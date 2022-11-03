Read full article on original website
Related
Bubba Watson Says He Was “Paid Behind Closed Doors” to Play PGA Tour Events
LIV Golf's Bubba Watson told ESPN that he was paid to show up at particular PGA Tour events, a practice that violates Tour
golfmagic.com
Has Rory McIlroy just told us when Tiger Woods will be back on the PGA Tour?
Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy has hinted that Tiger Woods could return at the Hero World Challenge on the PGA Tour, an event hosted by the man himself. In an interview with golf&turismo, McIlroy revealed that Woods is still in rehabilitation from the severe injuries he sustained in a car crash in February 2021.
Golf Channel
Jon DeChambeau, father of Bryson, passes away after lengthy bout with diabetes
Jon DeChambeau, the father of Bryson DeChambeau, has died at age 63. Bryson DeChambeau announced the heartbreaking news on Saturday afternoon via social media, saying, “Love you, Dad. I’m sad to see you go, but you've been through way too much pain in this life. I'm so happy you are at peace. Now you get to be with me and watch me at every event I play. Thank you for being an amazing Dad and I'll see you in the next life.”
golfmagic.com
NEW Golf Driving DISTANCE stats are out! Are you AVERAGE for your handicap?!
Arccos Golf has revealed the latest data when it comes to 'average' driving distances for male golfers, and quite frankly nobody can quite believe it!. So you have recently purchased a TaylorMade Stealth Driver or Callaway Rogue ST Max Driver and have been seeing some huge distance gains over recent months. Out the back of the range, yeah?
Legendary Golfer, Major Champion Has Died At 93
Dow Finsterwald, who is most famously known for winning the 1958 PGA Championship, has passed away. He was 93 years old. Finsterwald passed away at his home in Colorado Springs. His son said he died peacefully in his sleep. "He did all he could for the game," Dow Finsterwald Jr....
Star Golfer's Father Is Tragically Dead At 63
Tragedy has struck the golf community this weekend. The father of one of the sport's top players has tragically died at the age of 63. Bryson DeChambeau's dad, Jon, passed away following a battle with kidney disease, according to reports. The star golfer shared the news on social media. “Love...
golfmagic.com
Greg Norman REFUSES changes to LIV for OWGR points: "They were NEVER prepared!"
Greg Norman has claimed the Official World Golf Ranking [OWGR] was "never prepared" for LIV Golf as he ruled out making changes to fulfil the current qualifying criteria. Whilst there is an ongoing legal battle between the PGA Tour and the breakaway series - of which the 67-year-old Australian is the commissioner - many believe the most crucial element of this whole saga is world ranking points.
golfmagic.com
Pro labels LIV Golf's Patrick Reed "deranged" after American seeks $1bn payout
Eddie Pepperell labelled LIV Golf's Patrick Reed potentially "the most deranged individual on the planet" after news broke the American filed another defamation lawsuit against members of the media, taking his claims to $1bn. In case the news passed you by, Reed's attorney Larry Klayman announced earlier in the week...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour respond to Bubba Watson's pay-for-play claims after LIV season finale
Bubba Watson, who now plays in the LIV Golf League, has had some interesting things to say recently. Before LIV Golf's inaugural season came to a close with the $50m team championship in Miami - which the 4 Aces GC won - the two-time major champion gave an extensive interview to The Times of London in which he opened up on a number of topics.
Golf.com
Best Golf Shoes 2022: Here are the 6 best men’s golf shoes with spikes
Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. It seems like spikeless golf shoes are all the rage lately (and you can...
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm just came up clutch with a random act of kindness for Max Homa
Jon Rahm was on hand to help new dad and fellow PGA Tour pro Max Homa after he welcomed the birth of his baby boy. Homa, who now has five PGA Tour wins to his name since 2019, was delighted with the arrival of Cam Andrew Homa on October 30.
golfmagic.com
Collin Morikawa FUMING after Trevor Immelman's comments about PGA Tour career
Collin Morikawa was fuming during his post-round interview at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba after being told what commentator Trevor Immelman had to say about his golf career thus far. Golf Channel's Todd Lewis was speaking to Morikawa moments after the two-time major champion signed for a third-round...
Dow Finsterwald, 1st PGA champion in stroke play, dies at 93
Dow Finsterwald became a footnote in history as the first player to win the PGA Championship in stroke play and the last U.S. captain of a Ryder Cup before continental Europe was invited to join. More than a major champion and Ryder Cup player, he devoted his life to golf...
Golf instruction: Proper ball position for every club in the bag
All great shots start with the proper setup. If you’re stepping to the ball incorrectly, it’ll be difficult to yield a good result. Depending on what club you’re using, you’ll have to put the ball in a different place in your stance. A general tip — the shorter the club, the further back in the stance it should go. With longer clubs such as driver, the ball needs to move towards your front foot.
NASCAR World Praying For The Gibbs Family On Sunday
NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Gibbs will not race on Sunday, due to a family emergency. It's unclear what exactly is going on with Gibbs and his family. "Ty Gibbs not racing today because of a family emergency. TBD who will race the car," Bob Pockrass reported on Sunday afternoon.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Pelican Women’s Championship field: Players, rankings
The 2022 Pelican Women's Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla. The Pelican Women's Championship field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson and...
This PGA Tour pro made a hole-in-one at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba and had no clue it went in
Greyson Sigg had a unique first ace on the PGA Tour experience Saturday at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Sigg, who struggled out of the gate with two bogeys on his first two holes on day three at El Cameleon Golf Course at Mayakoba, made birdie on three of his last six holes on the front nine to turn with a 1-under 35.
Bernhard Langer is golf's ageless wonder doing well on PGA Tour Champions
Langer won $10.76 million in three decades on the PGA Tour. Since joining the Tour Champions, he has won 43 times and $33.33 million.
The Updated 2022 LPGA Schedule, with Dates, Winners, Purses
Where tracking the 2022 LPGA schedule, where tour pros will play for a record $85.7 million in 34 official events during the season.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour star Collin Morikawa hires VITAL MEMBER to team in search for form
Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa has employed a new putting coach for the first time in his career as Irish-born Stephen Sweeney joins the team. Speaking to Golfweek, Sweeney said that Morikawa is "excited about the direction they are moving in" as the American looks to return to the form that saw him become an Open champion and US PGA champion both on debut.
Comments / 19