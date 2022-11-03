Read full article on original website
Laree+Co: Started By A Mother’s Love
Laree + Co., a new children’s store in Fort Scott, began because of Alivia Kraft’s daughter. “Lillian was diagnosed with Trisomy 18 at 27 weeks gestation but she did not let her diagnosis stop her,” Alivia said. “Despite being given a 5% chance of surviving to her first birthday, Lils overcame more than most people do in a lifetime and we were blessed with four breathtaking years with her.”
AD: Help Wanted at Bandera Stone
Bandera Stone is a natural stone quarrier and fabricator based. in Bourbon County since 1988. We operate a cut stone mill &. quarry in Redfield, a quarry near Bronson, and have recently. opened a showroom in Uniontown. We provide crushed rock to. farmers, ranchers & homeowners in the western half...
Chamber Coffee hosted by Integrity Home Care + Hospice on Nov. 3
Join us for Chamber Coffee hosted by Integrity Home Care + Hospice!. (directly behind Domino’s Pizza) Introduce your family to our family. We are passionately dedicated to improving the healthcare system because we all have had a personal experience with the struggle that comes with a change in health. We are here to help and support you and your family as you seek to improve or simply maintain your health and independence at home.
No Bourbon County Commission Meeting on Nov. 8
There will be no Bourbon County Commission meeting on Nov. 8 because of the election.
Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.
Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
Healthy Cooking for the Holidays
What do you most look forward to about the holidays? For many, including myself, the answer may be holiday foods. Many families have incredible traditions centered on traditional foods that they only get to enjoy a few times each year. These holiday celebrations and traditions are important and should be cherished. At the same time, you may be wondering how you can make your traditional holiday recipes healthier.
Homicide victims remembered for their joy and love of music
JOPLIN, Mo. — Two homicide victims who were childhood friends and were deeply connected through their music at one time, played together on their church’s worship team when they were teenagers. Stacy Rush, 35, of Joplin and formerly of Grove, loved to sing. Her parents Lori and John...
Local church hosts Trunk or Treat event
The Wildwood Baptist Church today hosted a Trunk or Treat to round out the Halloweekend.
Driver leads Jasper County Deputies on a pursuit
Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office attempt to pull over a vehicle Friday, on suspicions that the driver may have been impaired.
Obituary of Minnie “Cricket” Likely
Minnie Lorene “Cricket” Likely, age 95, a longtime resident of Bronson, Kansas, and more recently of Ft. Scott, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola, Kansas, just two days shy of her 96th birthday. She was born November 3, 1926,...
5 now arrested in Fort Scott attempted murder
A fifth person is extradited back to southeast Kansas and charged with the attempted murder of a Fort Scott, Kansas man.
Family of Joplin murder victim speaks out
GROVE, Okla. – John and Lori Layman, the parents of Stacy Rush, 35, Joplin, released a statement today (Wednesday) about their daughter. Rush was identified as one of the victims of a double homicide that happened on Halloween night in Joplin. “Stacy was a wonderful daughter, who started humming when she was born. She loves […]
Suspected Joplin homicide subject shoots self in Seneca standoff
JOPLIN, Mo. — Police in Seneca said the man suspected of killing two people in Joplin on Halloween night, shot himself after an hours-long stand-off in the street near Quince and Antelope in rural Seneca. Authorities tell KSNF/KODE they had been negotiating with the man for most of the morning, trying to bring the situation […]
Two Kansas women ordered to pay thousands for Medicaid fraud
Two Parsons, Kansas, women were sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for two unrelated cases of Medicaid fraud.
Weekend Wrap (October 29 & 30)
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 11:45 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 reports of a two-vehicle crash at CR70 and Nutmeg Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Click here to learn more. Lake of the Ozarks to get $300 million resort, entertainment district. OSAGE BEACH, Missouri (KCTV) — A $300...
Storms Likely Friday, Damaging Wind Possible
It is still warm tonight but we are looking at showers and storms by early Friday. A few of these could produce some gusty winds near 60 miles an hour. Small hail will also be possible. Then we will see cooler weather coming in for Saturday. We have seen warm...
Woman falls from window of Silver Dollar City train
BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks last night at Silver Dollar City shortly […]
Double Murder victims identified; Suspect dies from self-inflicted GSW
UPDATE 5:14 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022: Joplin Police say autopsies for the victims confirmed both died from gunshot wounds. UPDATE 4:29 p.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022: The suspect in this case has succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. He is identified as David L. Rush, 34 years of age, of Wyandotte, OK. JOPLIN, Mo. — Late Monday...
Joplin double-homicide suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
JOPLIN, Mo. — The suspect connected to a double-homicide in Joplin has been identified following his death at a local hospital. David L Rush, 35, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma was in a standoff with police for hours before shooting himself in the head (more information below). Rush was in Newton County when authorities were able to catch up with him as part of their investigation.
