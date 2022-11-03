Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Harry Potter' Fans Asked to Stop Leaving Socks on Beach Where Dobby Died
The National Trust of Wales has kindly asked Harry Potter fans to stop leaving socks on the beach, according to Entertainment Weekly. Freshwater West Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales is the location where the production team of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows-Part One shot Dobby’s death scene. In the...
Collider
10 Reasons Why 'Werewolf by Night' is Integral To Future MCU Phases
Halloween may have come and gone, but that doesn't mean the spooky season has to stop. A well-crafted ghost story or film can be as compelling on a cold, windy November night as it can in October. Only recently, your movie choices would likely not include anything Marvel had to offer. But that could change with the release of Werewolf by Night.
Collider
That Time Disney Made a Pixar Movie and Pixar Made a Disney Movie
Ten years ago, Walt Disney Animation's Wreck-It-Ralph and Pixar's Brave both became instant modern favorites and moderate commercial successes. While both films tread familiar premises and narrative territory of past animated films done in recent decades prior, these two films demonstrate how, under the control of former chief creative officer and studio head John Lasseter, Disney and Pixar began to emulate each other's thematic and conceptual strengths and meld their respective studio norms.
Collider
James Gunn Says His DC Universe Will Tell the "Biggest Story Ever"
James Gunn, one of the newly-minted co-chairmen and co-CEOs of the DC Universe, has taken to Twitter to address the fans on his new position. The announcement of Gunn and Peter Safran's roles has understandably brought to the forefront fans from all corners of the DC properties. Gunn put together an incredibly respectful and open five-Tweet thread that addresses his acknowledgment and passion for these fans.
Collider
Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Series as Hermes
Another God has been added to the pantheon. Deadline is reporting that three-time Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda has been cast in Disney+’s upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series! The Hamilton star will be playing Hermes, the Greek messenger God, in a guest role. Production on the series is currently underway in Vancouver.
Collider
Did You Catch That Actor Swap in the ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale?
The season finale of HBO’s House of the Dragon aired a couple of weeks back to much fanfare, as fans of the fantasy drama series were left to process the state of play in Westeros. With the series not returning till at least 2024, there would be ample time for fans to imagine Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) response to the death of her son, Prince Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) in the skies above Storm’s End. In the months that follow, there will likely be those also rewatching the series. In the finale, there is an actor switch you might have missed.
Collider
10 Highest Rated Nickelodeon Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes
In 1995, Nickelodeon - perhaps one of the world’s most famous kids’ TV station - created its own movie studio: Nickelodeon Movies. In the years since, this studio has made all sorts of films. They range from adaptations of the channel’s most popular shows, new versions of classic books and movies, to even original films that shake up what defines a ‘kid’s movie’ to begin with.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Jason Concepcion on Why Having More Dragons is a Disadvantage for Rhaenyra's Side
Season 1 of House of the Dragon has left fans on a cliffhanger that raises many questions about the upcoming Dance of the Dragons. The war began the moment when Aegon II was crowned as the new in King's Landing. When christened with Aegon, the conqueror’s crown and sword and publicly pronounced the protector of the seven realms – all signs of legitimacy surrounds him weakening the claim of King Viserys’ real heir Rhaenyra. In the books, the Princess simply tells the envoy, who comes to Dragonstone with terms from the Greens, “Tell my half-brother that I will have my throne, or I will have his head.” But in the series we see the Black Queen delays her answer. But as fate decreed, Prince Aemond and Vhagar accidentally killed his nephew, Luce and the war has begun. In a new featurette, House of the Dragon podcast co-host Jason Concepcion talks about why dragons aren’t an advantage in the upcoming war.
Collider
5 Reasons 'House of The Dragon' is Better Than 'Game of Thrones,' and 5 Reasons It Is Not
After the disastrous final season of Game of Thrones, the show that had dominated the 2010s vanished from everyone's minds, when HBO announced a prequel series focused on the Targaryen civil war, there was a healthy dose of skepticism. When House of the Dragon aired, it quickly silenced detractors and revived everyone's love of the world created by George R. R. Martin.
Collider
'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Spinoff Series Casts Clémence Poésy & Adam Nagaitis Opposite Norman Reedus
Daryl Dixon has found his new traveling companions for his self-titled The Walking Dead spinoff series. Per Deadline, Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis joined the cast as leads opposite series star Norman Reedus at AMC. They'll play a pair of new characters joining Daryl on his journey across France.
