Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

Oak Spirit Sanctuary continues to welcome all members of Columbia area

When the full moon rose, so did Oak Spirit Sanctuary. Oak Spirit Sanctuary (OSS), a non-denominational 501(c)(3) pagan church, held its monthly lunar gathering and ritual on Saturday, Oct. 8, on its land in Boonville, Mo. As members dressed in capes and hoodies alike drove through the church’s 160 acres of lush, forested hills toward the main gathering site, OSS board member Madeline Wright prepared the ritual circle.
BOONVILLE, MO
Columbia Missourian

'Authentic, eager and respectful': Columbia's Ray Beck celebrates his 90th birthday

Ray Beck celebrated his 90th birthday Sunday, and exactly half of his long life was spent working as a leader for the city of Columbia. Beck spent 45 years in municipal government leadership, 24 of them as director of the Public Works Department and 21 as city manager during a period of unprecedented growth. His friends and family gathered Sunday at Stephens Lake Park to celebrate the beginning of his ninth decade, albeit a few days early.
COLUMBIA, MO
speedonthewater.com

Shotgun Wedding Hitches Key West To Lake of the Ozarks

Open until November 17 when the winner will be selected and celebrated at Performance Boat Center in Osage Beach, Mo., a Lake of the Ozarks Shootout raffle for two sporting clay shotguns has taken a great turn. From now until the winning ticket is drawn, all money raised through raffle-ticket sales will go to one of the charities—the Fort Myers Beach #WeAreFMB Resilient recovery fund—supported by the upcoming Speed On The Water “Racing To Rebuild” 2022 Key West Bash presented by CMR Construction and Roofing.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two-story apartment on fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-story Columbia apartment caught on fire Sunday evening. Columbia fire was dispatched to North Garth Avenue just before 6 p.m. The two-story apartment building was engulfed and the blaze was threatening nearby houses. The response to the fire blocked off the street for a few hours. This is a developing story, The post Two-story apartment on fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
travelawaits.com

New Theme Park Planned For This Midwest Lake Resort Destination — Here’s Where It Would Be Located

Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks already has a lot to offer, but two St. Louis-based companies have announced plans to make the area even more appealing. Introduced by SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development, and submitted to Osage Beach, Missouri, last week, the plan calls for developing a $300 million family “resort and entertainment district” called Oasis at Lakeport. The development will feature hotels and restaurants along with amusement rides and attractions.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Columbia Missourian

Changes made to westbound Broadway lanes

Youth Reporter, Spring 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sadhnh@umsystem.edu or, in the newsroom at 882-5700. Columbia Public Works makes changes to westbound Broadway near Stephens College. The city said alterations were made to better facilitate traffic movement and assist with congestion.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia to discuss about possibly ending current city logo trash-bag program next year

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council will meet Monday to discuss recommendations for trash pickup in the city.  Under one recommendation, the city is considering eliminating the logo trash bag program on Jan. 2, 2023, and to stop providing those black bags for trash. Any changes would have to go through the City Council for a The post Columbia to discuss about possibly ending current city logo trash-bag program next year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Natural cover fire south of Fulton burns 150 acres

More than a hundred acres burn during a natural cover fire in Callaway County. The South Callaway Fire Protection District reports crews were called to an area off Staats Road Thursday afternoon for a fire about nine miles south of Fulton. When crews arrived, they found a large fire in rough terrain. Mutual aid was requested, and firefighters were forced to fight the fire primarily on foot.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
Radio Ink

Renoe Moves Up In MO.

Cumulus has promoted Greg Renoe to Market Manager for its 7-station cluster in Columbia/Jefferson City, MO. Renoe joined Cumulus in 2004 as a salesperson. He’s promoted to Market Manager from his current GSM position. Mark Sullivan, Senior Vice President, Operations, Cumulus Media, said: “Greg’s long-standing relationships with our staff,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Two dead in northeast Columbia shooting

Two Columbia women are dead after a shooting Saturday night at the 1600 block of Boyd Lane. Lea’johna Sanders, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department. Laura Myers, 53, was transported to an area hospital and later died from her injuries.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Next step in Columbia renewables plan to be discussed at City Council

The Columbia City Council will hear a report Monday on progress toward renewable energy goals, amid community pressure to get to 100% clean energy faster. The report recommends conducting a detailed study of options for Columbia Water & Light to get its energy from 100% renewable sources, such as wind and solar, by 2030 — five years ahead of the goal set in the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Medical emergency turns into narcotics incident at JC convenience store

A medical emergency at a Jefferson City convenience store ends with drug and weapon charges. JCPD was called to the Casey’s General Store on Eastland Drive Friday afternoon to investigate a medical emergency in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man slumped over the steering wheel. As EMS was attempting to remove the man from his vehicle, officers noticed the man had a firearm.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Court documents reveal baby was unharmed in Saturday double homicide

Supporting documents for criminal charges filed against a Columbia man reveal Columbia police officers found a baby unharmed at the site of a Saturday night shooting that left two women dead. In his initial arraignment Monday in the 13th Circuit Court, Cadilac M. Derrick, 35, was charged with two counts...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Police, Fusus reps field concerns about surveillance technology

After a pair of open house informational meetings this week, the Columbia chapter of the NAACP indicated it supports the city adopting surveillance technology that would allow police to access security cameras in real time. Chapter President Mary Ratliff said she favors the software because the intelligence it provides would...
COLUMBIA, MO

