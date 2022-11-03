Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Your Quick Reminder of Everything That's Happened So Far Before ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
The span of time between MCU films and their direct sequels seems to be getting longer and longer. Four years between Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok. Five years between Ant-Man and the Wasp and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Six years between Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Even without the plethora of other MCU releases in between to cloud our memories, the sheer size of the gap is enough to prompt a cascade of rewatches– especially when the core characters tend to show up in all those other movies. Keeping up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a lot like keeping up with a big comic crossover event, only instead of picking your titles off the rack every month, you wait several months (or years) for an air date or theatrical release to see your favorite character’s next adventure. Thankfully, fans of Black Panther have only had to wait four years for Ryan Coogler’s follow-up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Still, that’s a long time. Most of us could probably use a refresher on what’s been going on in Wakanda before November 11th.
Collider
That Time Disney Made a Pixar Movie and Pixar Made a Disney Movie
Ten years ago, Walt Disney Animation's Wreck-It-Ralph and Pixar's Brave both became instant modern favorites and moderate commercial successes. While both films tread familiar premises and narrative territory of past animated films done in recent decades prior, these two films demonstrate how, under the control of former chief creative officer and studio head John Lasseter, Disney and Pixar began to emulate each other's thematic and conceptual strengths and meld their respective studio norms.
Collider
'The Shadow King': Henry Selick Reveals He Got the Rights Back to Scrapped Disney Project
Due to its difficult and time-consuming nature, stop-motion animation is a rare treat. It takes a certain passion and dedication since its painstaking process requires filmmakers to shoot each incremental movement. However, the time and effort put in leads to absolutely beautiful results that leave fans reeling for more. That is just one reason Wendell & Wild was the first feature film fans saw from prominent film director Henry Selick since his smash hit Coraline in 2009. The critically acclaimed The Nightmare Before Christmas director had other projects lined up before joining up with Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key, who are best known as the comedy duo Key & Peele. Between successes, a passion project of Selick’s called The Shadow King failed to off the ground. Disney canned the project that was planned for 2013, but he recently revealed that he has reacquired the rights to the canceled film. If Selick can find the right home for his project, production on The Shadow King could one day resume.
Collider
‘The Last of Us’: 10 Things You Need To Know About HBO’s Upcoming Video Game Adaptation
Historically, video game adaptations haven’t always "wowed" film and television fans. That, of course, has changed in recent years with award-winning releases like Arcane. It’s a good time to be a video game fan, given the many adaptations set to release. The Last of Us is perhaps the...
Collider
10 Reasons Why 'Werewolf by Night' is Integral To Future MCU Phases
Halloween may have come and gone, but that doesn't mean the spooky season has to stop. A well-crafted ghost story or film can be as compelling on a cold, windy November night as it can in October. Only recently, your movie choices would likely not include anything Marvel had to offer. But that could change with the release of Werewolf by Night.
Collider
10 of the Funniest Documentaries Ever Made, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes Score
The documentary genre isn't one that's typically thought of as being funny, and for good reason. Most documentaries are grounded affairs, with many tackling important issues and real-life stories. There are certain topics where a humorous approach would feel distracting or even disrespectful to the nature of the subject at hand. Naturally, it leads to more serious documentaries than comedic ones.
Collider
10 Highest Rated Nickelodeon Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes
In 1995, Nickelodeon - perhaps one of the world’s most famous kids’ TV station - created its own movie studio: Nickelodeon Movies. In the years since, this studio has made all sorts of films. They range from adaptations of the channel’s most popular shows, new versions of classic books and movies, to even original films that shake up what defines a ‘kid’s movie’ to begin with.
Collider
Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Series as Hermes
Another God has been added to the pantheon. Deadline is reporting that three-time Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda has been cast in Disney+’s upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series! The Hamilton star will be playing Hermes, the Greek messenger God, in a guest role. Production on the series is currently underway in Vancouver.
Collider
Why 'Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ Deserves a Season 2
Guillermo Del Toro has given us a monster-filled horror anthology for us to feast on this year with 8 fantastic episodes. Horror fans are no stranger to anthology shows by now. From the classic tv series The Twilight Zone to the children's series Goosebumps, and more modern horror anthologies like American Horror Story and Channel Zero which run as seasons, there is a lot out there. Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities brings us to a well-rounded anthology show where each episode feels like an entire film. With every episode different from the last, there is something for everyone to enjoy in this series. If this show gets picked up for a second season, which it rightfully deserves, it needs to rely on its diverse storytelling to keep the momentum going.
Collider
'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Spinoff Series Casts Clémence Poésy & Adam Nagaitis Opposite Norman Reedus
Daryl Dixon has found his new traveling companions for his self-titled The Walking Dead spinoff series. Per Deadline, Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis joined the cast as leads opposite series star Norman Reedus at AMC. They'll play a pair of new characters joining Daryl on his journey across France.
Collider
Ryan Reynolds on Getting Hugh Jackman Back For 'Deadpool 3' [Exclusive]
Deadpool 3 sent shockwaves through the entertainment world when it was announced that Hugh Jackman would be returning to reprise his role as Wolverine in the new movie. The next in the Ryan Reynolds-starring superhero series will mark the first time that Jackman steps back into his iconic role since he retired from the character after 2017's acclaimed film Logan directed by James Mangold. Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the chance to talk with Reynolds for his upcoming Apple TV+ Christmas musical, Spirited, and he discussed the process that went into getting Jackman to return to his beloved role, saying that the prospect of getting to see Logan and Wade in a film together is "beyond any dream I would ever be audacious enough to have."
Collider
Every Collaboration Between Johnny Depp and Tim Burton, Ranked
Tim Burton has delighted audiences for decades, incorporating his unique horror sensibilities into movies that still remain family-friendly. While his films usually still feature some scary scenes, they remain accessible for children and make for great movies to be shared between kids and their parents. Burton's self-identification as an outsider has also made him relatable to generations of people who feel slightly different from what society expects of them.
Collider
'Andor's Andy Serkis on Kino Loy’s Backstory, What the Prisoners of Narkina 5 Are Building, and ‘Rogue One’
With the success of Tony Gilroy’s Star Wars prequel series Andor resounding from across a galaxy far, far away, one of the show’s most recent additions, Andy Serkis, sat down for an interview with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub. Serkis, who plays Kino Loy to perfection, is first introduced in Episode 8 when Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) arrives at the Imperial factory facility on the isolated Narkina 5. The surly Kino Loy is tasked with overseeing his fellow prisoners at work, and is looking to keep his head down for the remaining days of his sentence.
Collider
'The People We Hate at the Wedding' and Awkward Family Photos Launch LA-Based Pop-Up [Exclusive]
Collider is happy to exclusively reveal the announcement of a brand-new collaboration between Prime Video's The People We Hate at The Wedding and meme site Awkward Family Photos (AFP) ahead of the film's premiere on November 18. The collaboration event will be called “The Portraits We Hate at the Wedding” and will be held on November 11 and 12 from 10 AM - 7 PM PST each day at the Westfield Century City Level 2 in front of HRB at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90067.
Collider
'The Watcher' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
There's no slowing down Ryan Murphy at Netflix. With The Watcher soaring to the top of the streamer's charts immediately, Netflix has picked up the eerie real estate series for a second season. Murphy will get to further tease viewers on the identity of the mysterious and sinister Watcher for another round, further exploring the neighborhood and the house's history.
Collider
'Monster': Ryan Murphy Anthology Series Renewed for Two More Seasons With New Killers
True Crime fans and enthusiasts can celebrate. After the immense success of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix announced today that the anthology series is moving forward with at least two seasons. Just like the first season, the upcoming two installments are set to chronicle the life of serial killers who have made a huge negative impact on society. The names of the criminals whose stories will be covered in the upcoming episodes haven’t been disclosed.
Collider
Nicolas Cage Set to Lead and Produce Horror Thriller 'Longlegs'
Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage is once again returning to the horror genre, boarding Longlegs from Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group. This latest stop in his bizarre career trajectory is described as a psychological thriller in the same vein as other classic Hollywood films, per Deadline. Cage not only will lead the film but also serve as a producer under his Saturn Films banner.
Collider
This ‘Tales of the Jedi’ Easter Egg Ties Ashoka to the Star Wars Franchise's Origins
Tales of the Jedi fleshes out the story of Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) with stories surrounding her journey in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The three episodes dedicated to Ahsoka show her birth on the planet Shili, her early training with Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), and the moment she decides to officially join the Rebel Alliance. During this pivotal final chapter, “Resolve,” Ahsoka temporarily hides out in a small village on the planet Thabeska before being encountered by an Imperial Inquisitor (Clancy Brown). In order to disguise her force-sensitivity, Ahsoka uses the codename “Ashla.”
Comments / 0