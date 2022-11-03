ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwick, MA

westernmassnews.com

Bikers gather to ride for Brightside’s Hope for the Holiday Toy Drive

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Motorcycle clubs across western Massachusetts revved up their bikes and came together to put on a toy drive for at-risk children. Bikes, beards, and holiday cheer – all of this could be found at the Chicopee Walmart on Memorial Drive for the 36th Annual Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Help us collect Toys for Tots

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Just one toy can brighten this Christmas for local children and you can help. Join us and donate Toys for Tots. You can drop-off your donations at the studios at 1300 Liberty Street in Springfield weekdays through December 9. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes for good cause

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes Saturday for a good cause. The 13th annual Fancy Steps Dancing Around the World Event was held Saturday at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. One of the celebrity dancers was Gary Rome, raising money for the Holyoke Children’s Museum.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Dakin caring for 9 dogs rescued from overcrowded breeder in midwest

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dogs rescued from overcrowded breeders in the Midwest will soon be up for adoption in western Massachusetts and the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield has been caring for the pups. Inside one of the wards of Dakin, there are poodle mixes, mini-labradoodles, mini-Aussiedoodles, and shih tzus...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Grinch visits Springfield Museums

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Grinchmas has officially kicked off at the Springfield Museums!. The green meanie made an appearance at the museums this weekend. Families were able to visit him from 11:00a.m. until 5:00p.m. at the Grinches’ Grotto! His next appearance will be on Saturday, November 12th. Copyright 2022. Western...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Puerto Rican flag raising and supermarket savings

The largest ever Powerball jackpot is up for grabs tonight. How does $1.9 billion dollars sound?. Amherst-Pelham educators fighting for fair contract. Educators in Amherst are demanding a fairer contract after an almost year long debate with the school committee. Amherst-Pelham educators rally in red to fight for fairer contracts,...
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Nov. 6

Record Heat Again Today? Back To Reality By Election Day. Wistariahurst Museum celebrates Indigenous cultures with art exhibit. Wistariahurst Museum celebrates Indigenous cultures with art exhibit. Maura Healey makes campaign stop in Springfield. Updated: 23 hours ago. Maura Healey makes campaign stop in Springfield. Crews respond to truck fire on...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Annual Trees of Hope event kicks off with exclusive preview

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Friday night, an exclusive preview event was held to kick off the second annual Trees of Hope, which Western Mass News is a silver sponsor of. The event benefits Ronald McDonald charities of Connecticut and western Mass. The holiday season came early at Holyoke’s Gary Rome Hyundai...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Bird offering free scooter rides to the polls for election day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new option for getting to the polls on Tuesday as Bird rideshare offers free scooter rides for one day only. Bird scooters will be available in certain communities on Tuesday to help get out the vote, so on election day only, Bird mobility rideshare is offering two free 30-minute rides for people to get to their polling location and back. Senior manager with Bird, Lauren Scribi, told Western Mass News why they decided to do this.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

More drivers seeking repairs after nails flatten tires in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a number of complaints came into our newsroom about motorists’ tires going flat in Holyoke. It has left many people having to spend hundreds of dollars for new tires. Last week, motorists were traveling down Canal Street in...
HOLYOKE, MA
i95 ROCK

I-84 Connecticut and New York Traffic Alert From Danbury Emergency Management

Here is a heads-up for all of you, including me, who travel each and every day on that magical stretch of road called I-84 from Connecticut to New York and vice versa. According to the Twitter and Facebook pages of Danbury Emergency Management, beginning next Monday, November 14th a section of I-84 with be going through some resurfacing and will cause a wee bit of a problem for a few days. Fun things like lane closures will be happening. I can't imagine a more dreaded word combo for a daily commuter than a "LANE CLOSURE." Two words that when put together send cold chills down the spine of someone late to work and a very important meeting with the boss as they hear them uttered by our traffic announcers over the airwaves.
DANBURY, CT
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle fire on Main Street in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating an afternoon fire in West Springfield. West Springfield fire officials said they were called to a building on Main Street Monday afternoon, near the corner of Main Street and East School Street. The fire has been extinguished and no injuries have been...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pop-up dance performance held at Springfield Science Museum

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Stories of the Night Sky a Free Pop-Up dance performance was held at the Springfield Science Museum Saturday afternoon. The collaborative dance performance features astronomy-based mythologies from China, Japan, Estonia, Greece, and Puerto Rico. Guests were encouraged to wander the museum as the dancers popped up in different locations throughout the afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

