Open until November 17 when the winner will be selected and celebrated at Performance Boat Center in Osage Beach, Mo., a Lake of the Ozarks Shootout raffle for two sporting clay shotguns has taken a great turn. From now until the winning ticket is drawn, all money raised through raffle-ticket sales will go to one of the charities—the Fort Myers Beach #WeAreFMB Resilient recovery fund—supported by the upcoming Speed On The Water “Racing To Rebuild” 2022 Key West Bash presented by CMR Construction and Roofing.

OSAGE BEACH, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO