Columbia Missourian
Oak Spirit Sanctuary continues to welcome all members of Columbia area
When the full moon rose, so did Oak Spirit Sanctuary. Oak Spirit Sanctuary (OSS), a non-denominational 501(c)(3) pagan church, held its monthly lunar gathering and ritual on Saturday, Oct. 8, on its land in Boonville, Mo. As members dressed in capes and hoodies alike drove through the church’s 160 acres of lush, forested hills toward the main gathering site, OSS board member Madeline Wright prepared the ritual circle.
Columbia Missourian
'Authentic, eager and respectful': Columbia's Ray Beck celebrates his 90th birthday
Ray Beck celebrated his 90th birthday Sunday, and exactly half of his long life was spent working as a leader for the city of Columbia. Beck spent 45 years in municipal government leadership, 24 of them as director of the Public Works Department and 21 as city manager during a period of unprecedented growth. His friends and family gathered Sunday at Stephens Lake Park to celebrate the beginning of his ninth decade, albeit a few days early.
speedonthewater.com
Shotgun Wedding Hitches Key West To Lake of the Ozarks
Open until November 17 when the winner will be selected and celebrated at Performance Boat Center in Osage Beach, Mo., a Lake of the Ozarks Shootout raffle for two sporting clay shotguns has taken a great turn. From now until the winning ticket is drawn, all money raised through raffle-ticket sales will go to one of the charities—the Fort Myers Beach #WeAreFMB Resilient recovery fund—supported by the upcoming Speed On The Water “Racing To Rebuild” 2022 Key West Bash presented by CMR Construction and Roofing.
Two-story apartment on fire in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-story Columbia apartment caught on fire Sunday evening. Columbia fire was dispatched to North Garth Avenue just before 6 p.m. The two-story apartment building was engulfed and the blaze was threatening nearby houses. The response to the fire blocked off the street for a few hours. This is a developing story, The post Two-story apartment on fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
travelawaits.com
New Theme Park Planned For This Midwest Lake Resort Destination — Here’s Where It Would Be Located
Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks already has a lot to offer, but two St. Louis-based companies have announced plans to make the area even more appealing. Introduced by SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development, and submitted to Osage Beach, Missouri, last week, the plan calls for developing a $300 million family “resort and entertainment district” called Oasis at Lakeport. The development will feature hotels and restaurants along with amusement rides and attractions.
Columbia Missourian
Changes made to westbound Broadway lanes
Youth Reporter, Spring 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sadhnh@umsystem.edu or, in the newsroom at 882-5700. Columbia Public Works makes changes to westbound Broadway near Stephens College. The city said alterations were made to better facilitate traffic movement and assist with congestion.
KOMU
Mobile shower trailers to become available to Columbia residents within the coming year
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia will offer portable shower trailers to the public within the year. The trailers will have free showers to those in need or as a convenience for residents in Columbia. The city initially agreed on a $110,000 budget for this project, but now has...
Columbia to discuss about possibly ending current city logo trash-bag program next year
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council will meet Monday to discuss recommendations for trash pickup in the city. Under one recommendation, the city is considering eliminating the logo trash bag program on Jan. 2, 2023, and to stop providing those black bags for trash. Any changes would have to go through the City Council for a The post Columbia to discuss about possibly ending current city logo trash-bag program next year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Natural cover fire south of Fulton burns 150 acres
More than a hundred acres burn during a natural cover fire in Callaway County. The South Callaway Fire Protection District reports crews were called to an area off Staats Road Thursday afternoon for a fire about nine miles south of Fulton. When crews arrived, they found a large fire in rough terrain. Mutual aid was requested, and firefighters were forced to fight the fire primarily on foot.
Jefferson City police looking for man involved in string of weekend violence
Jefferson City police say they arrested a woman and are seeking her son on charges related to a string of violence early Sunday that included a shooting and a separate assault. The post Jefferson City police looking for man involved in string of weekend violence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Radio Ink
Renoe Moves Up In MO.
Cumulus has promoted Greg Renoe to Market Manager for its 7-station cluster in Columbia/Jefferson City, MO. Renoe joined Cumulus in 2004 as a salesperson. He’s promoted to Market Manager from his current GSM position. Mark Sullivan, Senior Vice President, Operations, Cumulus Media, said: “Greg’s long-standing relationships with our staff,...
KOMU
Group of mothers raise awareness of alleged mistreatment at Columbia daycare
COLUMBIA − Some families are having extreme difficulty finding reliable child care in the city of Columbia due to rising costs and long waiting lists, but some Columbia mothers are warning others of alleged mistreatment of their children at Little ABC Tigers. Caitlin Ploudré is just one of eight...
Missouri Town is Secretly the Best Off-the-Grid Town in America
It might be one of the best kept secrets in Missouri, but it appears the word is starting to get out. This tiny Missouri place was just named the best off-the-grid town in America and the people that said that are not wrong. Only In Your State just declared that...
krcgtv.com
Wooldridge wildfire victims sleep in tent until they find permanent housing
WOOLDRIDGE — Homeless people continued their struggle for survival Friday after last month’s devastating natural cover fire in Cooper County. The fire destroyed nearly the entire Village of Wooldridge and burned nearly 4,000 acres of land including the home of Kara Harvey and Shawn Knight. Harvey said, “We...
Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout
Boone County prosecutors charged a Columbia man Thursday with four felonies for an October shooting and crash at a busy south Columbia roundabout. The post Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Two dead in northeast Columbia shooting
Two Columbia women are dead after a shooting Saturday night at the 1600 block of Boyd Lane. Lea’johna Sanders, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department. Laura Myers, 53, was transported to an area hospital and later died from her injuries.
Columbia Missourian
Next step in Columbia renewables plan to be discussed at City Council
The Columbia City Council will hear a report Monday on progress toward renewable energy goals, amid community pressure to get to 100% clean energy faster. The report recommends conducting a detailed study of options for Columbia Water & Light to get its energy from 100% renewable sources, such as wind and solar, by 2030 — five years ahead of the goal set in the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.
kjluradio.com
Medical emergency turns into narcotics incident at JC convenience store
A medical emergency at a Jefferson City convenience store ends with drug and weapon charges. JCPD was called to the Casey’s General Store on Eastland Drive Friday afternoon to investigate a medical emergency in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man slumped over the steering wheel. As EMS was attempting to remove the man from his vehicle, officers noticed the man had a firearm.
Columbia Missourian
Court documents reveal baby was unharmed in Saturday double homicide
Supporting documents for criminal charges filed against a Columbia man reveal Columbia police officers found a baby unharmed at the site of a Saturday night shooting that left two women dead. In his initial arraignment Monday in the 13th Circuit Court, Cadilac M. Derrick, 35, was charged with two counts...
Columbia Missourian
Police, Fusus reps field concerns about surveillance technology
After a pair of open house informational meetings this week, the Columbia chapter of the NAACP indicated it supports the city adopting surveillance technology that would allow police to access security cameras in real time. Chapter President Mary Ratliff said she favors the software because the intelligence it provides would...
