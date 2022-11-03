Read full article on original website
Laree+Co: Started By A Mother’s Love
Laree + Co., a new children’s store in Fort Scott, began because of Alivia Kraft’s daughter. “Lillian was diagnosed with Trisomy 18 at 27 weeks gestation but she did not let her diagnosis stop her,” Alivia said. “Despite being given a 5% chance of surviving to her first birthday, Lils overcame more than most people do in a lifetime and we were blessed with four breathtaking years with her.”
No Bourbon County Commission Meeting on Nov. 8
There will be no Bourbon County Commission meeting on Nov. 8 because of the election.
Healthy Cooking for the Holidays
What do you most look forward to about the holidays? For many, including myself, the answer may be holiday foods. Many families have incredible traditions centered on traditional foods that they only get to enjoy a few times each year. These holiday celebrations and traditions are important and should be cherished. At the same time, you may be wondering how you can make your traditional holiday recipes healthier.
