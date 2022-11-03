ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'The way he celebrated the goal he's basically saying 'don't forget me'': Kieran Tierney's winner against FC Zurich was a reminder to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta of what he can do, claims Martin Keown, with Scot having fallen down pecking order

By Ryan Walker For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Martin Keown believes Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has made a strong statement of intent to become a regular under Mikel Arteta again following his former side's home win over FC Zurich.

The Scotsman scored the only goal of the game in Arsenal's 1-0 win over their Swiss counterparts, with Tierney's 17th-minute the difference in the Europa League clash.

Arsenal full-back Tierney ran onto a bouncing ball before unleashing a thunderous effort that sailed past the outstretching Zurich goalkeeper Yanick Brecher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FMNBU_0ixxYKHL00
Gunners full-back Kieran Tierney scored the only goal of the game with a 17th minute strike
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sUKQg_0ixxYKHL00
Arsenal full-back Tierney (middle) scored his first goal in 11 months as the Gunners held on
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3feaGf_0ixxYKHL00
The Scotsman celebrates scoring against FC Zurich as Arsenal claimed victory in London

Speaking after the game, former Arsenal defender Martin Keown praised Tierney's stunning goal and backed the defender to cement his place in the Gunners starting side.

'[On goal] It is a message about the strength of the squad but also a message to the manager isn't it? to say 'I am here if you need me,' Keown said on BT Sport.

'He may well have to play now. It is a real shame that Tomiyasu came on and got injured but look what is in reserve.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tAukS_0ixxYKHL00
Martin Keown has backed Tierney to become a regular under the Arsenal manager again
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FE8wT_0ixxYKHL00
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta praised Tierney for demonstrating his maturity against Zurich

'The way he celebrated the goal he is basically saying 'don't forget me', he has been told to be patient but he is doing his talking on the pitch

'His goal Tells you the strength of the squad, but in fairness, it also tells you the attitude of Kieran Tierney because to have been out for that long and watched people play.

'I am a really big fan of Tierney, we spoke last year about captain material. I think he has had to show a lot of resolve when he has been third choice for a lot of the season, he is not really the third choice, he has come on in ten or eleven games.

His brilliant strike earned the Gunners a hard-fought victory that see's them top their Europa League group and proceed through to the competition's round of 16.

It marked the 25-yer-old's first goal in 11 months, his last strike coming in Arsenal's 5-0 rout of Norwich on Boxing Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292iqI_0ixxYKHL00
Japanese left-back Takehiro Tomiyasu was withdrawn through injury after being subbed on

Since then Tierney has been in-and-out of Mikel Arteta's squad with injuries plaguing him from becoming a regular starter under Arteta.

The only tarnish on Arsenal's night of success was an injury to Japan full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu who was forced off injured in the game's final moments, just 15 minutes after being introduced from the bench.

Arsenal boss Arteta praised the goalscorer after the match as the Spaniard insisted the full-back had showed maturity in overcoming injuries to fight for a place in his squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UNOMI_0ixxYKHL00
BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton praised Tierney's 'tremendous attitude' after Thursday's match

'I think he was really good and Kieran has showed a lot of maturity, he has respected decisions that we have to make, he has done really well and scored a great to goal to help us win the game and that is what we demand from the players to be ready to make a difference.'

BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton - alongside Keown at Thursday's match - praised Tierney's 'tremendous attituted' but stated that the Scotland international will be frustrated with how his Arsenal career has played out so far.

'He has got a tremendous attitude etc.

'When he went to Arsenal I thought he would go on to great things. But I don't think his Arsenal career has panned out as he would have wanted it, but he has done himself no harms tonight with a little message to the manager saying 'I am still here and you can trust me.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ghana endured a miserable AFCON and their fans have even called on DIVINE INTERVENTION ahead of the World Cup amid their poor form... but the likes of Partey, Kudus and Williams give them a chance of springing a surprise in the 'group of death' in Qatar

Ghana head to Qatar for the World Cup desperately hoping to avoid a repeat of their last major tournament. At the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Ghana, four-time winners of the continental competition, failed to make the knockout round for the first time in 2006 following a shock defeat to minnows and debutants Comoros.
Daily Mail

Everton 0-2 Leicester: Youri Tielemans scores ANOTHER stunner as James Maddison shines to help Foxes move out of Premier League relegation zone, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin goes off injured again

James Maddison still might not get into Gareth Southgate’s England World Cup squad but he couldn’t have done any more in his final audition before Thursday’s announcement. Maddison not only provided both assists as Leicester climbed out of the relegation zone all the way up to 13th....
Daily Mail

Mr Nice Guy is ready to play a hard game... Gareth Southgate prepared to be 'completely ruthless' to help England succeed in Qatar as the deadline to name his final squad looms

Andy Woodman, Gareth Southgate’s best man at his wedding and former Crystal Palace team-mate, sums it up best. ‘Gareth’s always been too nice or his own good,’ surmised Woodman. ‘I’ve told him on many occasions: “There are times, mate, when you have to be a bastard. Situations when it pays to be cynical.” Might as well have been talking to a wall.’
Daily Mail

Celtic 4-2 Dundee United: Sead Haksabanovic's first-half double and substitutes Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada score for the Bhoys, with visitors scoring through a Steven Fletcher penalty and Dylan Levitt

Celtic's capacity for late, game-changing goals is renowned but there was still something dramatic about the way they reacted to the peril of dropping Premiership points here. The punishment meted out by Ange Postecoglou’s team on Dundee United was brutal as Celtic scored not once but twice at the death to send their supporters home breathless.
Daily Mail

Hertha Berlin 2-3 Bayern Munich: Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting scores double to continue his fine form in five-goal thriller as Julian Nagelsmann's side go top of the Bundesliga table

Bayern Munich have gone top of the Bundesliga table after withstanding a Hertha Berlin comeback to win a nervy match 3-2 on Saturday afternoon. Visiting attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala scored early before in-form striker Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting scored twice in two minutes to put the champions 3-0 up. Quickfire Hertha goals...
Daily Mail

Gareth Bale is on the BENCH for Los Angeles FC's MLS Cup final showdown with Philadelphia Union as Wales captain looks to get some much-needed minutes after injury and with World Cup just two weeks away

Gareth Bale was named on the substitutes' bench for Los Angeles FC's MLS Cup final game against Philadelphia Union Saturday afternoon. The Wales captain's move to the United States has not gone according to plan, with just two starts under his belt since his shock switch to LA on a one-year deal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Gareth Bale - who else? - warms up for the World Cup by hauling LAFC back from the brink of defeat to MLS Cup glory with a towering 129th minute header... but he only played 22 minutes with the Qatar on the horizon

It just had to be Gareth Bale. With his Los Angeles FC side heading for defeat in a wild, raucous MLS Cup final, the Welshman popped up with a dramatic 129th minute equalizer to spark pandemonium in the stands at the Banc of California Stadium. He had done little since...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

'He was doing some serious stuff against us': Raheem Sterling reveals Mateo Kovacic was the player he was most looking forward to linking up with when he joined Chelsea... as he also hails his England teammate and 'busy one' Mason Mount

Raheem Sterling has revealed that Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic was the player he was most excited to link up with when he moved from Man City to the Blues in the summer. The forward arrived at Stamford Bridge for a £49m fee after a glittering seven-year spell with City that saw him win 12 trophies, including four Premier League titles in the past five seasons.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

682K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy