3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Video shows Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl running from autograph seekers in Cleveland's Ohio City
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Dave Grohl has always been a favorite of music fans. But when it comes to autographs, the Foo Fighters frontman and guitarist isn't having it. Earlier this year, a video circulated of Grohl explaining...
NASA names Dr. Jimmy Kenyon new director of Glenn Research Center in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio's most prominent aerospace site officially has a new leader. On Tuesday, NASA officially named Dr. Jimmy Kenyon as the new director of its John H. Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. Kenyon had served as interim director since June, when former leader Dr. Marla Pérez-Davis retired from the agency.
Who is the most famous person in Akron?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some delicious fried fish?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. Located on the westside, this restaurant offers fantastic fish fry on Fridays, when they offer perfectly fried yellow perch from Lake Erie. But if you don't come here on a Friday, you can always get their beer-battered cod sandwich. The batter is made with Corona beer, and the sandwich comes on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.
Neighbors in retirement community blast new owners for doubling HOA fee
Navarre Village residents told News 5 they weren’t given notice the neighborhood’s homeowners association fees would more than double under new ownership.
Frontier Airlines now offering nonstop flights from Cleveland to Fort Lauderdale; fares start at just $69
CLEVELAND — With temperatures in Northeast Ohio set to become a lot more seasonable soon, you might be thinking about getting away to somewhere warm. Frontier Airlines has just the solution. Over the weekend, the carrier began nonstop service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport....
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive known to frequent Lorain, Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for help locating a fugitive wanted for having weapons under disability. According to the U.S. Marshals, Dalecarea Cherry, 20, is about 5′6″ and weighs about 156 pounds. U.S. Marshals added Cherry is known to frequent...
Which restaurant is romantic and suitable for dating in Akron?
There are always some beautiful and romantic restaurants, make us impressed and want to share with others. Any recommendations ?
Strike talks for Cleveland’s essential city workers: I-TEAM
The FOX 8 I TEAM has found local union leaders saying City of Cleveland plow drivers, garbage collectors, and others could go on strike in the coming months due to what they consider stalled contract talks.
Tailgate 19 crew on Jim Brown
4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Strongsville teenager charged in July crash that killed 2. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m....
Kent elementary school teacher named Ohio Physical Education Teacher of the Year
KENT, Ohio — One of Kent City Schools' educators is about to receive a huge honor. Shawn Bates, a physical education specialist at Longcoy and Holden Elementary Schools will be awarded Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year Award for the State of Ohio for 2022, Kent City Schools said in a news release.
Gas prices surge 20 cents in Akron, 19 cents in Cleveland as average edges closer to $4 per gallon
AKRON, Ohio — The average price for a gallon of gas is approaching $4 per gallon once again throughout Northeast Ohio. GasBuddy says drivers in Akron have seen prices jump 20.1 cents per gallon since last week with the new average listed at $3.83. Cleveland also saw an increase...
Gov. Mike DeWine, Rep. Tim Ryan make swing through Northeast Ohio as Election Day approaches
CLEVELAND — As Ohioans prepare to head to the polls Tuesday, two candidates took time to visit Greater Cleveland ahead of Election Day. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan were in the area Monday to make their final pitches to Northeast Ohioans before they vote.
Over 5,000 without power in the Euclid, Chardon Area, cause is being determined.
According to First Energy's website, approximately 5,166 residents in the Euclid and Chardon areas are without power.
Euclid PD cancel missing alert for elderly man
An elderly man has gone missing in Northeast Ohio, and the Euclid Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding him.
‘Home of the future’ on Lake Erie asks $10 million: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- With a price tag of $10 million, 26000 Lake Road is currently one of the highest-priced listings in Northeast Ohio. Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall calls the contemporary home, completed in 2013, a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”
Speeding truck plows into house on East 142nd Street, bringing down its porch, owner unhappy with city
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On the night of October 13th a speeding truck, reportedly being driven by a drunk driver, plowed into the home of William Strozier, who has lived there most of his life. The Cleveland fire department came to check things out right after it happened. An officer...
Akron couple, together for 15 years, says 'til death do us part' on Halloween
After being engaged for 15 years, Virginia and Jamal decided to finally tie the knot. They were married at Akron's Perkins Stone Mansion on Halloween.
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing Son
30-year-old Anthony Mays II is a dedicated father living in Cleveland, Ohio. On October 18, 2022, Anthony, affectionately known as TJ, spoke with family and friends during the day. He talked to his girlfriend around 9:00 pm and told her he was going to run some errands, News 5 Cleveland reports.
Travel to Christmas Past With Our One-Day Holiday Itinerary in Medina, Ohio
Whizzing down the slide from A Christmas Story at Castle Noel signals it's time to move on—but where to next? Stocking up on gifts at Root Candles? Shopping for pierogies in an old grain depot? Or strolling past an evergreen-decked gazebo? Options (and pristine 19th-century architecture) abound in Medina, Ohio, less than an hour south of Cleveland.
