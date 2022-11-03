Rocky Mount Academy’s defense held Faith Christian to just 89 yards of offense and forced six turnovers, while Wells Hutson and Isaac Lewis scored two touchdowns each, as the Eagles defeated the Patriots 31-0 in the quarterfinal round of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA) Division II playoffs on Friday night in Rocky Mount. RMA, the No. 3 seed, improved to 6-3 overall and will play in the semifinals this week at No. 2 seed John Paul II Catholic. ...

ROCKY MOUNT, NC ・ 28 MINUTES AGO