Elizabethtown, KY

WLKY.com

Gold Star families remember loved ones at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 700 Gold Star family members from across the country were at Churchill Downs Sunday for Survivor's Day at the Races. The event is part of the Army Survivor Outreach Program which helps families of fallen Army, Reserve and National Guard members connect with other families to remember their loved ones.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Oddities and Curiosities Expo Heading to Kentucky in Early 2023

If you find yourself digging the strange and unusual, this may be right up your alley!. If you find yourself drawn to odd or maybe even weird things, you may be a fan of oddities and curiosities, but not even know it! If you're wondering what exactly classifies something as an "oddity" dictionary.com describes an oddity as:
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: 1 person killed in crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early Sunday morning crash on the Watterson has killed one person. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. At around 4...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Fiery crash kills 1 person on I-264 West

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a fiery crash early Sunday. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson with Louisville Metro Police Department, said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on I-264 West at I-65 South. Officers arrived to find a semi with a flat...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police looking for missing Newburg teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old. According to LMPD, Evan Fox was last seen Sunday around 5:30p.m. in the 4200 block of Shady Villa Drive in the Newburg neighborhood. Evan has not contacted his parents and they are in fear of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Taylor-Berry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood. Metro Police said the incident happened in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue, just east of 7th Street Road, around 2:45 p.m. Sunday. Officers located a man with a gunshot wound at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 5 in the West End includes the Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, and Russell neighborhoods. Democratic Councilwoman Donna Purvis is coming to the end of her first term and seeking a second. After several attempts to reach Purvis – beginning more than a month before Election Day – she officially declined an election-relation interview with WAVE News on Oct. 11, saying she was “not available.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police looking for 3 juveniles in connection to robbery in Portland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for three juveniles alleged to be involved in a robbery that happened on Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said the incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 18th and Columbia streets in the Portland neighborhood. They said the suspects robbed a person...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Secretive whiskey company buys land in Shelbyville for $5.5 million

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A distilled spirts company that is being secretive about its product until it's ready has made a major land purchase in Kentucky. IJW Whiskey Co. has purchased land, potentially for its new development in Shelby County, according to Louisville Business First. IJW Whiskey Co...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD issues alert for man with possible medical issue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An alert has been isused for a man who may need medical attention. Louisville Metro police say Matthew Cooley, 27, was last seen November 1 in the 7100 block of Bronner Circle, off bBreckenridge Lane. Cooley is 6′1′ and weighs 190 pounds. He recently moved to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Brooks Houck briefly arrested over $353 fine in Bardstown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brooks Houck, the only suspect ever named in the disappearance of Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, was briefly arrested Thursday morning over an unpaid fine. Houck was in the Nelson County Detention Center long enough to have his mugshot taken Thursday morning, before he bonded out. According...
BARDSTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

WATCH: LMPD officers rescue woman standing on highway overpass ledge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers are being praised for saving a woman standing on the ledge of a highway overpass and taking her to get help. Officers Eric Goldschmidt and Cody Woolston responded to the overpass on Halloween after someone saw the woman and called...
LOUISVILLE, KY

