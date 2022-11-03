Read full article on original website
ABC 4
DIY Grand America Decor For The Holidays
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) The Grand America window displays are back, and Jonnie Hartman showed us an inside scoop to having some of the incredible decorations in your own home. Keep your decorations for the holidays classy and quirky with this cloud craft. The Grand...
ABC 4
How to get a grip on winter tires for better performance this season
(Good Things Utah) Winter is coming up fast here in Utah, and our friends at Big O Tires want to help keep you and your family safe this year. It’s important to know that winter tires are specially designed with softer compounds that grip the road better in colder road conditions.
ABC 4
Bloom and grow through the tough years of middle school
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Make being a middle school student a little less hard. Give your child coping mechanisms, time management skills and give them the tools to be successful. Becky Fife and Allie Callister, co-owners of the company Bloomfully, have come out with a...
ABC 4
Potential new Utah State flag narrowed down to final five
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah State Flag Task Force has narrowed designs for a new Utah state flag to a final five choices. The Task Force will now hold a public meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Utah State Capitol to review the final designs.
ABC 4
Workweek brings windy introduction to next storm
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – As we go into another work week, it’s plain to see that Sunday was quite literally the calm before the storm. Monday brings a High Wind Watch for much of the western half of the state. Winds of 30-40 mph and possible gusts up to 65 will begin early in the morning and remain in place throughout the day. Tuesday and Wednesday will also be windier than normal as the wind starts to track from west to east with each passing day, leaving the high winds in the southeastern corner of the state for Wednesday.
