KLTV
Chapel Hill coach says district win a testament to work players put in
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill head coach Jeff Riordan says his team’s win against Kilgore and clenching of their district is a testament to the hard work the players put in so far this season. “Its been a long season, last two years we had to win...
RMA defense steps up; Eagles shut out Patriots in NCISAA playoffs
Rocky Mount Academy’s defense held Faith Christian to just 89 yards of offense and forced six turnovers, while Wells Hutson and Isaac Lewis scored two touchdowns each, as the Eagles defeated the Patriots 31-0 in the quarterfinal round of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA) Division II playoffs on Friday night in Rocky Mount. RMA, the No. 3 seed, improved to 6-3 overall and will play in the semifinals this week at No. 2 seed John Paul II Catholic. ...
