kgns.tv
November rain
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We’re starting the month of November with some showers. On Tuesday morning, expect some rain throughout the morning hours and temperatures in the 60s. Expect a pleasant day, cloudy skies with rain chance decreasing in the afternoon a high of 73. Tonight once again rain...
kgns.tv
International Bridge System in Mexico experiencing issues
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Those crossing in and out of Mexico might experience some delays at the bridges. According to Laredo Police, the International Bridge System in Mexico is down. The system is down at a national level, and this is causing some traffic near the trade bridges. Authorities are...
kgns.tv
Last chance to register for LPD Blue Santa Program
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Tuesday is the last day to register for the Blue Santa Program. The program is organized by the Laredo Police Department. The goal is to gather toys, which will then be distributed to underprivileged people in our community. The Blue Santa Program registers people on-site at...
kgns.tv
Laredo health officials to address increase in overdose related deaths
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department, Laredo Fire and police will provide a presentation to the Laredo City Council on the recent increase in overdose related deaths. According to the City of Laredo, this year’s overdose cases are already close to doubling last year’s number. The...
kgns.tv
TxDOT holds ribbon cutting ceremony for I-69 widening project
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After two years, a project that will help alleviate traffic in the Mines Road area is complete. The road project added one lane to each side of the I-69 interstate overpass at Mines Road. I-69 West now has six lanes, three going in each direction from...
kgns.tv
Plant-based market on Sunday, local community gives back
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to Bloomberg.com, the plant-based market is booming especially financially. In Laredo, the demand for plant-based options continues to grow. On Facebook, a group of Laredo’s created the group “Laredo Vegans.”. With over 1,000 members, many shared their thoughts and recommendations on plant-based foods...
kgns.tv
Bobcat found dead near El Cenizo
EL CENIZO, TX. (KGNS) - On Monday, a small bobcat was found dead along the side of the road in El Cenizo. According to the Texas Department of Wildlife, bobcats are common throughout Texas and frequently found in urban environments. The department says they typically avoid people and in fact,...
kgns.tv
Catholic Charities Medical Mission returns to Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Catholic Charities Medical Mission returns to Laredo beginning starting Monday. Over the past ten years, Medical Missionaries of Divine Mercy provides medical services to thousands in the Laredo community. Organizers paused the mission briefly due to the pandemic but will once again offer vitals checkups, dental...
kgns.tv
H-E-B announces return of Feast of Sharing event
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An annual feast that fills thousands of empty stomachs in Laredo is returning to the Sames Auto Arena!. On Friday morning, H-E-B announced the details for its 34th annual Feast of Sharing celebration. For the past couple of years H-E-B has had to altar its feast...
kgns.tv
Laredo City Council preview
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council will meet on Monday to go over several agenda items including a proposal from District Six Council member Dr. Marte Martinez to implement a plastic bag restriction similar to Brownsville’s plastic bag ordinance. Plus, behind closed doors, council will talk about the...
kgns.tv
Heritage Foundation to hold grand opening of Republic of Rio Grande Exhibit
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Heritage Foundation is inviting the community to the grand opening of a historical exhibit. The area around Laredo was once an independent nation known as the Republic of the Rio Grande and Laredo was proclaimed its capital. This Saturday, on the anniversary of...
kgns.tv
TAMIU reminds alumni and staff to respect wildlife on campus
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Whether you are a student, instructor or a visitor on your way to the TAMIU campus, university officials have issued an advisory pertaining to the wildlife in the area. Texas A&M International University is home to thousands of dustdevils but also wildlife such as feral hogs,...
kgns.tv
Two-vehicle accident reported in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A two-vehicle accident is reported in south Laredo. The Laredo Police Department received information that vehicles went into a home shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday. The southbound lane of Ejido is closed down for the traveling public. Officials are reporting no injuries at this time. One...
kgns.tv
Two Laredo businesses to be honored by Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One organization is highlighting individuals and businesses that provide a space for economic growth in Laredo. The Laredo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is set to honor two people and two businesses during the 2022 Business Empowerment Awards. They will recognize Javier Montemayor who serves as a...
kgns.tv
Laredo City Council to consider evaluations of city management
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Laredo’s Interim City Manager, assistants and department heads might be getting an evaluation on their job performance. Council members will consider looking at their performances. The goal is to learn what has resulted in low employee morale, productivity, and overall performance for future council to...
MySanAntonio
Laredo Walk to End Alzheimer's unites community
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A substantial turnout for the seventh edition of the Laredo Walk to End Alzheimer’s highlighted the support of the community as well as the severity of the disease locally as the event raised funds for the Alzheimer’s Association on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Texas A&M International University.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police put the razors away for men’s health
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - You may soon see more bearded men around town and no it is not Santa Claus. No Shave November is officially underway, and the Laredo Police Department is putting their razors away for two good causes. Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department said the officers...
kgns.tv
Tanker truck rollover on I-35 leaves driver in critical condition
LA SALLE COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The driver of a tanker truck is in critical condition after being involved in a rollover accident on I-35. The accident happened on Friday at around 10 a.m. when La Salle County Emergency dispatchers received a call regarding a rollover on I-35 near mile marker 45 and 46.
