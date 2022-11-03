ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Chase involving 3 juveniles, 2 adults ends in crash; charges filed, Mooresville police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
Two adults and three juveniles were hurt after a chase that ended in a single-crash early Thursday morning, Mooresville police said.

The adults were charged for the crimes.

Officers with the Mooresville Police Department noticed people possibly breaking into cars in the Gateway Boulevard area.

Five suspects drove off in a stolen 2017 Kia Optima, which initiated a police chase.

Officers deployed a tire deflation device and the car crashed near Highway 70 and Hurley School Road in Salisbury.

A 16-year-old juvenile and two adults were treated and medically cleared from Rowan Regional Medical Center.

A second 16-year-old and a 17-year-old remain hospitalized.

Mooresville police searched the stolen car and found three firearms, including two that were stolen.

Kaylani Azija Dejesus, 18, of Charlotte, was charged with felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle and felony larceny of a firearm. Dejesus received a $50,000 secured bond.

Keishawn Deyoung Hatchett, 19, of Charlotte, was also charged with felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle and felony larceny of a firearm. Hatchett received a $50,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

