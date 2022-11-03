ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cruisefever.net

Service Dog Reaches Cruise Line’s Highest Status After 700 Days on Cruises

A service dog was awarded a cruise line’s highest status after spending more than 700 days on cruise ships. Joska the service dog reached elite status with Holland America Line after crossing the 700 day mark on the cruise line’s recent 150th anniversary sailing on Rotterdam. Joska is now a Platinum Medallion, the highest past-guest award on Holland America Line for cruising days.
MySanAntonio

Black Friday hotel deals: Where to book and save big

It’s that time of year again: time to peruse the expansive slate of Black Friday travel deals to plan your next adventure. Whether you want to jet-set to an island in the Bahamas or use this holiday to stock up on your Motel 6 bookings for the year, we’ve got you covered on the top sales from hotels and resorts across the globe.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Shares Huge CocoCay Private Island News

Royal Caribbean International President RCL Michael Bayley lived through some dark days during his industry's long covid-related shutdown. There was the obvious problem that the pandemic had closed the cruise business down globally, but that wasn't even the company's biggest immediate concern. "I can tell you it was a terrible...
cruisefever.net

World’s Largest Cruise Ship Will Have 28 Types of Cabins

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will be the world’s largest cruise ship when it debuts in 2024 and will offer guests 28 types of cabins to stay in. From family suites, to the three story Ultimate Family Townhouse, to balcony and inside cabins, here’s a look at some of the new staterooms that will be available on Icon of the Seas.
TheStreet

Booking a Royal Caribbean Cruise: 3 Things You Need to Know

Picking a cruise line requires balancing everything from itinerary, food, entertainment, and what type of passengers you want to sail with. A couple looking for a romantic getaway might opt for Virgin Voyages, which requires passengers be 18 or over rather than booking a family-friendly Royal Caribbean International (RCL) or Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) voyage.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Brings Back a Covid Change Passengers Like

Few, if any cruise passengers miss wearing masks and dealing with ever-changing rules on exactly what was required of them in different parts of the ships they were on. People generally also appreciate not having to take covid tests before their cruises because the effort made taking the trips that much more complex.
TheStreet

I've Been on 28 Cruises in 3 Years (4 Things You Need to Know)

My first cruise took place on Carnival Cruise Line's (CCL) Conquest a few months after my 46th birthday. Now, three years later, I've become an avid cruiser who generally travels on Royal Caribbean (RCL) ships, although I have supplemented that with bookings on MSC and Virgin Voyages. On that first...
Thrillist

Royal Caribbean Just Unveiled Its Next-Generation, Totally Over-the-Top Cruise Ship

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Lines Recently Raised a Key Fee

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) and Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) offer tremendous value for what you pay in most cases. In general, at least since the pandemic, on many sailings, you pay less for your double-occupancy cabin per night than you would pay to stay at a land-based hotel. Traditional hotels,...
tripsavvy.com

The Cruise Industry Is Set to Double Its Value by 2028

Like all travel industries, cruising was hit hard by the pandemic. And despite restrictions lasting longer in cruising than in hospitality or aviation, its rebound has been meteoric. A new report by market intelligence company Grand View Research, Inc. values the cruise industry at $7.67 billion in 2022 but anticipates...
