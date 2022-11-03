ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

Comments / 0

ithaca.com

Tompkins County Legislator Henry Granison Passed Away

Two weeks after announcing his resignation from The Tompkins County Legislature to receive intensive cancer treatment, Henry Granison passed away on Saturday, November 5. Legislator Granison was first elected to the Tompkins County Legislature in 2017 and was re-elected last year to represent the City of Ithaca’s Third District, which includes the Belle Sherman neighborhood, as well as parts of Cornell, Collegetown and South Hill.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week

It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Fire Damages Home in Tioga County, Pennsylvania

LAWRENCEVILLE, P.A. (WENY) - A fire damaged a home in Tioga County on Monday afternoon. It happened not far from Williamson High School in Lawrenceville. The front of the home was completely destroyed including the front wall. Several fire departments responded to the scene including Lawrenceville and Tioga. The cause...
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

I-86 Truck Accident Closes Exit 54 Eastbound

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person was injured this evening when a tractor trailer went off the exit 54 exit ramp going eastbound on the I-86. According to officials from the Town and Country Fire Department, the driver of the truck was injured and still inside the vehicle awaiting transport to a local hospital.
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Two Dead in Sayre House Fire

Two people are dead in a house fire in Bradford County, Pennsylvania that was reported in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 6. Several news outlets are reporting the blaze in the 400 block of Bensley Street at the corner of Robb Street in the Milltown neighborhood of Sayre broke out shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, November 6.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Man sentenced for stealing minivan from Elmira business

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been sentenced to jail time in connection to a theft case in Elmira earlier this year. Edward Epps pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Grand Larceny in two different cases, the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office said. For each, he received a 9-month sentence in the County Jail. The sentences […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland’s Stone Lounge faces revocation of liquor license

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owners of the Stone Lounge in Cortland have under two weeks to respond to the New York State Liquor Authority. Officials suspended their license to sell alcohol after a raid last month found 79 people were underage. Stone Lounge owners received a notice of pleading and they have until November 15 to plead to the board’s charges.
CORTLAND, NY
Grant Johnson

Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney General

The Commons West Apartments are located on East State Street and managed by Ithaca Renting.(Grant Johnson) (ITHACA, NY) An Ithaca proprietor of over 500 residential units is in a lawsuit with New York Attorney General Letitia James for denying housing to low-income tenants. Jason Fane is the owner of Ithaca Renting which is responsible for residential and commercial properties in the Downtown Ithaca Commons and Collegetown near Cornell’s campus.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Founders Way Housing Development opens in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- County and state officials gathered Friday afternoon to celebrate the completion of a roughly $27 million affordable housing development. Located at 320 West Buffalo Street, inside will be 75 affordable and supportive apartments in addition to commercial space for two local nonprofits. “There are drop-in centers,...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland to end blue bag trash system

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland’s blue trash bags are going away. Beginning in January, Mayor Scott Steve says the city will have a new trash disposal system. Mayor Steve says the city will deliver those totes to residents. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve on Ithaca’s Morning News.
CORTLAND, NY

