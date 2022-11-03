Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
WKYT 27
Partial share of Breeders’ Cup Classic winner sold for $4.6 million
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland’s November sale has a unique twist this season involving undefeated thoroughbred superhorse Flightline. Horse owners and fans had an opportunity to bid on a two-and-a-half percent stake in the undefeated champ and for the first time, you could experience it all virtually in the metaverse.
WKYT 27
Team Coverage: Lexington mayoral race
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At the midterm elections, on Tuesday, Lexington voters will decide who will hold the city’s top job. Mayor Linda Gorton is seeking a second term in office, Councilmember David Kloiber is looking to unseat her. The issues driving the mayor’s race are the increase in...
WKYT 27
Fans gather at Keeneland for last day of Breeders’ Cup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday is the last day of the 2022 Breeders’ Cup. “It’s the championship horseracing event, so it’s the best event of the year,” said attendee Kevin Perdue.\. David Fuller traveled from Columbus for the Breeders’ Cup. “It’s got a pageantry about...
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A few showers for some
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a dreary morning for a lot of us in central and eastern Kentucky. Scattered showers and drizzle are continuing to move off to our east. Temps are also steady in the 60s. Throughout the day the clouds should recede and most of us stay dry.
WKYT 27
Malathaat wins Breeders’ Cup Distaff in photo finish
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Malathaat won the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Distaff in a three-horse photo finish at Keeneland on Saturday. The daughter of Curlin nosed out Blue Stripe and Clairiere at the wire to add to her victories, which include the 2021 Kentucky Oaks. Malathaat is owned by...
WKYT 27
‘It was perfect:’ Dorman family share their story after Cody’s Wish wins at Breeders’ Cup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Amber Philpott first shared the sensational story of 16-year-old Cody Dorman and a foal he met in Versailles four years ago. The bond between Cody and Cody’s Wish has blossomed ever since. It’s led the Dorman family on a long journey, and that journey led to Keeneland on Saturday.
WKYT 27
EKU cruises past Central Arkansas, 42-14
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky used a balanced attack on Saturday to dismantle Central Arkansas, 42-14. Quarterback Parker McKinney threw for 239 yards, while the Colonels rushed for 230 more in the win. Braedon Sloan carried for two scores, while Joshua Carter picked up 112 yards rushing on just...
WKYT 27
Booker, Paul make final plea to Kentucky voters
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A key U.S. Senate race is on the ballot in Kentucky on Election Day. Republican Senator Rand Paul is seeking another term of office. He is being challenged by Democrat former state lawmaker Charles Booker. Booker was in Lexington Sunday and Paul flew into Lexington’s Blue Grass...
WKYT 27
Annual 5k honoring fallen officer returns to Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - In 2015, Officer Daniel Ellis of the Richmond Police Department was shot in the line of duty. 7 years later, and the community still honors his memory with a 5K. “We have had wonderful support again this year. It’s been such a blessing and beautiful weather,”...
WKYT 27
Early voting ends ahead of 2022 Midterm Elections
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Early voters were out all day until the polls closed. People in Madison County and Rowan County said it was a quick and easy process. Jenny and Lee Pennington went out this afternoon to cast their own votes in Rowan County. “It was very easy, and...
WKYT 27
Why are so many Kentucky General Assembly races uncontested?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - While the races for U.S. Senator and Lexington mayor might be races dominating campaign ads, many Kentuckians will find they don’t have a choice when deciding who should represent them in the state legislature. More than half of the people running for the Kentucky House...
WKYT 27
UK student arrested following assault on campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection to a physical and verbal assault against another UK student. The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. Sophia Rosing was booked at the Fayette County Detention Center...
WKYT 27
Coroner identifies two killed in Madison County house fire
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The names of two people who were found dead after a house caught fire have been released. It happened Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea. The coroner says 57-year-old Tony Damrell man and 27-year-old Heaven Renner were found dead inside the home. A...
WKYT 27
Fayette Co. Schools closed Monday due to illness
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools will be closed Monday, November 7 due to widespread illness in the district. A district spokesperson says they routinely monitor student and staff absences. They say the number absences continued to climb over the past week. FCPS was already scheduled to be...
WKYT 27
How changing the clocks can affect for your health
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Daylight saving time is over; for physicians, it can be a time of concern. “There is some research that shows in the first few days or weeks; there can be an increase in cardiovascular disease. Like heart attacks and strokes. Also increases in motor vehicle accidents,” said Dr. Jeffery Foxx, Lexington Physician.
WKYT 27
New details in arrest of UK student accused of shouting racial slurs during assault
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new details about the arrest of a University of Kentucky student accused of assaulting another student and calling her racial slurs. Sophia Rosing is facing assault charges. Rosing is accused of assaulting a black student while shouting racial slurs. Video of the incident...
Comments / 0