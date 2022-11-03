Read full article on original website
Doing Avocado-Eaters a Solid the World Over, Apeel Introduces Avocado Freshness Scanning System
Today Apeel announced they would unveil new freshness detection technology for avocados this week at the Fresh Produce Association Global Produce & Floral Show. The system, based on hyperspectral imaging technology, starts by shining a light that penetrates several millimeters below the skin. From there, it utilizes a sensor to measure how much light is reflected in the visible and near-infrared spectrum. Once scanned, the system’s AI predicts the avocado’s freshness and estimates shelf life by utilizing a “global avocado ripeness model” the company developed using machine learning based on “data on tens of thousands of avocados throughout multiple seasons, blooms, and countries of origin.”
Softbank Brings Yo-Kai, Servi & Pepper Together to Demo End-to-End Roboticized Food Service
Last week, the robotics division of Japanese tech and energy conglomerate Softbank showed off a future in which food service robots work hand in hand to deliver a meal to the customer. The demo featured a Yo-Kai ramen vending machine, a Servi server robot from Bear Robotics, and Softbank’s own...
In the World of Food Tech, The Big Guys Innovate Just Like Everyone Else. Sometimes
Two Stanford grads starting a Fortune 500 computer company in 1939 in their garages is a more than a twice-told tale. Same with a group of Harvard students coming up with a foundation to build Microsoft or Facebook. Less sexy, but equally important, are the innovations that happen at those same giant powerhouse organizations.
Meet These 14 Food Tech Innovators Tomorrow at SKS
Ever since 2015, we’ve been welcoming companies that build interesting technology that change how we shop, cook, and eat to our big event, SKS. This year is no different, and tomorrow we’ll hear from 14 startups showcasing their products on the big stage. You won’t want to miss...
Watch as AppHarvest’s Automated Indoor Farm Takes Produce From Pre-Seed to Packaging
Even if you’re aware of controlled environment agriculture, a tech-forward approach to indoor farming that can include techniques such as hydroponics, aquaponics, vertical farming, automation, and more, chances are you haven’t seen a CEA system take a plant from seed to packaging. Well, today’s your lucky day because...
With $5.2M in New Funding, Forsea Forgoes Scaffolding in Attempt to Create Faster Path to Cultivated Meat
Cultivated meat, meet the organoid. The rapid advance of technology used to create these small, three-dimensional collections of cells grown outside of a living being has created excitement over the past decade-plus in the medical research community, but now a startup named Foresea wants to use organoid technology not to save human lives, but instead that of eels and other seafood. The Israel-based startup, which today announced $5.2 million in seed funding according to a release sent to The Spoon, has developed a technology that utilizes organoids grown in bioreactors to produce eel meat.
Picnic Partners With Modular Kitchen Manufacturer To Deliver Pizza Kitchen in a Box
Picnic Works, a Seattle-based maker of food-making robots, today announced a new partnership with ContekPro, a manufacturer of modular kitchens. Under the newly announced partnership, the two companies will deliver custom-built, pre-fabricated kitchens to quick service operators, hotel chains, or anyone else who wants a pizza robot restaurant in a box.
A Look at the Shelfy, a Smart Device That Aims to Reduce Food Waste in Your Fridge
Since the lack of innovation around food waste reduction in the home has long been a personal pet peeve of mine, I couldn’t help but get a little excited when I caught word of the Shelfy. According to the gadget’s Kickstarter page, it is a “smart device that will...
