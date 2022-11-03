Read full article on original website
I voted for the first time this year. The most important issue to me is addressing the climate crisis. Other issues are important, but I think they won’t matter if we let our climate go. I believe the U.S. should focus on long-term problems rather than focusing on smaller short-term problems.
Even before the outcomes are decided, the final day of voting in this year’s midterm elections arrives Tuesday with an intense focus on voting itself after two years of false claims and conspiracy theories ignited by former President Donald Trump following his loss in the last presidential election. Trump...
Here’s a roundup of USA TODAY's debunks analyzing false and misleading claims about the 2022 midterm elections.
A new performing arts boarding school is opening in downtown Iowa City that will allow young artists from across the country to expand their creative interests. ICON Arts Academy, located at 123 N. Linn St., will be the first of its kind in Iowa and joins a limited number of similar programs in the Midwest, including Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan and Perpich Arts High School in Minnesota.
Overall student enrollment grew at the University of Iowa in fall 2022 despite a decline in Iowans enrolled at Iowa’s public universities, according to a state Board of Regents report. The overall student enrollment decline at the state’s public universities was largely due to a decrease in Iowa residents...
