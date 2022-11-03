Read full article on original website
New ‘The English’ Footage Sees Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer Headed Down a Violent Path
Prime Video has released a brand-new clip for their upcoming Western limited series drama The English starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place franchise, Sicario, Oppenheimer) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, Echo) which see our two lead characters discussing the metaphorical road of life. The 2-minute clip sees Lady Cornelia Locke,...
From Rhodey to Cassie Lang — 8 Characters Who Were Recast in the MCU (And Two Actors Who've Played More Than One Role)
The trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania dropped recently, giving fans their first look at Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) newest adventure. Among the action and drama of the trailer, some fans were shocked to see that the role of Cassie Lang had been recast. Though Emma Fuhrmann played that...
Did You Catch That Actor Swap in the ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale?
The season finale of HBO’s House of the Dragon aired a couple of weeks back to much fanfare, as fans of the fantasy drama series were left to process the state of play in Westeros. With the series not returning till at least 2024, there would be ample time for fans to imagine Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) response to the death of her son, Prince Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) in the skies above Storm’s End. In the months that follow, there will likely be those also rewatching the series. In the finale, there is an actor switch you might have missed.
'Capturing the Killer Nurse' Trailer Reveals the True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Good Nurse'
If Netflix has proved one thing over its tenure as one of the top streaming platforms, it’s that they know how to make a great true crime production. The streamer’s brought us everything from the unscripted and over-the-top true story of Tiger King and the horrific and brutal slayings of the notorious Richard Ramirez in Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer to scripted productions like Ryan Murphy’s record-breaking limited series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story that proved to be such a hit it landed Murphy an anthology contract with Netflix. This fall, audiences were given another unbelievably tragic and twisted scripted tale about one nurse’s killer secret in the book-turned-film The Good Nurse starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain. And now, they’re following it up with a documentary behind the real story of the murderer who would come to be known as Charles Cullen in Capturing the Killer Nurse.
First 'Red One' Image Shows Dwayne Johnson as a Holiday Hero With Chris Evans
With the holiday season now underway, we’re looking forward to titles including the Lindsay Lohan-led Falling For Christmas and the A Christmas Story sequel, A Christmas Story 2, to land on our screens and help spread some cheer. But many of us are keeping our eyes fixed on this time next year for the release of the Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans-led holiday action feature currently titled Red One. And today, the production has taken a major step forward as Deadline revealed that cameras have begun to roll on the star-studded holiday tale.
Why 'Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ Deserves a Season 2
Guillermo Del Toro has given us a monster-filled horror anthology for us to feast on this year with 8 fantastic episodes. Horror fans are no stranger to anthology shows by now. From the classic tv series The Twilight Zone to the children's series Goosebumps, and more modern horror anthologies like American Horror Story and Channel Zero which run as seasons, there is a lot out there. Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities brings us to a well-rounded anthology show where each episode feels like an entire film. With every episode different from the last, there is something for everyone to enjoy in this series. If this show gets picked up for a second season, which it rightfully deserves, it needs to rely on its diverse storytelling to keep the momentum going.
‘The Last of Us’: 10 Things You Need To Know About HBO’s Upcoming Video Game Adaptation
Historically, video game adaptations haven’t always "wowed" film and television fans. That, of course, has changed in recent years with award-winning releases like Arcane. It’s a good time to be a video game fan, given the many adaptations set to release. The Last of Us is perhaps the...
Ryan Reynolds on Getting Hugh Jackman Back For 'Deadpool 3' [Exclusive]
Deadpool 3 sent shockwaves through the entertainment world when it was announced that Hugh Jackman would be returning to reprise his role as Wolverine in the new movie. The next in the Ryan Reynolds-starring superhero series will mark the first time that Jackman steps back into his iconic role since he retired from the character after 2017's acclaimed film Logan directed by James Mangold. Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the chance to talk with Reynolds for his upcoming Apple TV+ Christmas musical, Spirited, and he discussed the process that went into getting Jackman to return to his beloved role, saying that the prospect of getting to see Logan and Wade in a film together is "beyond any dream I would ever be audacious enough to have."
Why 'Titans' Season 4 Should Introduce Superman
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4 of Titans. Since introducing Conner Kent/Superboy (Joshua Orpin) in Season 2, HBO Max’s Titans has frequently referenced the cloned hero’s biological fathers, Clark Kent/Superman and Lex Luthor. The Season 4 premiere featured Superman playing his most significant offscreen role yet and introduced Lex in the flesh, played by Titus Welliver. Lex’s role kick-started a dramatic arc for Conner, making a similar appearance by the Man of Steel later in the season a necessity.
Does ‘House of the Dragon’ & ‘Rings of Power’ Show We've Lost Our Taste for Good Vs Evil?
The success of Game of Thrones proved that audiences find morally gray fantasy characters compelling, so it was to be expected that its spin-off prequel series House of the Dragon would follow in its footsteps. Less expected was that Amazon's prequel to The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power, would also dip its toes into a more complex morality, stepping away from what general audiences may have expected from a prequel to J.R.R. Tolkein's fantasy epic. It begs the question: have audiences lost their taste for stories of straightforward stories of "good versus evil"?
Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Series as Hermes
Another God has been added to the pantheon. Deadline is reporting that three-time Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda has been cast in Disney+’s upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series! The Hamilton star will be playing Hermes, the Greek messenger God, in a guest role. Production on the series is currently underway in Vancouver.
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Where You've Seen the Cast Before
The White Lotus finally returns for the long-awaiting season 2. The well-loved and fan-favorite series won 10 Primetime Emmy Awards for Season 1. While the last season was set on a resort in Hawaii, this season takes place on a Sicilian resort. The show follows the exploits of both guests...
Kumail Nanjiani on the Future of His 'Eternals' Character Kingo
For those Marvel Cinematic Universe fans among us who enjoy speculating about whether a favorite character will make a surprise appearance in an unexpected place, it turns out sometimes it can be just as much of a mystery for the actors playing the characters as it is for the audience.
Nicolas Cage Set to Lead and Produce Horror Thriller 'Longlegs'
Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage is once again returning to the horror genre, boarding Longlegs from Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group. This latest stop in his bizarre career trajectory is described as a psychological thriller in the same vein as other classic Hollywood films, per Deadline. Cage not only will lead the film but also serve as a producer under his Saturn Films banner.
Something Sinister Arrives in Exclusive Clip from Jamie Lee Curtis-Produced Short 'Return to Sender'
If you're sad that October is over for another year, writer and director Russell Goldman's (Halloween) short film Return to Sender may be just the post-spooky-season treat you need. Produced by Halloween Ends' Jamie Lee Curtis, this upcoming paranoid thriller explores the sinister side of online shopping. Goldman's Return to Sender has no shortage of eerie moments that provoke a gut feeling that something isn't quite right. In the short, Julia, played by Emmy-Award nominee Allison Tolman, is looking to start fresh after being released from rehab. She's out from under her loving, if overbearing, sister Tat (Emma Pasarow), and looking to make her new house into a home, and Collider has first-look images and an exclusive clip.
'Slumberland' Character Posters Promise Adventure Beyond Your Wildest Dreams
Netflix has just released some enchanting new character posters for their upcoming film Slumberland, which is set to be released this month. The new fantasy film will explore an enchanted world full of fantastic characters. On the new posters, we get a good look at the main character Nemo; Pig, a stuffed pig that comes to life at night; Flip, a half-man half-monster outlaw; and Agent Green, a 160-year-old dream cop.
'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Spinoff Series Casts Clémence Poésy & Adam Nagaitis Opposite Norman Reedus
Daryl Dixon has found his new traveling companions for his self-titled The Walking Dead spinoff series. Per Deadline, Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis joined the cast as leads opposite series star Norman Reedus at AMC. They'll play a pair of new characters joining Daryl on his journey across France.
'Stranger Things' Superfan Megan Thee Stallion Tests Her Trivia Knowledge
Did you know that freestyle rapper Megan Thee Stallion is a huge Stranger Things fan? For Stranger Things Day on November 6, she put her Stranger Things knowledge to the test with a round of Stranger Things trivia. Stranger Things Day takes place on November 6, the day Will Byers,...
'Andor's Andy Serkis on Kino Loy’s Backstory, What the Prisoners of Narkina 5 Are Building, and ‘Rogue One’
With the success of Tony Gilroy’s Star Wars prequel series Andor resounding from across a galaxy far, far away, one of the show’s most recent additions, Andy Serkis, sat down for an interview with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub. Serkis, who plays Kino Loy to perfection, is first introduced in Episode 8 when Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) arrives at the Imperial factory facility on the isolated Narkina 5. The surly Kino Loy is tasked with overseeing his fellow prisoners at work, and is looking to keep his head down for the remaining days of his sentence.
James Gunn Says His DC Universe Will Tell the "Biggest Story Ever"
James Gunn, one of the newly-minted co-chairmen and co-CEOs of the DC Universe, has taken to Twitter to address the fans on his new position. The announcement of Gunn and Peter Safran's roles has understandably brought to the forefront fans from all corners of the DC properties. Gunn put together an incredibly respectful and open five-Tweet thread that addresses his acknowledgment and passion for these fans.
