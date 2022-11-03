Read full article on original website
Bucksport celebrates first state girls soccer championship
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Bucksport was on a mission to the State Class C Girls Soccer Championship after falling to Maranacook, 5-0, in the 2021 title game. “It is so awesome. I’m so glad we finally got our revenge from last year. Our seniors deserve this. They’ve worked so hard,” said Jetta Shook, sophomore goalkeeper.
Belfast Curling Club hosts 20 Scottish Curlers
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Belfast Curling Club welcomed in 20 curlers from Scotland’s Royal Caledonian Curling Club. This stop was one of 14 as part of their USA tour taking them all over the country. “I love curling, everyone here loves curling. So, it was just wonderful it...
Free veterans’ resources at AYCC Friday
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Alfond Youth and Community Center in Waterville is holding a Veteran’s Appreciation Week before Friday’s Veterans Day holiday. All week long, veterans will be able to use the equipment and resources at the center for free. The YMCA also offers a 15 percent...
Maine Discovery Museum getting exhibit update
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve visited the Maine Discovery Museum in Bangor recently, you may have noticed something is missing. Over the last month, the long-standing river exhibit has been demolished to make way for a new and improved one. We’re told it took a lot of wear...
Bangor faces plow driver shortage
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been a nice run of mild weather, but here in Maine we know the snow will be here eventually. In Bangor, the only question is - who will plow it?. The city’s public works department is down 13 people from its 40-person plow team. They would like to make at least five hires to get the deficit down to eight, which is what it was last year when they were able to make it work.
Windswept Gardens hosts indoor craft fair
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Over the weekend Windswept Gardens welcomed in the public for their Harvest Fest. While the weather in November is traditionally frightful. Inside the greenhouse it was certainly delightful. “And now we know why Frosty melted!” said vendor Laura Scott of the warmth inside the greenhouse.
It’s National Donut Day!
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today is National Donut Day!. Frank’s Bake Shop in downtown Bangor celebrates the sweet treat every day. Saturday morning was no exception. From apple cider to glazed, there was no shortage of them. What do employees say is their most popular item?. ”I would definitely...
Furry Friends at 4: Tank
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Tank, a 3-year-old mixed breed. For more information, click here.
Downtown Bangor holds ‘Early Bird Weekend’ ahead of holiday shopping season
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Early Bird weekend is happening now!. It might not feel like it quite yet, but the holiday season is just around the corner. The City of Bangor invites you to get a head start on some holiday shopping, while supporting at local businesses. Multiple...
Challenger Learning Center hosts annual potato drive
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year!. You can stock up on your potatoes and help your community, in one sweep. The Challenger Learning Center in Bangor is hosting their Annual Spud Drive. The drive supports them and the Salvation Army of Bangor. $25 gets you a...
Breezy & Warm This Afternoon, Much Cooler Air On The Way
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will cross the state today. Showers associated with the front have exited the state and we will see plenty of sunshine statewide for the remainder of the day. Colder air will gradually move in behind the front as the day progresses. Highs will reach the 60s to low 70s for highs through early afternoon then gradually fall to the 40s north and 50s elsewhere by late afternoon and early evening. Record highs will still be possible today before the colder air arrives. Winds will turn to the west/northwest this afternoon with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible. Skies will be clear tonight. The northwest wind will remain gusty through the overnight with gusts to 30 MPH possible. As the colder air continues to move in, temperatures will drop back to the 30s for overnight lows, feeling colder with the wind factored in.
Officials investigating body found in Parkman
PARKMAN, Maine (WABI) - Officials are responding after a body was found in Parkman Sunday. The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office tells us the death is not considered suspicious. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.
Rockland police grappling with a juvenile crime wave
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Rockland is dealing with a rash of crimes committed by juveniles. Close to 100 calls in just the last three months. Like the town of Fairfield, Rockland police say there is growing concern in part due to current legal constraints. “Rockland is not the only place...
