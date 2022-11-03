ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winhall, VT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynbc5.com

1 dead after tractor-trailer carrying mail crashes in Manchester

One person is dead after a tractor-trailer went off a Manchester road and crashed into trees early Monday morning. The tractor-trailer crashed around 1:30 a.m. off Brown Avenue near Pine Island Road. The tractor-trailer's driver, a 62-year-old woman from Merrimack, died of injuries suffered in the crash. Her identity was...
MANCHESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police: Woman arrested in Clarendon

CLARENDON — A 37-year-old woman from Rutland was arrested following an incident in Clarendon yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a suspicious complaint on Moulton Avenue at around 4:20 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Tabetha Drew violated court-ordered conditions of release which prohibited her from having...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police pursuit ends in arrest in Hartford

HARTFORD — A 66-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested for DUI following an incident in Hartford on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a pursuit coming from New Hampshire into Vermont on I-89 at around 11:20 p.m. Police say the vehicle stopped for New Hampshire Troopers after approximately...
HARTFORD, VT
WGME

Police: Intoxicated Massachusetts man arrested after multi-state chase

ENFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) – Police in New Hampshire say a man was arrested for driving under the influence after a drawn-out chase that ended in Vermont Thursday night. Police responded to reports of an erratic driver on I-89 near Lebanon around 11 p.m. Troopers say they tried to pull the driver over but he refused to stop, continuing along the highway slowly and crossing between lanes without signaling.
LEBANON, NH
WNYT

Vermont woman survives bear attack

WINHALL, Vt. – It was kind of a perfect storm involving a daily household routine and a wildlife misadventure. It was also a harrowing story of survival. A woman was pulled from the jaws of an angry bear by her boyfriend. Both were able to walk away intact and live another day to tell their story.
WINHALL, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for unlawful mischief in Pittsford

PITTSFORD — A 30-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Pittsford early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a disturbance at a home at around 2:30 a.m. Police say that Johnathan Shaw, of Pittsford, made entry into a home despite repeated orders to leave. Following an...
PITTSFORD, VT
nbcboston.com

Before NH Crash ‘Destroyed' Plane, Witnesses Heard Strange Sounds: NTSB Report

The engine of the small plane that crashed into a residential building in Keene, New Hampshire, last month was making abnormal sounds during its takeoff and short flight, witnesses told federal investigators. The crash killed the two men on board, Lawrence Marchiony of Massachusetts and Marvin David Dezendorf of Vermont,...
KEENE, NH
WMUR.com

Keene State College student injured in fall from building

KEENE, N.H. — Keene State College is in the early stages of an investigation into how a student fell multiple stories, leaving him with serious injuries. College officials said they are trying to figure out what led to the fall that left the student hospitalized with a head injury.
KEENE, NH
newportdispatch.com

Police: Man busted doing drugs in Rutland Walmart parking lot

RUTLAND — A 39-year-old man from Salisbury was arrested in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a man was seen using drugs in a vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart. Police say they located the suspect inside a running vehicle with drug paraphernalia inside. As the...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

3 arrested following drug raid in Rutland

RUTLAND — Police arrested three people following a lengthy drug investigation in Rutland. Maurice Pompey, 34, of Columbia, SC, Christopher Moton, 29 of Columbia, SC, and Daniel Richardson, 30, of Rutland, were arrested following a month-long drug investigation into the sale and distribution of drugs in the Rutland community.
RUTLAND, VT
WNYT

Berkshire County house fire under investigation

The cause of a large house fire in the Berkshires is under investigation. It broke out around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning in the town of Becket, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. The paper reports the home on Greenwater Drive was under construction. The fire...
BECKET, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy