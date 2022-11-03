Read full article on original website
KOMU
The Dennis Gates era has begun as Tigers defeat Southern Indiana 97-91
COLUMBIA - Dennis Gates made his Mizzou coaching debut at home against Southern Indiana Monday, where the Tigers defeated the Screaming Eagles 97-91. "I'm very excited about our team. Over ten thousand fans showed up, showed out, in our Mizzou Arena. I think that's a special, special thing that we were able to see," Dennis gates said after securing his first win as head coach.
KOMU
Missouri loses another heartbreaker 21-17 against Kentucky
COLUMBIA - Missouri's second half comeback fell short against Kentucky as the Tigers fell to the Wildcats 21-17. This comes on the same day that the University of Missouri Board of Curators unanimously agreed to a two-year contract extension for head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz. The opening drives for Missouri's...
KOMU
EmVP: Marching Mizzou preps to bring MIZ to NYC for Macy's Parade
COLUMBIA - In less than three weeks, Marching Mizzou will spend Thanksgiving Day marching the streets of New York City. The band learned during the pandemic it would represent the University of Missouri as one of just 12 bands chosen to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "Definitely a...
KOMU
Drinkwitz gets 2 year contract extension
COLUMBIA- Two days after Defensive Coordinator Blake Baker signed a new contract Mizzou Football extended Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz with a new deal. Drinkwitz's new contract keeps him in place through the 2027 season. “You can’t do this alone, and our players, coaches and staff have worked their tails off...
KOMU
Hermann volleyball falls short of state title, finish second in state tournament
Hermann volleyball was one match away from defending its title as Class 2 state champions. The Bearcats fell just short of their hopes, falling to Festus Jefferson 3-1 (16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19) in the MSHSAA Class 2 championship match Saturday. Festus Jefferson (32-5-1) earned its first championship in school history...
KOMU
When it rains, it pours
The playoffs raged on despite the treacherous downpour on Friday night. Some schools were able to keep their championship hopes alive while others felt the showers of defeat. Teams look to survive and advance as the playoffs move on to the district championships. Helias took an overwhelming win over Battle 45-14. Blair Oaks crushed North Callaway 71-14. Jefferson City outlasted Kirksville 43-21. Rock Bridge moved on to the district championship by defeating Hazelwood Central 28-6.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Nov. 7
Arrest made after Columbia shooting leaves two people dead. Cadilac Derrick, 35, has been arrested after the shooting death of two people in Columbia on Saturday night. Lea’johna Sanders, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Laura Myers, 53, was transported to a hospital before succumbing to her injuries.
KOMU
Schmitt to visit Columbia as Senate race with Busch Valentine draws to a close
Eric Schmitt is making an election-eve campaign stop Monday in Columbia, the Republican U.S. Senate nominee’s first visit to the city since summer. His Democratic rival, Trudy Busch Valentine, campaigned here on Oct. 21 and marched in the MU Homecoming parade the following day. Schmitt’s appearance, which his campaign...
KOMU
Group of mothers raise awareness of alleged mistreatment at Columbia daycare
COLUMBIA − Some families are having extreme difficulty finding reliable child care in the city of Columbia due to rising costs and long waiting lists, but some Columbia mothers are warning others of alleged mistreatment of their children at Little ABC Tigers. Caitlin Ploudré is just one of eight...
KOMU
Neighbors remember, honor Columbia women killed in weekend shooting
COLUMBIA - For a year and a half, the Haley family said they spent hours sitting on the front porch of their duplex getting to know their next door neighbor, 54-year-old Laura Meyers. Meyers was one of two women killed in a shooting over the weekend on Boyd Lane on...
KOMU
MU to host free monkeypox vaccine clinics
COLUMBIA — MU Student Health and Well-Being will host several free monkeypox vaccine clinics. From 3 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 9, Dec. 7, Jan. 25 and Feb. 22, MU will provide vaccinations with no appointments necessary. The clinics are sponsored by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services....
KOMU
Jefferson City Council moves forward to acquire Capitol Avenue properties
JEFFERSON CITY – The Jefferson City Council held a public hearing Monday night to discuss Capitol Avenue properties deemed as “dangerous.” The hearing gave the public an opportunity to come before the council and voice their opinion on what to do with these properties. The council last...
KOMU
Arrest made after Columbia shooting leaves two people dead
COLUMBIA - A man has been arrested after the shooting death of two people in Columbia on Saturday night. Cadilac Derrick, 35, has been arrested on charges of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. Charges had not been filed as of Sunday morning. Police...
KOMU
Court documents: Dispatchers heard gunshots in 911 call before deadly Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal 911 dispatchers heard gunshots go off in the background of a call before two women were killed Saturday night in Columbia. Cadilac Derrick, 35, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. He appeared in court Monday afternoon for an arraignment. His next court date was set for Nov. 15 and his preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 7.
KOMU
One dead, one injured in northeast Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA — One woman is dead and another is injured after a shooting Saturday night at the 1600 block of Boyd Lane. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area. The Columbia Police Department first responded to reports of shots fired around 11 p.m. Upon arriving to the...
KOMU
Columbia City Council hears automated trash collection recommendations
COLUMBIA − The Columbia Solid Waste Division presented plans to the city council Monday evening to bring sweeping changes to the city's trash collection system. The new automated trash collection system would eliminate the city's Logo Bag Program in favor of roll carts. According to the presentation, the city would provide one roll cart per customer. Each customer would have the opportunity to obtain a second roll cart for $8 or $12 per month, depending on the size of the cart.
KOMU
COVID-19, flu vaccine comfort clinic scheduled for Saturday
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will host a COVID-19 and flu vaccination comfort clinic Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at PHHS at 1005 West Worley Street. Children ages 6 months through 18 years who are worried about needles or the...
KOMU
Columbia City Council swears in new fire chief
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council swore in Clayton Farr Jr. as Columbia's new Fire Chief at Monday night's meeting. Farr Jr.'s family watched the ceremony from the front row. After being sworn in, Farr Jr.'s father pinned his new badge on. The council later referred B300-22 back to the...
KOMU
Motorcycle group gathers truck loads of supplies for Wooldridge community
COLUMBIA – The Guardians Charitable Motorcycle Group gathered truck loads of supplies Saturday morning for people impacted by the Wooldridge fire. The fire destroyed or damaged 23 structures and burned over 3,000 acres in mid-Missouri on Oct. 22. Rick Howard, a member of the group, said they’re always looking...
KOMU
Suspect detained in stabbing of Sedalia girl
SEDALIA — A girl was stabbed Wednesday night at a Sedalia residence on the 1400 block of 13th Street. According to Sedalia police, investigators identified a juvenile suspect and took the suspect into custody by juvenile authorities. The suspect will now face charges of domestic assault, unlawful use of...
