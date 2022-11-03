ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

96% Of Wyoming Education Association’s PAC Candidate Spending Goes To Dems

The Wyoming Education Association has put its money on Democrats. The association's political action committee for education gave 96% of its candidate donations to Democratic candidates for the Wyoming Legislature this general-election season, according to expense reports filed with the Secretary of State's Office.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Eagle Named ‘Prehistoric Demon’ Thrives In New Pennsylvania Home

Late on a frigid afternoon in December 2020 near Evanston, Elizabeth Schoultz anxiously awaited what she hoped would be the successful culmination of a three-week quest in Wyoming. A young golden eagle had flown in for the sheep carcass she'd left...
buffalobulletin.com

Legislators: Wyoming turning a darker shade of red

CHEYENNE —As Tuesday's general election rapidly approaches, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer said the Wyoming Legislature can't afford any more ultraconservative ideologues who don't understand the complexities of writing law. Yet that possibility exists. The Cheyenne Republican has served in the state House of Representatives for 17 years,...
aspenpublicradio.org

Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado flex strong rainy day funds amid economic anxieties

Rainy day funds are accounts states draw from during unexpected economic downturns – like the COVID-19 pandemic. Many states could run government operations on those funds alone longer than ever before due to higher-than-expected tax revenue growth and historic federal aid over the past two years, according to an analysis from Pew Charitable Trusts.
cowboystatedaily.com

Dennis Sun: As Seasons Change, Keep In Mind Big Issues

The seasons are changing and a number of producers have received some moisture recently. We're all hoping the drought is behind us. The cattle markets are following their fall pattern as the Oct.1 U.S. Department of Agriculture Cattle on Feed...
cowboystatedaily.com

Documentary Urges Wyoming’s Wind River Tribes, Others To Assert Their Water Rights

In his role as the Wind River Conservation Associate with the Greater Yellowstone Coalition (GYC), Wes Martel serves almost as an intermediary between Native American tribes and local governments, representing tribal interests in a society that has for generations overlooked native rights.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Has Highest Rate of $1,000-Per-Month Car Payments

Between July 1 and Sept. 30, more than one in four Wyomingites financed a new car purchase with payments over $1,000 per month, according to research by Edmunds, an online car shopping resource. That's the highest ration in the nation.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Obituaries: Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of Oct. 27 – Nov. 3. Our condolences to family and friends:. Oct. 27:. Oct. 28:. Oct. 29:. Oct....
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, November 6, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise of the Wind River Range was taken by Dave Bell of Pinedale, Wyoming. Dave writes: "Pink morning light dances on the peaks of the northern end of the Wind River Range. Gannett Peak, highest point in Wyoming, is in the center of the picture."
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Mining Industry Prepares For Potential Rail Strike

Wyoming mining companies are closely watching contract negotiations between the unions and America's railroad companies. Should a strike happen, layoffs at Wyoming mines are likely. "We're hoping for the best and preparing for the worst," Travis Deti, executive director for...
cowboystatedaily.com

100+MPH Winds Cause Mayhem And Chaos On Wyoming Highways

Driving across parts of Wyoming on Saturday resembled the Allstate Insurance commercial, where mayhem lurked around every corner, or every highway, that is. Winds in excess of 100 mph brought down semi-trucks and even flipped a 4,000-pound trailer like a tumbleweed.
cowboystatedaily.com

Driver Frustrated With WYDOT Warnings After 111 MPH Wind Flips 4,000-Pound Trailer

A video (now deleted) has been watched thousands of times since it was uploaded to YouTube over the weekend: A 4,000-pound trailer loaded with supplies for a Lander business ripped the bumper off a pickup and was tossed across the road by wind gusts registering more than 110 mph Saturday.
