Bourbon County, KS

fortscott.biz

Laree+Co: Started By A Mother’s Love

Laree + Co., a new children’s store in Fort Scott, began because of Alivia Kraft’s daughter. “Lillian was diagnosed with Trisomy 18 at 27 weeks gestation but she did not let her diagnosis stop her,” Alivia said. “Despite being given a 5% chance of surviving to her first birthday, Lils overcame more than most people do in a lifetime and we were blessed with four breathtaking years with her.”
FORT SCOTT, KS
fortscott.biz

AD: Help Wanted at Bandera Stone

Bandera Stone is a natural stone quarrier and fabricator based. in Bourbon County since 1988. We operate a cut stone mill &. quarry in Redfield, a quarry near Bronson, and have recently. opened a showroom in Uniontown. We provide crushed rock to. farmers, ranchers & homeowners in the western half...
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
fortscott.biz

Chamber Coffee hosted by Integrity Home Care + Hospice on Nov. 3

Join us for Chamber Coffee hosted by Integrity Home Care + Hospice!. (directly behind Domino’s Pizza) Introduce your family to our family. We are passionately dedicated to improving the healthcare system because we all have had a personal experience with the struggle that comes with a change in health. We are here to help and support you and your family as you seek to improve or simply maintain your health and independence at home.
FORT SCOTT, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.

Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
fortscott.biz

Healthy Cooking for the Holidays

What do you most look forward to about the holidays? For many, including myself, the answer may be holiday foods. Many families have incredible traditions centered on traditional foods that they only get to enjoy a few times each year. These holiday celebrations and traditions are important and should be cherished. At the same time, you may be wondering how you can make your traditional holiday recipes healthier.
ERIE, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Homicide victims remembered for their joy and love of music

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two homicide victims who were childhood friends and were deeply connected through their music at one time, played together on their church’s worship team when they were teenagers. Stacy Rush, 35, of Joplin and formerly of Grove, loved to sing. Her parents Lori and John...
JOPLIN, MO
fortscott.biz

Obituary of Minnie “Cricket” Likely

Minnie Lorene “Cricket” Likely, age 95, a longtime resident of Bronson, Kansas, and more recently of Ft. Scott, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola, Kansas, just two days shy of her 96th birthday. She was born November 3, 1926,...
BRONSON, KS
Four States Home Page

Family of Joplin murder victim speaks out

GROVE, Okla. – John and Lori Layman, the parents of Stacy Rush, 35, Joplin, released a statement today (Wednesday) about their daughter. Rush was identified as one of the victims of a double homicide that happened on Halloween night in Joplin. “Stacy was a wonderful daughter, who started humming when she was born. She loves […]
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Suspected Joplin homicide subject shoots self in Seneca standoff

JOPLIN, Mo. — Police in Seneca said the man suspected of killing two people in Joplin on Halloween night, shot himself after an hours-long stand-off in the street near Quince and Antelope in rural Seneca. Authorities tell KSNF/KODE they had been negotiating with the man for most of the morning, trying to bring the situation […]
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Weekend Wrap (October 29 & 30)

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 11:45 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 reports of a two-vehicle crash at CR70 and Nutmeg Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Click here to learn more. Lake of the Ozarks to get $300 million resort, entertainment district. OSAGE BEACH, Missouri (KCTV) — A $300...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Storms Likely Friday, Damaging Wind Possible

It is still warm tonight but we are looking at showers and storms by early Friday. A few of these could produce some gusty winds near 60 miles an hour. Small hail will also be possible. Then we will see cooler weather coming in for Saturday. We have seen warm...
JOPLIN, MO
FOX 2

Woman falls from window of Silver Dollar City train

BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks last night at Silver Dollar City shortly […]
BRANSON, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin double-homicide suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

JOPLIN, Mo. — The suspect connected to a double-homicide in Joplin has been identified following his death at a local hospital. David L Rush, 35, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma was in a standoff with police for hours before shooting himself in the head (more information below). Rush was in Newton County when authorities were able to catch up with him as part of their investigation.
JOPLIN, MO

