ocala-news.com
‘Kayak & Koffee’ event heading to Salt Springs Run
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s monthly kayaking program will take paddlers on a trip down Salt Springs Run later this week. The event, which is part of the Kayak & Koffee series, will be held on Friday, November 11. Participants will meet at Brick City Adventure Park (1211 SE 22nd Road in Ocala) at 7:45 a.m., and transportation will then be provided to the event.
WCJB
Ocala Marion County Veterans Memorial Park will hold the YMCA Veterans March
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual YMCA Veterans March is in Marion County on Monday. The event will be held at the Ocala Marion County Veterans Memorial Park and that is located at 2601 E Fort King St in Ocala. The march will start at 5 p.m.
ocala-news.com
Golden Orange Sunset Over Ocala’s Summerglen Community
Check out the beautiful golden rays in the evening sunset over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Golf event raises $25,000 for Boys and Girls Club of Marion County
The 5th Annual Grip It-N-Rip It for Kids Golf Tournament was held last week to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Marion County. The golf tournament, which was initially postponed due to Hurricane Ian, was held on Monday, October 31 at the Ocala Country Club located at 6823 SE 12th Circle.
Lake County residents still reeling from Ian floodwaters brace for Nicole
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Some neighborhoods in Astor are still dealing with flooding left by Hurricane Ian, and now they’re worried about the additional rain Subtropical Storm Nicole could bring. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The water levels are way down in many places, but...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
‘A Good Cause for the Paws’ fundraiser happening Saturday
Local volunteer Paula Dale has a heart for animals, especially those who are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. As a volunteer at A Forever Home Animal Rescue in Tavares, she sees firsthand the needs and struggles shelters face in taking care of these animals. For this reason, she...
ocala-news.com
Rainbow Over The Equestrian Hotel In Ocala
Check out this beautiful rainbow that appeared over The Equestrian hotel in Ocala. Thanks to Craig Goodwill for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Citrus County Chronicle
'Beast of the Southeast' roars on Lake Hernando
Hundreds of participants and spectators came out en masse Saturday, Nov. 5, for the 2022 Lake Hernando Dragon Boat Festival at Hernando Beach and Community Park. Dubbed as the “Beast of the Southeast,” the festival hosted by the Citrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) in partnership with Tampa-based PanAm Dragon Boat and Nature Coast Dragon Boat Club, expected to attract thousands to help raise money for local education. Proceeds benefit the Citrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) programs and services supporting teachers and students in the county school district.
erienewsnow.com
This miniature therapy horse is the newest member of the Ocala Police Department
The newest addition to the Ocala Police Department in Florida is just two feet tall, has four legs, and is absolutely adorable. Magic the miniature horse is officially an "honorary police officer" in the department, according to a Facebook post from the Ocala police. Magic is the first mini horse...
Neighbors say neigh to six horses in residential area
The Marion County Planning & Zoning Board approved a Special Use permit on Oct. 24 for a property owner to have six horses in the Forest of Golden Hills community in a 7-0 vote over objections from neighboring landowners, one of whom, Bernie Little, is the president of the group Horse Farms Forever.
villages-news.com
Artists will be exhibiting their work at Brownwood Paddock Square
The Visual Artists Association’s Art Round The Square will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 at Brownwood Paddock Square. More than 30 talented artists will be selling two and three dimensional original creations.
City plans to meet water demands
Efforts to ensure that Ocala residents always have clean drinking water took a major step forward earlier this month when City Council moved ahead with plans to build a second water treatment plant. The $52 million plant, located about six miles from the enchanting Silver Springs, is expected to be...
ocala-news.com
Joseph Francis Delaney
Joseph Francis Delaney, 82, died peacefully on Monday October 17, 2022 in Ocala, Florida. Born in Kalispell, Montana and raised in Detroit, Joe is the third of five brothers born to the late Dr. James R. Delaney (d.1964) and Agnes Marie (née Ganley, d.1982). He and two brothers, the late Dr. James Raymond Jr. (d. 2017) and John Patrick (d. 2012), are remembered by their surviving brothers, Jerome Aloyisious (Tina) of Wilmington, NC and Terrance William of Grand Cayman, by Joe’s children and grandchildren (named below), as well as a lively extended family of nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren.
ocala-news.com
2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraising event held at World Equestrian Center
Individuals and families from across Ocala/Marion County took part in the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at the World Equestrian Center on Saturday morning. The fundraising event, which is hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association, is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, and it aims to raise money for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.
villages-news.com
Lake and Sumter counties in State of Emergency as subtropical storm nears
Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued Executive Order (EO) 22-253, declaring a State of Emergency for 34 counties in the potential path of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Lake County and Sumter County are included in the State of Emergency. DeSantis said he issued the executive order in an abundance of caution so...
WCJB
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church groundbreaking ceremony
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church leaders invited city officials and residents to the groundbreaking ceremony at its soon-to-be location for their new church at 540 SW 24th Ave. Mt. Moriah is one of the oldest African-American churches in Ocala. Reverend Dr. Jerry Alexander says a new place...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Electric Utility receives “Building Strong Communities” award
The “Building Strong Communities” award was presented to Ocala Electric Utility during the Florida Municipal Electric Association’s annual Energy Connections Conference and Trade Show, which was held earlier this week in Orlando. These awards were created to recognize Florida’s community-owned public power utilities for their efforts to...
villages-news.com
New internet cafe owner in The Villages hoping to win permit approval
The new owner of an internet cafe in The Villages is hoping to win approval of a permit so he can continue its operation. Timothy Cole is purchasing the Winners World internet cafe located on Buenos Aires Boulevard. Winners World was previously owned by James Daugherty. Cole is asking the...
villages-news.com
Man friend arrested after woman places 911 call from Lake Sumter Apartments
A man was arrested after a woman placed a 911 call from the Lake Sumter Apartments. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday to the apartment complex at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road after 35-year-old Bryan James Myers of Lady Lake began “yelling and cursing” at a woman and threatened to hurt her, according to an arrest report. He grabbed the woman by her arm and began squeezing and shaking it. He refused to stop when the woman asked him to do so, the report indicated. The woman was able to call 911. There was a witness to the attack.
Two onboard as seaplane crashes into Lake Weir in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A single-engine plane crashed into Lake Weir on Sunday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said that it crashed at around 8:30 a.m. under unknown circumstances. Two people were on board but their status remains unknown. The crash remains under investigation. ©2022...
