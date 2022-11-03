ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinions Blog | What we’re voting for

I voted for the first time this year. The most important issue to me is addressing the climate crisis. Other issues are important, but I think they won’t matter if we let our climate go. I believe the U.S. should focus on long-term problems rather than focusing on smaller short-term problems.
Performing arts boarding school to open in Iowa City

A new performing arts boarding school is opening in downtown Iowa City that will allow young artists from across the country to expand their creative interests. ICON Arts Academy, located at 123 N. Linn St., will be the first of its kind in Iowa and joins a limited number of similar programs in the Midwest, including Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan and Perpich Arts High School in Minnesota.
