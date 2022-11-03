Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Last chance to register for LPD Blue Santa Program
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Tuesday is the last day to register for the Blue Santa Program. The program is organized by the Laredo Police Department. The goal is to gather toys, which will then be distributed to underprivileged people in our community. The Blue Santa Program registers people on-site at...
kgns.tv
Catholic Charities Medical Mission returns to Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Catholic Charities Medical Mission returns to Laredo beginning starting Monday. Over the past ten years, Medical Missionaries of Divine Mercy provides medical services to thousands in the Laredo community. Organizers paused the mission briefly due to the pandemic but will once again offer vitals checkups, dental...
kgns.tv
International Bridge System in Mexico experiencing issues
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Those crossing in and out of Mexico might experience some delays at the bridges. According to Laredo Police, the International Bridge System in Mexico is down. The system is down at a national level, and this is causing some traffic near the trade bridges. Authorities are...
kgns.tv
Man wanted for aggravated assault of a public servant
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A man is wanted for several charges including assault on a public servant. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jonathan Pena, 25 who is wanted for assault, tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest. His last known addressed was on the 300 block...
MySanAntonio
Laredo Walk to End Alzheimer's unites community
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A substantial turnout for the seventh edition of the Laredo Walk to End Alzheimer’s highlighted the support of the community as well as the severity of the disease locally as the event raised funds for the Alzheimer’s Association on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Texas A&M International University.
kgns.tv
Laredo City Council preview
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council will meet on Monday to go over several agenda items including a proposal from District Six Council member Dr. Marte Martinez to implement a plastic bag restriction similar to Brownsville’s plastic bag ordinance. Plus, behind closed doors, council will talk about the...
kgns.tv
CBP officers seize $18.6 million dollars’ worth of meth
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers make a major drug bust at a Laredo port of entry. The incident happened last Tuesday at the World Trade Bridge when officers referred a tractor trailer carrying paint buckets to secondary inspection. CBP Officers discovered a total of 2,033...
kgns.tv
TAMIU reminds alumni and staff to respect wildlife on campus
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Whether you are a student, instructor or a visitor on your way to the TAMIU campus, university officials have issued an advisory pertaining to the wildlife in the area. Texas A&M International University is home to thousands of dustdevils but also wildlife such as feral hogs,...
kgns.tv
Border Patrol and DPS bust two stash houses
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Sector Border Patrol, together with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) shut down two stash houses on Tuesday, November 1. The first was at a house located at Balcones Drive and the other at Creosote Loop. In total, 34 individuals were taken in. After...
kgns.tv
Laredo officials say migrant woman was mauled to death by dog
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is releasing more details regarding the death of a migrant woman who was found dead in south Laredo. Residents who live near the 300 block of River Front are shaken up after learning about a woman who was found dead with bite marks on Tuesday morning.
kgns.tv
Plant-based market on Sunday, local community gives back
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to Bloomberg.com, the plant-based market is booming especially financially. In Laredo, the demand for plant-based options continues to grow. On Facebook, a group of Laredo’s created the group “Laredo Vegans.”. With over 1,000 members, many shared their thoughts and recommendations on plant-based foods...
kgns.tv
Bobcat found dead near El Cenizo
EL CENIZO, TX. (KGNS) - On Monday, a small bobcat was found dead along the side of the road in El Cenizo. According to the Texas Department of Wildlife, bobcats are common throughout Texas and frequently found in urban environments. The department says they typically avoid people and in fact,...
kgns.tv
Man accused of stealing vehicle from fire station arrested
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is caught stealing a vehicle from a fire station. Alexander Cisneros, 22 was arrested and charged with theft of a vehicle and credit card abuse. The incident happened on Tuesday, Nov. 2 when Laredo Police responded to the fire station located at 1919 Houston Street.
kurv.com
CBP Officers Seize Over $18 Million Of Meth At Border
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says officers seized over 18-million dollars worth of methamphetamine at the Laredo Port of Entry last week. Over two-thousand pounds of the addictive drug was found on a tractor-trailer disguised as paint buckets. Laredo Port of Entry Port Director Albert Flores described the bust as...
kgns.tv
H-E-B announces return of Feast of Sharing event
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An annual feast that fills thousands of empty stomachs in Laredo is returning to the Sames Auto Arena!. On Friday morning, H-E-B announced the details for its 34th annual Feast of Sharing celebration. For the past couple of years H-E-B has had to altar its feast...
kgns.tv
Exercise your right to vote this Election Day!
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Pre-election voting has been ahead of the 2018 midterm pace across the states where there’s data available from the last three cycles. It’s still too early to tell if overall voter turnout will reach 2018 levels since voting patterns have changed over the years.
kgns.tv
Laredo City Council to consider evaluations of city management
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Laredo’s Interim City Manager, assistants and department heads might be getting an evaluation on their job performance. Council members will consider looking at their performances. The goal is to learn what has resulted in low employee morale, productivity, and overall performance for future council to...
kgns.tv
Body of a woman found in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in south Laredo. According to KGNS sources, the call was made shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning about a lifeless body that was found near River Front and Llano Street. The body was taken to the...
kgns.tv
Tanker truck rollover on I-35 leaves driver in critical condition
LA SALLE COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The driver of a tanker truck is in critical condition after being involved in a rollover accident on I-35. The accident happened on Friday at around 10 a.m. when La Salle County Emergency dispatchers received a call regarding a rollover on I-35 near mile marker 45 and 46.
