'The way he celebrated the goal he's basically saying 'don't forget me'': Kieran Tierney's winner against FC Zurich was a reminder to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta of what he can do, claims Martin Keown, with Scot having fallen down pecking order

Martin Keown believes Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has made a strong statement of intent to become a regular under Mikel Arteta again following his former side's home win over FC Zurich.

The Scotsman scored the only goal of the game in Arsenal's 1-0 win over their Swiss counterparts, with Tierney's 17th-minute the difference in the Europa League clash.

Arsenal full-back Tierney ran onto a bouncing ball before unleashing a thunderous effort that sailed past the outstretching Zurich goalkeeper Yanick Brecher.

Gunners full-back Kieran Tierney scored the only goal of the game with a 17th minute strike

Speaking after the game, former Arsenal defender Martin Keown praised Tierney's stunning goal and backed the defender to cement his place in the Gunners starting side.

'[On goal] It is a message about the strength of the squad but also a message to the manager isn't it? to say 'I am here if you need me,' Keown said on BT Sport.

'He may well have to play now. It is a real shame that Tomiyasu came on and got injured but look what is in reserve.'

'The way he celebrated the goal he is basically saying 'don't forget me', he has been told to be patient but he is doing his talking on the pitch

'His goal Tells you the strength of the squad, but in fairness, it also tells you the attitude of Kieran Tierney because to have been out for that long and watched people play.

'I am a really big fan of Tierney, we spoke last year about captain material. I think he has had to show a lot of resolve when he has been third choice for a lot of the season, he is not really the third choice, he has come on in ten or eleven games.

His brilliant strike earned the Gunners a hard-fought victory that see's them top their Europa League group and proceed through to the competition's round of 16.

It marked the 25-yer-old's first goal in 11 months, his last strike coming in Arsenal's 5-0 rout of Norwich on Boxing Day.

Since then Tierney has been in-and-out of Mikel Arteta's squad with injuries plaguing him from becoming a regular starter under Arteta.

The only tarnish on Arsenal's night of success was an injury to Japan full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu who was forced off injured in the game's final moments, just 15 minutes after being introduced from the bench.

Arsenal boss Arteta praised the goalscorer after the match as the Spaniard insisted the full-back had showed maturity in overcoming injuries to fight for a place in his squad.

'I think he was really good and Kieran has showed a lot of maturity, he has respected decisions that we have to make, he has done really well and scored a great to goal to help us win the game and that is what we demand from the players to be ready to make a difference.'

BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton - alongside Keown at Thursday's match - praised Tierney's 'tremendous attituted' but stated that the Scotland international will be frustrated with how his Arsenal career has played out so far.

'He has got a tremendous attitude etc.

'When he went to Arsenal I thought he would go on to great things. But I don't think his Arsenal career has panned out as he would have wanted it, but he has done himself no harms tonight with a little message to the manager saying 'I am still here and you can trust me.'