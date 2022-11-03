Read full article on original website
Related
Total early voting numbers in Chemung, Steuben, & Schuyler Counties
(WETM) – The midterm elections are just a day away. From local towns and counties to statewide races, and all the way up to Capitol Hill, voters across the country will head to the polls if they haven’t already. Thousands of people in the Southern Tier have already cast their ballots. Early voting in New […]
This Is The Least Populated County In New York State
Funny how your take on life changes as you age. I grew up in the country. Since we were so far from town, I rarely got out of our rural home area. I couldn't wait to turn 18 and move out. I did just that and immediately moved to the city.
ithaca.com
Governor Hochul Announces Grand Opening of $27 Million Affordable Housing Development in Ithaca
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the grand opening of Founders Way, a $27 million development near downtown Ithaca that provides 75 affordable and supportive apartments for individuals and families, plus commercial space for two local nonprofit organizations that offer advocacy and educational services to children and families in the community.
ithaca.com
Tompkins County Legislator Henry Granison Passed Away
Two weeks after announcing his resignation from The Tompkins County Legislature to receive intensive cancer treatment, Henry Granison passed away on Saturday, November 5. Legislator Granison was first elected to the Tompkins County Legislature in 2017 and was re-elected last year to represent the City of Ithaca’s Third District, which includes the Belle Sherman neighborhood, as well as parts of Cornell, Collegetown and South Hill.
Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week
It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
The Agency agrees to buy land near airport for $1.5 million
The local Industrial Development Agency is looking to spend nearly $1.5 million buying more than 290 acres of land on the way to the Greater Binghamton Airport.
NewsChannel 36
Fire Damages Home in Tioga County, Pennsylvania
LAWRENCEVILLE, P.A. (WENY) - A fire damaged a home in Tioga County on Monday afternoon. It happened not far from Williamson High School in Lawrenceville. The front of the home was completely destroyed including the front wall. Several fire departments responded to the scene including Lawrenceville and Tioga. The cause...
NewsChannel 36
I-86 Truck Accident Closes Exit 54 Eastbound
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person was injured this evening when a tractor trailer went off the exit 54 exit ramp going eastbound on the I-86. According to officials from the Town and Country Fire Department, the driver of the truck was injured and still inside the vehicle awaiting transport to a local hospital.
Two Dead in Sayre House Fire
Two people are dead in a house fire in Bradford County, Pennsylvania that was reported in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 6. Several news outlets are reporting the blaze in the 400 block of Bensley Street at the corner of Robb Street in the Milltown neighborhood of Sayre broke out shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, November 6.
Man sentenced for stealing minivan from Elmira business
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been sentenced to jail time in connection to a theft case in Elmira earlier this year. Edward Epps pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Grand Larceny in two different cases, the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office said. For each, he received a 9-month sentence in the County Jail. The sentences […]
Candidates for Town of Union Supervisor
Rob Mack was born and raised in Binghamton and has lived in Endwell for more than 30 years. He's been a registered nurse for over 43 years, taking 25 years off from nursing to work in finance.
Binghamton man gets 7 years for burglary
Today in Broome County Court, Cory Nedley, 20 of Binghamton, pled guilty to burglary and was sentenced to seven years in New York State prison.
DEC issues $500,000 penalty against Ontario County Landfill owner and operators
Multiple waste services will pay a $500,000 civil penalty for violating the State Environmental Conservation Law and are required to implement comprehensive corrective actions to help prevent future violations at the facility.
whcuradio.com
Cortland’s Stone Lounge faces revocation of liquor license
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owners of the Stone Lounge in Cortland have under two weeks to respond to the New York State Liquor Authority. Officials suspended their license to sell alcohol after a raid last month found 79 people were underage. Stone Lounge owners received a notice of pleading and they have until November 15 to plead to the board’s charges.
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney General
The Commons West Apartments are located on East State Street and managed by Ithaca Renting.(Grant Johnson) (ITHACA, NY) An Ithaca proprietor of over 500 residential units is in a lawsuit with New York Attorney General Letitia James for denying housing to low-income tenants. Jason Fane is the owner of Ithaca Renting which is responsible for residential and commercial properties in the Downtown Ithaca Commons and Collegetown near Cornell’s campus.
NewsChannel 36
Founders Way Housing Development opens in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- County and state officials gathered Friday afternoon to celebrate the completion of a roughly $27 million affordable housing development. Located at 320 West Buffalo Street, inside will be 75 affordable and supportive apartments in addition to commercial space for two local nonprofits. “There are drop-in centers,...
Newcomb rallies with the Women Voters of Broome County
Yesterday November 4th, outside of the Broome County Courthouse, Newcomb held a rally to highlight her endorsement from the women voters of Broome County. She says she is running for sheriff to bring transparency and accountability to the job.
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County building four wind farms: will provide energy statewide
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WENY) -- Steuben County is currently part of a statewide project to reduce carbon emissions in energy production. Due to this project, Steuben County is now the leading county in the state in regards to renewable energy production. The Baron Winds Project and the Eight Point Wind Project...
City employees come out in droves to demand better pay and treatment, derailing budget vote
ITHACA, N.Y. — Before Ithaca’s Common Council meeting started on Wednesday, Alderperson Robert Cantelmo was fretting over the city budget. He shared his sense of anticipation with The Ithaca Voice on the sidewalk as he approached City Hall. Clearly, he was not the only one. The budget was...
whcuradio.com
Cortland to end blue bag trash system
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland’s blue trash bags are going away. Beginning in January, Mayor Scott Steve says the city will have a new trash disposal system. Mayor Steve says the city will deliver those totes to residents. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve on Ithaca’s Morning News.
Comments / 0