College Football Race for the Case Week 10: Louisville gets off scot-free in IARP ruling & Tennessee faces Georgia

By Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger pick the biggest college football games against the spread that Week 10 has to offer. Before the official picks are given out, there was an official ruling on the Louisville basketball team by the IARP, which left the show in great frustration.

We also get an update on Wetzel the horse & his latest performance on the track.

This week’s slate of games are headlined by the #1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers heading to Athens, GA to face the Georgia Bulldogs. #24 ranked Texas faces off against the #13 Kansas State Wildcats in a Big 12 matchup, while there is another major SEC rivalry game taking place this weekend between the #6 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and the #10 ranked LSU Tigers. #21 ranked Wake Forest and #22 ranked NC State square off in a big ACC matchup, while another ACC member, the #4 ranked Clemson Tigers will play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend. As always, the show closes out with their Lock of the Week.

1:45 The IARP is still dysfunctional after their ruling on Louisville basketball

24:42 Wetzel the horse raced this week at Mahoning Valley

29:35 #1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers @ #3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs

33:20 #24 ranked Texas Longhorns @ #13 ranked Kansas State Wildcats

37:15 #6 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide @ #10 ranked LSU Tigers

40:45 #21 ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ #22 ranked NC State Wolfpack

44:00 #4 ranked Clemson Tigers @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

47:15 Lock of the week

College Football Playoff: The Big Ten has a shot at getting two teams in

In the eight-year history of the college football playoff, only one conference has ever gotten two member schools into the four-team field — the SEC. In 2017, Alabama joined conference champion Georgia in the bracket. In 2021, Georgia followed SEC champ Alabama. In each of those years, the two teams met in the title game, each winning once. Previously, after the 2011 season, SEC teams Alabama and LSU met in the then-BCS title game (the Tide won).
South Florida fires Jeff Scott after four wins in 30 games

South Florida has fired coach Jeff Scott with three games left to go in the 2022 season. The Bulls are 0-5 in AAC play and 1-8 overall after a 54-28 loss to Temple on Saturday. USF hasn’t beaten a team at the top level of college football all season. It’s lone win came against FCS opponent Howard in Week 2.
Timme scores 22 as No. 2 Gonzaga beats North Florida 104-63

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — North Florida took a 10-8 lead early against No. 2 Gonzaga, but that just seemed to ignite Drew Timme and the Bulldogs. Gonzaga went on a 26-0 run, helped by eight North Florida turnovers, to build a big lead they never relinquished. “That’s as good a stretch as we’ve had all year,” Coach Mark Few said after Gonzaga posted a 104-63 victory in the season opener for both teams. “We got our hands on a lot of balls.” “We played with great intensity,” Few said, adding that North Florida is a team that can score a lot.
No. 17 Arizona opens with a 117-75 win over Nicholls State

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis scored 23 points and No. 17 Arizona went on a massive opening run to begin its second season under coach Tommy Lloyd with a 117-75 rout of Nicholls State on Monday night. The Wildcats won 33 games and went to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 last season, earning Lloyd national coach of the year honors. Lloyd retooled his roster after losing three players to the NBA, adding several veteran transfers to go with a core of Tubelis, Kerr Kriisa, Oumar Ballo and Pelle Larsson. The Wildcats hit the hardwood pounding, repeatedly working the ball inside to score or kick it out to open shooters against the Colonels. Ballo added 18 points, helping Arizona set a school record with 71.7% shooting from the floor against the reigning Southland Conference regular-season champions.
Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 10

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are two options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 10. Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, Miami Dolphins (51 percent rostered) Wilson has steadily climbed above the 50 percent...
Falcons fumble on wild sequence sets up Chargers K Cameron Dicker for his 2nd game-winner with 2 different teams

The Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons are notorious for finding wildly creative ways to lose games. Something had to give on Sunday. Both teams made their best efforts to cough up a win with the game's outcome in the balance in the final minute of regulation. The Chargers eventually prevailed, 20-17 after a wild sequence featuring two fumbles that set up kicker Cameron Dicker for his second game-winning field goal of the season — for his second team.
