July 1 and Sept. 30, more than one in four Wyomingites financed a new car purchase with payments over $1,000 per month, according to research by Edmunds, an online car shopping resource. That's the highest ration in the nation.
cowboystatedaily.com
Paralyzed Woman Who Inspired Netflix Movie “Walk. Ride. Rodeo.” In Wyoming This Week
A tragic Wyoming auto crash nearly stole her life and all her dreams. But Amberley Snyder lives by certain words of power: Never give up. Never give in. Snyder, the girl whose real-life experiences inspired the Netflix movie "Walk. Ride. Rodeo."...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Obituaries: Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of Oct. 27 – Nov. 3. Our condolences to family and friends:. Oct. 27:. Oct. 28:. Oct. 29:. Oct....
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Bureau of Land Management and The Wyoming Department of Transportation building bridges
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Bureau of Land Management and The Wyoming Department of Transportations staff may soon work together to build a bridge on highway 22 near Teton county. They also want public comment on proposed temporary work-crew housing. “We’ve received some supportive statements and some statements...
oilcity.news
UW poll finds Republicans likely to sweep statewide races; 60% of voters think Wyoming economy worsening
CASPER, Wyo. — Republicans are likely to maintain total control of Wyoming’s statewide seats of political power, the results of a Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center poll conducted by the University of Wyoming indicate. The poll found Harriet Hageman, the Republican candidate for Wyoming’s lone seat in the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, November 6, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise of the Wind River Range was taken by Dave Bell of Pinedale, Wyoming. Dave writes: "Pink morning light dances on the peaks of the northern end of the Wind River Range. Gannett Peak, highest point in Wyoming, is in the center of the picture."
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Mining Industry Prepares For Potential Rail Strike
Wyoming mining companies are closely watching contract negotiations between the unions and America's railroad companies. Should a strike happen, layoffs at Wyoming mines are likely. "We're hoping for the best and preparing for the worst," Travis Deti, executive director for...
oilcity.news
Wind closures in effect on I-25, I-90 in Wyoming on Monday morning; gusts up to 70 mph possible
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates 25 and 90 are seeing some wind closures on Monday morning with gusts exceeding 50 mph in some areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Extreme blowover risk advisories are in effect, and I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Cheyenne to Wheatland....
cowboystatedaily.com
100+MPH Winds Cause Mayhem And Chaos On Wyoming Highways
Driving across parts of Wyoming on Saturday resembled the Allstate Insurance commercial, where mayhem lurked around every corner, or every highway, that is. Winds in excess of 100 mph brought down semi-trucks and even flipped a 4,000-pound trailer like a tumbleweed.
Roadkill Is Becoming a Serious Issue For Wyoming Drivers
Wyoming has done a lot to bring down the number of vehicle vs. animal collisions in the state, including migration bridges. In some ways, these efforts have been very helpful. Yet, some numbers are, unfortunately, still on the rise. A new report by The Nature Conservancy of Wyoming shows wildlife-vehicle...
cowboystatedaily.com
Driver Frustrated With WYDOT Warnings After 111 MPH Wind Flips 4,000-Pound Trailer
A video (now deleted) has been watched thousands of times since it was uploaded to YouTube over the weekend: A 4,000-pound trailer loaded with supplies for a Lander business ripped the bumper off a pickup and was tossed across the road by wind gusts registering more than 110 mph Saturday.
capcity.news
Wyoming, Colorado Law Enforcement to have zero-tolerance policy for impaired driving during Border War
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Law enforcement in both Wyoming and Colorado will have zero tolerance for impaired driving during the 114th Border War. The football game between the University of Wyoming and Colorado State University is one of the oldest rivalries in college football and will be taking place on Saturday, Nov. 12.