Collider
The 10 Best Quotes From ‘The Hobbit’ Trilogy
The first season of The Rings of Power premiered earlier this year, and fans are still waiting for more details about its confirmed second season. The series depicts new aspects from J. R. R. Tolkien’s expansive fantastical world, and the show also renewed interest in other adaptations like The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies.
Collider
'SNL': COVID Is a Suitable Vacation Option in New Sketch
Saturday Night Live loves to call out society and now they're doing it with COVID. Remember the days when you could go outside and see other people wearing masks and taking the pandemic seriously? Because I do and this sketch is honestly a pretty good call out to both how people are currently reacting to COVID as well as everyone's return to the mentality of needing a break. Host Amy Schumer took to a classic Saturday Night Live commercial format with ease and it was honestly very fun.
Collider
'Capturing the Killer Nurse' Trailer Reveals the True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Good Nurse'
If Netflix has proved one thing over its tenure as one of the top streaming platforms, it’s that they know how to make a great true crime production. The streamer’s brought us everything from the unscripted and over-the-top true story of Tiger King and the horrific and brutal slayings of the notorious Richard Ramirez in Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer to scripted productions like Ryan Murphy’s record-breaking limited series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story that proved to be such a hit it landed Murphy an anthology contract with Netflix. This fall, audiences were given another unbelievably tragic and twisted scripted tale about one nurse’s killer secret in the book-turned-film The Good Nurse starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain. And now, they’re following it up with a documentary behind the real story of the murderer who would come to be known as Charles Cullen in Capturing the Killer Nurse.
Collider
'Babylon' Director Damien Chazelle on the Real People and Places That Inspired His Old Hollywood
Director Damien Chazelle’s instant rise to fame is something that’s unmatched. The success of his breakout film Whiplash was followed by La La Land, and First Man, all of them bagging several Academy Awards nominations and wins. Now, he’s coming out with his next feature Babylon, an epic period comedy-drama that might just join the glorious league of his previous projects. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the celebrated director spoke of his vision for the upcoming film, and taking inspiration from real-life people for his on-screen characters.
Collider
Why 'Titans' Season 4 Should Introduce Superman
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4 of Titans. Since introducing Conner Kent/Superboy (Joshua Orpin) in Season 2, HBO Max’s Titans has frequently referenced the cloned hero’s biological fathers, Clark Kent/Superman and Lex Luthor. The Season 4 premiere featured Superman playing his most significant offscreen role yet and introduced Lex in the flesh, played by Titus Welliver. Lex’s role kick-started a dramatic arc for Conner, making a similar appearance by the Man of Steel later in the season a necessity.
Collider
‘The Last of Us’: 10 Things You Need To Know About HBO’s Upcoming Video Game Adaptation
Historically, video game adaptations haven’t always "wowed" film and television fans. That, of course, has changed in recent years with award-winning releases like Arcane. It’s a good time to be a video game fan, given the many adaptations set to release. The Last of Us is perhaps the...
Collider
How 'Chucky' Finally Got Glen and Glenda Right
Early on, Chucky made it clear that any character from the franchise's history may make an appearance. From the return of Andy Barclay himself to fan-favorite Tiffany Valentine, the series is a love letter to its most loyal followers. That being said, even the franchise's biggest fans largely acknowledge that there have been some missteps in its history, which is why introducing Glen and Glenda to the show came as a bit of a surprise.
Collider
Nicolas Cage Set to Lead and Produce Horror Thriller 'Longlegs'
Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage is once again returning to the horror genre, boarding Longlegs from Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group. This latest stop in his bizarre career trajectory is described as a psychological thriller in the same vein as other classic Hollywood films, per Deadline. Cage not only will lead the film but also serve as a producer under his Saturn Films banner.
Collider
'Slumberland' Character Posters Promise Adventure Beyond Your Wildest Dreams
Netflix has just released some enchanting new character posters for their upcoming film Slumberland, which is set to be released this month. The new fantasy film will explore an enchanted world full of fantastic characters. On the new posters, we get a good look at the main character Nemo; Pig, a stuffed pig that comes to life at night; Flip, a half-man half-monster outlaw; and Agent Green, a 160-year-old dream cop.
Collider
'Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire' Season 1 Episode 6 Recap: The More Things Change...
Episode 6 of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, “Like Angels Put in Hell by God,” opens on an ultra close-up of Louis’ (Jacob Anderson) skin, surveying the damage and repairs that have been done to his broken body since the dramatic fall at the end of Episode 5. He remains in his coffin and Claudia (Bailey Bass) cares for him by bringing him rodents to eat.
Comments / 0