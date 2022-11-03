Read full article on original website
No Bourbon County Commission Meeting on Nov. 8
There will be no Bourbon County Commission meeting on Nov. 8 because of the election.
FS CITY COMMISSION VACANCY
Effective October 31 st , 2022, Shane Walker resigned his position. as City Commissioner on the Fort Scott City Commission. Persons. interested in applying to fill the position vacated by Commissioner. Shane Walker are asked to submit a letter of interest to: City Clerk,. Lisa Lewis at 123 S. Main,...
AD: Help Wanted at Bandera Stone
Bandera Stone is a natural stone quarrier and fabricator based. in Bourbon County since 1988. We operate a cut stone mill &. quarry in Redfield, a quarry near Bronson, and have recently. opened a showroom in Uniontown. We provide crushed rock to. farmers, ranchers & homeowners in the western half...
Restitution Ordered for Kansas Medicaid Program
A Southeast Kansas woman has been ordered to pay back money taken from the Kansas Medicaid program. 55-year old Lavanda Duncan of Parsons was also sentenced to twelve months of supervised probation, after pleading guilty September 7th to a felony count of attempting to make a false claim or representation to the Medicaid program. Labette County District Court Judge Steve Stockard ordered Duncan to pay over $2,500 in restitution, after the investigation found that Duncan attempted to falsely bill the program on behalf of her three sons who serve as her caregivers. Duncan attempted to receive payment on their behalf while all three were incarcerated in the Labette County jail. This case was a part of “Operation Keeping Them Honest”, a program between the Attorney General’s office and the U-S Department of Health and Human Services, to investigate fraudulent billing to Medicaid for in home services.
FS City Commission Agenda for Nov. 1
J. Jones T. Van Hoecke S. Walker M. Wells K. Harrington. A. Approval of minutes of the regular meeting of October 18 th, 2022. B. Approval of Appropriation Ordinance 1323-A totaling $259,949.03. C. Request to Pay – L. G. Barcus & Sons – $143,460.92 – River Intake.
Southeast Kan. women ordered to pay restitution for Medicaid fraud
PARSONS, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women from Labette Co. have been ordered to pay restitution to the state’s Medicaid program after they were found to have been paid while either their caretakers or their patients had been in jail. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that two women from...
Two Kansas women ordered to pay thousands for Medicaid fraud
Two Parsons, Kansas, women were sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for two unrelated cases of Medicaid fraud.
2 southeast Kansas women sentenced for separate crimes against Medicaid program
A Judge sentences two southeast Kansas women for separate crimes against the Kansas Medicaid program.
Franklin Co. officials search for missing woman with Topeka ties
POMONA, Kan. (WIBW) - Franklin County officials are searching for a missing woman with ties to the Topeka area. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 2, that deputies were called to the 500 block of K-68 Highway on the west side of Pomona with reports of a missing person.
Driver leads Jasper County Deputies on a pursuit
Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office attempt to pull over a vehicle Friday, on suspicions that the driver may have been impaired.
Suspected Joplin homicide subject shoots self in Seneca standoff
JOPLIN, Mo. — Police in Seneca said the man suspected of killing two people in Joplin on Halloween night, shot himself after an hours-long stand-off in the street near Quince and Antelope in rural Seneca. Authorities tell KSNF/KODE they had been negotiating with the man for most of the morning, trying to bring the situation […]
5 now arrested in Fort Scott attempted murder
A fifth person is extradited back to southeast Kansas and charged with the attempted murder of a Fort Scott, Kansas man.
Laree+Co: Started By A Mother’s Love
Laree + Co., a new children’s store in Fort Scott, began because of Alivia Kraft’s daughter. “Lillian was diagnosed with Trisomy 18 at 27 weeks gestation but she did not let her diagnosis stop her,” Alivia said. “Despite being given a 5% chance of surviving to her first birthday, Lils overcame more than most people do in a lifetime and we were blessed with four breathtaking years with her.”
Family of Joplin murder victim speaks out
GROVE, Okla. – John and Lori Layman, the parents of Stacy Rush, 35, Joplin, released a statement today (Wednesday) about their daughter. Rush was identified as one of the victims of a double homicide that happened on Halloween night in Joplin. “Stacy was a wonderful daughter, who started humming when she was born. She loves […]
Joplin double-homicide suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
JOPLIN, Mo. — The suspect connected to a double-homicide in Joplin has been identified following his death at a local hospital. David L Rush, 35, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma was in a standoff with police for hours before shooting himself in the head (more information below). Rush was in Newton County when authorities were able to catch up with him as part of their investigation.
Double Murder victims identified; Suspect dies from self-inflicted GSW
UPDATE 5:14 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022: Joplin Police say autopsies for the victims confirmed both died from gunshot wounds. UPDATE 4:29 p.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022: The suspect in this case has succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. He is identified as David L. Rush, 34 years of age, of Wyandotte, OK. JOPLIN, Mo. — Late Monday...
Homicide victims remembered for their joy and love of music
JOPLIN, Mo. — Two homicide victims who were childhood friends and were deeply connected through their music at one time, played together on their church’s worship team when they were teenagers. Stacy Rush, 35, of Joplin and formerly of Grove, loved to sing. Her parents Lori and John...
Crash closes highway, result of self-inflicted shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – The cause of a crash that diverted traffic from a busy Kansas highway has been ruled a suicide. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office released a written statement on Monday detailing the events surrounding the crash. On Sunday, Franklin County deputies were called to Interstate 35 near Kansas Highway 33 where a […]
Storms Likely Friday, Damaging Wind Possible
It is still warm tonight but we are looking at showers and storms by early Friday. A few of these could produce some gusty winds near 60 miles an hour. Small hail will also be possible. Then we will see cooler weather coming in for Saturday. We have seen warm...
Healthy Cooking for the Holidays
What do you most look forward to about the holidays? For many, including myself, the answer may be holiday foods. Many families have incredible traditions centered on traditional foods that they only get to enjoy a few times each year. These holiday celebrations and traditions are important and should be cherished. At the same time, you may be wondering how you can make your traditional holiday recipes healthier.
