What Is the Highest Rated Luxury Cruise Line?
Even among the crème de la crème of luxury liners, some stand out from the rest. While the cruising industry took a large operational and financial hit during the pandemic, companies have adapted...
Service Dog Reaches Cruise Line’s Highest Status After 700 Days on Cruises
A service dog was awarded a cruise line’s highest status after spending more than 700 days on cruise ships. Joska the service dog reached elite status with Holland America Line after crossing the 700 day mark on the cruise line’s recent 150th anniversary sailing on Rotterdam. Joska is now a Platinum Medallion, the highest past-guest award on Holland America Line for cruising days.
Royal Caribbean Shares Huge CocoCay Private Island News
Royal Caribbean International President RCL Michael Bayley lived through some dark days during his industry's long covid-related shutdown. There was the obvious problem that the pandemic had closed the cruise business down globally, but that wasn't even the company's biggest immediate concern. "I can tell you it was a terrible...
World’s Largest Cruise Ship Will Have 28 Types of Cabins
Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will be the world’s largest cruise ship when it debuts in 2024 and will offer guests 28 types of cabins to stay in. From family suites, to the three story Ultimate Family Townhouse, to balcony and inside cabins, here’s a look at some of the new staterooms that will be available on Icon of the Seas.
Booking a Royal Caribbean Cruise: 3 Things You Need to Know
Picking a cruise line requires balancing everything from itinerary, food, entertainment, and what type of passengers you want to sail with. A couple looking for a romantic getaway might opt for Virgin Voyages, which requires passengers be 18 or over rather than booking a family-friendly Royal Caribbean International (RCL) or Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) voyage.
Royal Caribbean Brings Back a Covid Change Passengers Like
Few, if any cruise passengers miss wearing masks and dealing with ever-changing rules on exactly what was required of them in different parts of the ships they were on. People generally also appreciate not having to take covid tests before their cruises because the effort made taking the trips that much more complex.
I've Been on 28 Cruises in 3 Years (4 Things You Need to Know)
My first cruise took place on Carnival Cruise Line's (CCL) Conquest a few months after my 46th birthday. Now, three years later, I've become an avid cruiser who generally travels on Royal Caribbean (RCL) ships, although I have supplemented that with bookings on MSC and Virgin Voyages. On that first...
This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United States
Hotel rooms around the world can be expensive, particularly in big cities. According to Go Banking Rates, the average price of a hotel room in New York in June of 2022 was $393. The rates are a bit better in Florida, where the average rate is around $109.
An upcoming global cruise will let travelers live on a luxury cruise ship for 155 nights — see what it'll be like aboard the sailing
Around the world in 80 days? Let's try 155 nights instead. Luxury cruise operator Azamara has unveiled its newest 155-night, 37-country 2025 World Cruise itinerary. And it has high hopes for strong bookings after its previous world cruise sold out in a month. Travelers have been booking out around the...
Royal Caribbean Just Unveiled Its Next-Generation, Totally Over-the-Top Cruise Ship
I worked on cruise ships for 6 years. Here are the 5 best warm-weather ports with beaches.
As a former crew member on cruise ships who spent six years working for two different cruise lines, I've seen my fair share of beachside ports. Here are my five favorites, based on the variety and quality of experiences I had during my visits. San Juan, Puerto Rico, has a...
Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Lines Recently Raised a Key Fee
Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) and Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) offer tremendous value for what you pay in most cases. In general, at least since the pandemic, on many sailings, you pay less for your double-occupancy cabin per night than you would pay to stay at a land-based hotel. Traditional hotels,...
Flights from San Francisco to Poland are seriously cheap right now
Flight times are relatively short, too.
The Cruise Industry Is Set to Double Its Value by 2028
Like all travel industries, cruising was hit hard by the pandemic. And despite restrictions lasting longer in cruising than in hospitality or aviation, its rebound has been meteoric. A new report by market intelligence company Grand View Research, Inc. values the cruise industry at $7.67 billion in 2022 but anticipates...
