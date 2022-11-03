ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

WRDW-TV

Augusta students build full-size electric racecars

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a special class over at Augusta Prep. Three years ago, motorsports engineering was created to spark interest in students. It’s non-calculus-based engineering. Students are designing and building electric racecars from the ground up. They already have a car ready to roll. “This is...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County hosts 5th annual Battle of the Bands

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond county school system hosted its 5th annual battle of the bands as a competition for the first time on Sunday. According to officials, 18 high school marching bands from our area and four college bands came to Butler high school stadium to prove they were the best.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta Fire officials teach families how to prepare for emergencies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta fire department hosted an event to teach families how to prepare for an emergency in downtown Augusta. On Saturday, local officials from the Augusta fire department met families to explain preparedness for emergencies like a tornado or a fire. Parents could get car seats...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Check Your Lottery Tickets, $1 Million Winner in Evans

The Powerball Jackpot grew to a whopping $1.9 billion over the weekend after no one matched the five white balls and red Powerball. Someone purchased a ticket at Publix in Evans that’s worth $1 million, so check your tickets! The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56 69 and red Powerball 20.
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Junior League of Augusta presents 11th Annual Holiday Market

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Junior League of Augusta presents the 11th Annual Holiday Market at the Columbia County Exhibition Center. The Junior League of Augusta started in 1925 and focuses on women and children with generational poverty and food insecurity. The event will be held from Friday through Sunday.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia gas prices drop, South Carolina prices rise this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia gas prices have continued to drop, whereas South Carolina prices have increased, as shown in AAA’s Monday update. According to AAA, Georgia’s gas price average is down to $3.12 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel as of Monday, decreasing the price by 3 cents from last week.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

One on One with Richard Rogers | Valuable buildings in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta is full of history and historic buildings are a link to that past. Unfortunately, we’ve lost a lot of them over the years. Erick Montgomery is executive director of Historic Augusta and speaks one on one with Richard Rogers.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Roadway closures will continue through Wednesday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Department of Transportation officials remind drivers that road closures involving Deans Bridge Road and Blackstone Camp Road will continue through Wednesday. Transportation officials remind drivers that Deans Bridge Road southbound traffic will be shifting onto the new bridge. Georgia Department of Transportation contractor Clearwater Construction...
HEPHZIBAH, GA
WJBF

Augusta, Aiken residents named as defendants in illegal firearm possession charges by U.S. Attorney’s office

GEORGIA (WJBF) – The U.S. Attorney Southern District of Georgia’s office has named several Augusta and Aiken, South Carolina residents as defendants who will be facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. According to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes, these indicted cases are a part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation, which is in […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County motorcycle crash sends 1 to hospital

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident Sunday night. At 7:27 pm, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Howlandville Road and Cemetery Road in reference to a motorcycle accident. While the condition of the cyclist is unclear, they became unconscious...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Law students come to Augusta to mobilize Black voters for election

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dozens of law students from as far as Texas and Washington, D.C., came to the CSRA over the weekend to reach out to support Black voters. Known as the Young Black Lawyers Organizing Coalition (YBLOC), the goal is to make sure the community can practice their right to vote at polling sites.
AUGUSTA, GA

