BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will cross the state today. Showers associated with the front have exited the state and we will see plenty of sunshine statewide for the remainder of the day. Colder air will gradually move in behind the front as the day progresses. Highs will reach the 60s to low 70s for highs through early afternoon then gradually fall to the 40s north and 50s elsewhere by late afternoon and early evening. Record highs will still be possible today before the colder air arrives. Winds will turn to the west/northwest this afternoon with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible. Skies will be clear tonight. The northwest wind will remain gusty through the overnight with gusts to 30 MPH possible. As the colder air continues to move in, temperatures will drop back to the 30s for overnight lows, feeling colder with the wind factored in.

BANGOR, ME ・ 22 HOURS AGO