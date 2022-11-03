Read full article on original website
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Adults-Only Camp in Connecticut Is the Perfect Spot to Unleash Our Inner Child
We might have to book this next summer.
Bobcat spotted on porch in Monson
A 22News viewer spotted a bobcat on their porch on Friday in Monson.
Bikers gather to ride for Brightside’s Hope for the Holiday Toy Drive
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Motorcycle clubs across western Massachusetts revved up their bikes and came together to put on a toy drive for at-risk children. Bikes, beards, and holiday cheer – all of this could be found at the Chicopee Walmart on Memorial Drive for the 36th Annual Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive.
Help us collect Toys for Tots
(WGGB/WSHM) -- Just one toy can brighten this Christmas for local children and you can help. Join us and donate Toys for Tots. You can drop-off your donations at the studios at 1300 Liberty Street in Springfield weekdays through December 9. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes for good cause
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes Saturday for a good cause. The 13th annual Fancy Steps Dancing Around the World Event was held Saturday at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. One of the celebrity dancers was Gary Rome, raising money for the Holyoke Children’s Museum.
Dakin caring for 9 dogs rescued from overcrowded breeder in midwest
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dogs rescued from overcrowded breeders in the Midwest will soon be up for adoption in western Massachusetts and the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield has been caring for the pups. Inside one of the wards of Dakin, there are poodle mixes, mini-labradoodles, mini-Aussiedoodles, and shih tzus...
Grinch visits Springfield Museums
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Grinchmas has officially kicked off at the Springfield Museums!. The green meanie made an appearance at the museums this weekend. Families were able to visit him from 11:00a.m. until 5:00p.m. at the Grinches’ Grotto! His next appearance will be on Saturday, November 12th. Copyright 2022. Western...
Bobcat spotted in Springfield backyard
A 22News viewer spotted a bobcat in their backyard in on Saturday in Sixteen Acres.
Town by Town: Puerto Rican flag raising and supermarket savings
The largest ever Powerball jackpot is up for grabs tonight. How does $1.9 billion dollars sound?. Amherst-Pelham educators fighting for fair contract. Educators in Amherst are demanding a fairer contract after an almost year long debate with the school committee. Amherst-Pelham educators rally in red to fight for fairer contracts,...
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Nov. 6
Record Heat Again Today? Back To Reality By Election Day. Wistariahurst Museum celebrates Indigenous cultures with art exhibit. Wistariahurst Museum celebrates Indigenous cultures with art exhibit. Maura Healey makes campaign stop in Springfield. Updated: 23 hours ago. Maura Healey makes campaign stop in Springfield. Crews respond to truck fire on...
Annual Trees of Hope event kicks off with exclusive preview
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Friday night, an exclusive preview event was held to kick off the second annual Trees of Hope, which Western Mass News is a silver sponsor of. The event benefits Ronald McDonald charities of Connecticut and western Mass. The holiday season came early at Holyoke’s Gary Rome Hyundai...
Bird offering free scooter rides to the polls for election day
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new option for getting to the polls on Tuesday as Bird rideshare offers free scooter rides for one day only. Bird scooters will be available in certain communities on Tuesday to help get out the vote, so on election day only, Bird mobility rideshare is offering two free 30-minute rides for people to get to their polling location and back. Senior manager with Bird, Lauren Scribi, told Western Mass News why they decided to do this.
More drivers seeking repairs after nails flatten tires in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a number of complaints came into our newsroom about motorists’ tires going flat in Holyoke. It has left many people having to spend hundreds of dollars for new tires. Last week, motorists were traveling down Canal Street in...
Holyoke Mall extends its hours for holiday shopping
The Holyoke Mall announced that they are extending their holiday hours and festivities for holiday shopping.
Tips on ways to stay warm that help save money
22News has a few alternative ways to stay warm that may save you some money.
I-84 Connecticut and New York Traffic Alert From Danbury Emergency Management
Here is a heads-up for all of you, including me, who travel each and every day on that magical stretch of road called I-84 from Connecticut to New York and vice versa. According to the Twitter and Facebook pages of Danbury Emergency Management, beginning next Monday, November 14th a section of I-84 with be going through some resurfacing and will cause a wee bit of a problem for a few days. Fun things like lane closures will be happening. I can't imagine a more dreaded word combo for a daily commuter than a "LANE CLOSURE." Two words that when put together send cold chills down the spine of someone late to work and a very important meeting with the boss as they hear them uttered by our traffic announcers over the airwaves.
Hunter charged for baiting deer, bear before hunting season
Hunter was charged after being found in a tree stand over bait targeting deer on Monday, October 17.
Crews battle fire on Main Street in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating an afternoon fire in West Springfield. West Springfield fire officials said they were called to a building on Main Street Monday afternoon, near the corner of Main Street and East School Street. The fire has been extinguished and no injuries have been...
Water main break bursts on State Street in Springfield
State Street in Springfield is closed due to a water main break on Sunday.
Pop-up dance performance held at Springfield Science Museum
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Stories of the Night Sky a Free Pop-Up dance performance was held at the Springfield Science Museum Saturday afternoon. The collaborative dance performance features astronomy-based mythologies from China, Japan, Estonia, Greece, and Puerto Rico. Guests were encouraged to wander the museum as the dancers popped up in different locations throughout the afternoon.
