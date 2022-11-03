Read full article on original website
Eighteen Years Ago, A Hoax Caller Tricked a McDonald's Manager into Doing Unspeakable ActsSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
BREAKING NEWS: Brooks Houck Arrested On Warrant Issued For His ArrestNelson County News-SentinelNelson County, KY
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Heavy Voter Turnout At Bardstown Central Polling Early VotingNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Kentucky man lands role on 'CSI' as a corpse after playing dead on TikTok for nearly a yearAmarie M.Elizabethtown, KY
Ghost-Like Girl Seen in Upper Window of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills [PHOTO]
Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, Kentucky, is one of the most haunted places in the country. People from all over the world flock to the once Tuberculosis hospital to hopefully catch a glimpse of the spirits that supposedly haunt the structure. Over the years, I have written several articles about...
WLKY.com
Gold Star families remember loved ones at Churchill Downs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 700 Gold Star family members from across the country were at Churchill Downs Sunday for Survivor's Day at the Races. The event is part of the Army Survivor Outreach Program which helps families of fallen Army, Reserve and National Guard members connect with other families to remember their loved ones.
wdrb.com
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
Oddities and Curiosities Expo Heading to Kentucky in Early 2023
If you find yourself digging the strange and unusual, this may be right up your alley!. If you find yourself drawn to odd or maybe even weird things, you may be a fan of oddities and curiosities, but not even know it! If you're wondering what exactly classifies something as an "oddity" dictionary.com describes an oddity as:
wdrb.com
Waverly Hills hosts horror movie celebrities, fans for inaugural Horrorpalooza
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Horror movie fans are flocking to Waverly Hills this weekend for the first-ever Horrorpalooza. It's an opportunity for fans to meet some of the stars from cult classics like "Halloween" and "Texas Chainsaw Massacre." "The best part of doing this is getting to meet people and...
WLKY.com
LMPD: 1 person killed in crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early Sunday morning crash on the Watterson has killed one person. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. At around 4...
WLKY.com
Final 'Blood Moon' eclipse of the year will be visible around Louisville on Election Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A total lunar eclipse will be visible from coast to coast across the U.S. on Election Day morning, and it will be visible for several hours. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon's orbit moves into Earth's shadow. The Earth, sun, and Moon line up perfectly, and the Earth blocks the sunlight from directly hitting the moon.
Wave 3
Fiery crash kills 1 person on I-264 West
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a fiery crash early Sunday. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson with Louisville Metro Police Department, said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on I-264 West at I-65 South. Officers arrived to find a semi with a flat...
Wave 3
Police looking for missing Newburg teen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old. According to LMPD, Evan Fox was last seen Sunday around 5:30p.m. in the 4200 block of Shady Villa Drive in the Newburg neighborhood. Evan has not contacted his parents and they are in fear of...
wdrb.com
Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
Oakland City University bus catches fire outside of Louisville
(WEHT) - An Oakland City University bus carrying the men's soccer team to a game caught fire just north of Louisville on Friday.
LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Taylor-Berry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood. Metro Police said the incident happened in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue, just east of 7th Street Road, around 2:45 p.m. Sunday. Officers located a man with a gunshot wound at...
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 5 in the West End includes the Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, and Russell neighborhoods. Democratic Councilwoman Donna Purvis is coming to the end of her first term and seeking a second. After several attempts to reach Purvis – beginning more than a month before Election Day – she officially declined an election-relation interview with WAVE News on Oct. 11, saying she was “not available.”
WLKY.com
Police looking for 3 juveniles in connection to robbery in Portland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for three juveniles alleged to be involved in a robbery that happened on Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said the incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 18th and Columbia streets in the Portland neighborhood. They said the suspects robbed a person...
Wave 3
Restaurant owner offends some after sharing controversial photos online
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local restaurant owner is in hot water after he shared memes on Facebook that some are calling offensive. Fernando Martinez is the co-owner of Ole Hospitality Group, which owns a number of restaurants around the city, including El Taco Luchador. This week, he posted photos...
WLKY.com
Secretive whiskey company buys land in Shelbyville for $5.5 million
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A distilled spirts company that is being secretive about its product until it's ready has made a major land purchase in Kentucky. IJW Whiskey Co. has purchased land, potentially for its new development in Shelby County, according to Louisville Business First. IJW Whiskey Co...
WLKY.com
Hundreds turn out at Waterfront Park bringing hope to those who've lost someone to suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds turned out for the Out of the Darkness Walk at Waterfront Park. It's organized by Louisville's chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Saturday's walk marked 20 years since a group member who lost a friend to suicide held a memorial 5k on his...
Wave 3
LMPD issues alert for man with possible medical issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An alert has been isused for a man who may need medical attention. Louisville Metro police say Matthew Cooley, 27, was last seen November 1 in the 7100 block of Bronner Circle, off bBreckenridge Lane. Cooley is 6′1′ and weighs 190 pounds. He recently moved to...
wdrb.com
Brooks Houck briefly arrested over $353 fine in Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brooks Houck, the only suspect ever named in the disappearance of Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, was briefly arrested Thursday morning over an unpaid fine. Houck was in the Nelson County Detention Center long enough to have his mugshot taken Thursday morning, before he bonded out. According...
WLKY.com
WATCH: LMPD officers rescue woman standing on highway overpass ledge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers are being praised for saving a woman standing on the ledge of a highway overpass and taking her to get help. Officers Eric Goldschmidt and Cody Woolston responded to the overpass on Halloween after someone saw the woman and called...
