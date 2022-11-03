ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocala-news.com

‘Kayak & Koffee’ event heading to Salt Springs Run

The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s monthly kayaking program will take paddlers on a trip down Salt Springs Run later this week. The event, which is part of the Kayak & Koffee series, will be held on Friday, November 11. Participants will meet at Brick City Adventure Park (1211 SE 22nd Road in Ocala) at 7:45 a.m., and transportation will then be provided to the event.
OCALA, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

‘A Good Cause for the Paws’ fundraiser happening Saturday

Local volunteer Paula Dale has a heart for animals, especially those who are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. As a volunteer at A Forever Home Animal Rescue in Tavares, she sees firsthand the needs and struggles shelters face in taking care of these animals. For this reason, she...
TAVARES, FL
ocala-news.com

Rainbow Over The Equestrian Hotel In Ocala

Check out this beautiful rainbow that appeared over The Equestrian hotel in Ocala. Thanks to Craig Goodwill for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

'Beast of the Southeast' roars on Lake Hernando

Hundreds of participants and spectators came out en masse Saturday, Nov. 5, for the 2022 Lake Hernando Dragon Boat Festival at Hernando Beach and Community Park. Dubbed as the “Beast of the Southeast,” the festival hosted by the Citrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) in partnership with Tampa-based PanAm Dragon Boat and Nature Coast Dragon Boat Club, expected to attract thousands to help raise money for local education. Proceeds benefit the Citrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) programs and services supporting teachers and students in the county school district.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

City plans to meet water demands

Efforts to ensure that Ocala residents always have clean drinking water took a major step forward earlier this month when City Council moved ahead with plans to build a second water treatment plant. The $52 million plant, located about six miles from the enchanting Silver Springs, is expected to be...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Joseph Francis Delaney

Joseph Francis Delaney, 82, died peacefully on Monday October 17, 2022 in Ocala, Florida. Born in Kalispell, Montana and raised in Detroit, Joe is the third of five brothers born to the late Dr. James R. Delaney (d.1964) and Agnes Marie (née Ganley, d.1982). He and two brothers, the late Dr. James Raymond Jr. (d. 2017) and John Patrick (d. 2012), are remembered by their surviving brothers, Jerome Aloyisious (Tina) of Wilmington, NC and Terrance William of Grand Cayman, by Joe’s children and grandchildren (named below), as well as a lively extended family of nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraising event held at World Equestrian Center

Individuals and families from across Ocala/Marion County took part in the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at the World Equestrian Center on Saturday morning. The fundraising event, which is hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association, is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, and it aims to raise money for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Mt. Moriah Baptist Church groundbreaking ceremony

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church leaders invited city officials and residents to the groundbreaking ceremony at its soon-to-be location for their new church at 540 SW 24th Ave. Mt. Moriah is one of the oldest African-American churches in Ocala. Reverend Dr. Jerry Alexander says a new place...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Electric Utility receives “Building Strong Communities” award

The “Building Strong Communities” award was presented to Ocala Electric Utility during the Florida Municipal Electric Association’s annual Energy Connections Conference and Trade Show, which was held earlier this week in Orlando. These awards were created to recognize Florida’s community-owned public power utilities for their efforts to...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Man friend arrested after woman places 911 call from Lake Sumter Apartments

A man was arrested after a woman placed a 911 call from the Lake Sumter Apartments. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday to the apartment complex at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road after 35-year-old Bryan James Myers of Lady Lake began “yelling and cursing” at a woman and threatened to hurt her, according to an arrest report. He grabbed the woman by her arm and began squeezing and shaking it. He refused to stop when the woman asked him to do so, the report indicated. The woman was able to call 911. There was a witness to the attack.
LADY LAKE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy