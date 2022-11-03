Read full article on original website
KLTV
One dead following Wood County officer-involved shooting
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting Friday evening in Wood County. Wood County Sheriff Kelly Cole confirmed that one person was killed and said the incident has been turned over to the Texas Rangers. The shooting victim has not been identified, Cole said...
KLTV
1 arrested after man shot while hunting in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was arrested after shooting a member of his hunting party Saturday. Daniel Abston, 57, of Naples was charged with deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana. At approximately 10:30 a.m. game wardens were dispatched...
KLTV
Truck hits Green St. bridge near Nelson in Longview, causing damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say that northbound traffic is shut down in the 600 block of South Green St. between Nelson and Mopac. The cause is a utility truck smacking the railroad overpass, causing damage as it passed underneath it. The truck apparently made it through, but it took some concrete with it as it went.
KLTV
WebXtra: Smith County building damaged during storm to be demolished
KLTV
Pittsburg Police arrest juvenile suspect after stolen vehicle pursuit
PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - Sunday morning, the Pittsburg Police Department assisted in a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen Jeep Wrangler from Harrison County. The chase took place at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Hwy 11 E. At the request of DPS, patrol officers deployed stop sticks in an attempt to disable the stolen vehicle, a social media post from the police said.
KLTV
Hughes Springs Fire Department building could need 2 years for recovery
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - It was a cloudy, dreary start to the day as electrical crews rolled down pine street and have been working their way toward more homes without power. Jay Cates is the fire chief for Hughes Springs and said he’s been impressed with how fast crews...
KLTV
Wiley College shooting leaves 2 hospitalized
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A shooting took place on Wiley College campus early Sunday morning, leaving two hospitalized. An altercation took place during a gathering at Wiley College that led one person to retrieve a gun from a car then open fire on the crowd, according to a statement from the college. Two victims uninvolved in the confrontation were shot and transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement says.
KLTV
Hughes Springs police: traffic causing problems for cleanup efforts following storm
KLTV’s Julian Esparza got a bird’s eye view of damage in the daylight following storms that ripped through Hughes Springs Friday night. "There were three girls in there. Two kids and a mamma in there,” Rodriguez said. Updated: 3 hours ago. Damage shown in Hughes Springs area...
KLTV
TxDOT ‘End the Streak’ campaign aims to stop traffic deaths
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Nov. 7 marks 22 years since the last time no one died on any Texas roadway. According to TxDOT, since then there have been almost 80,000 roadway fatalities across the state, and about 10 people die each day from crashes in Texas. In an effort to...
KLTV
Cason homes severely damaged in Morris County during storm
KLTV
Hughes Springs church offers meals for those impacted by storm
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Clean up is underway in Hughes Springs following the storms that came through Friday night. Sunday morning, some gathered for a time of prayer at a church in town. “It’s really overwhelming. We’re normally on the other end, sending people out, so to see it...
KLTV
Cason Storm Damage: Jose Rodriguez
KLTV
No animals harmed at Athens animal shelter during storm
Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side of the building. Not far up the road, the Volunteer Fire Department was destroyed. Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East...
KLTV
Hughes Springs city hall ‘looks to be salvageable’
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Work to assess the damage in Hughes Springs and determine what might be salvageable continues on Sunday. Many are still trying to process the scope of just what happened in Hughes Springs on Friday when a damaging storm swept through the city. It’s been revealed...
KLTV
Severe weather caught on camera across East Texas
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texans shared images and video of severe weather from counties of Hopkins, Van Zandt, and Smith. Over a dozen counties were under warnings Friday night.
KLTV
Hughes Springs City Hall, Volunteer Fire Department destroyed
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The people of Hughes Springs woke up to destroyed buildings, downed trees and the sound of chainsaws Saturday morning as they crept outside their homes to assess the damage. Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side...
KLTV
East Texas election officials, political party leaders prepare for Election Day
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon said Monday that Smith County is heading into Election Day with lower early voting turnout numbers compared to the last midterm election in 2018. “If my math is correct, we’re roughly 6% behind the 2018 gubernatorial election,” Allcon said. “If...
KLTV
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms. More tornado confirmations are possible over the next few days as surveys continue. An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Hopkins County, just southwest of Sulphur Springs. High end EF-1...
KLTV
Woman airlifted to hospital after 2-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was flown to an area hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday night. The wreck happened on Hwy 31 near Kilgore’s Country Tavern Restaurant. A witness at the scene saw the wreck happen, and said that a small SUV and a heavy-duty truck collided. Drivers stopped and began checking on the drivers. The driver of the SUV was conscious and speaking to them but was injured.
KLTV
VIDEO: Hughes Springs storm damage view from Chopper 7
