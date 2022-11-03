COLUMBIA − The Columbia Solid Waste Division presented plans to the city council Monday evening to bring sweeping changes to the city's trash collection system. The new automated trash collection system would eliminate the city's Logo Bag Program in favor of roll carts. According to the presentation, the city would provide one roll cart per customer. Each customer would have the opportunity to obtain a second roll cart for $8 or $12 per month, depending on the size of the cart.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO