WRDW-TV
Augusta students build full-size electric racecars
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a special class over at Augusta Prep. Three years ago, motorsports engineering was created to spark interest in students. It’s non-calculus-based engineering. Students are designing and building electric racecars from the ground up. They already have a car ready to roll. “This is...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County hosts 5th annual Battle of the Bands
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond county school system hosted its 5th annual battle of the bands as a competition for the first time on Sunday. According to officials, 18 high school marching bands from our area and four college bands came to Butler high school stadium to prove they were the best.
Christmas Parades in the CSRA
The post Christmas Parades in the CSRA appeared first on CSRAKIDS.
WRDW-TV
Augusta Fire officials teach families how to prepare for emergencies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta fire department hosted an event to teach families how to prepare for an emergency in downtown Augusta. On Saturday, local officials from the Augusta fire department met families to explain preparedness for emergencies like a tornado or a fire. Parents could get car seats...
wgac.com
Check Your Lottery Tickets, $1 Million Winner in Evans
The Powerball Jackpot grew to a whopping $1.9 billion over the weekend after no one matched the five white balls and red Powerball. Someone purchased a ticket at Publix in Evans that’s worth $1 million, so check your tickets! The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56 69 and red Powerball 20.
Crash involving motorcycle slows traffic on Jimmie Dyess Parkway near Park West Drive
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and EMS are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle. According to dispatch, the incident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle happened on Jimmie Dyess Parkway between Park West Drive (near Cracker Barrel) and Wrightsboro Road. Traffic at this time is moving […]
WRDW-TV
Junior League of Augusta presents 11th Annual Holiday Market
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Junior League of Augusta presents the 11th Annual Holiday Market at the Columbia County Exhibition Center. The Junior League of Augusta started in 1925 and focuses on women and children with generational poverty and food insecurity. The event will be held from Friday through Sunday.
Chick-fil-A on Washington Road in Augusta reopens
The Chick-fil-A on Washington Road in Augusta is now open again following an extensive renovation.
WRDW-TV
Two kayakers rescued after falling out into Augusta Canal
A man and a woman were rescued from the Augusta Canal on Friday afternoon after reportedly falling out of their kayaks.
WRDW-TV
Georgia gas prices drop, South Carolina prices rise this week
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia gas prices have continued to drop, whereas South Carolina prices have increased, as shown in AAA’s Monday update. According to AAA, Georgia’s gas price average is down to $3.12 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel as of Monday, decreasing the price by 3 cents from last week.
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold at Georgia Publix in Saturday’s drawing
ATLANTA — For the second jackpot drawing in a row, a $1 million ticket was sold at a Georgia Publix. According to the Georgia lottery, that ticket in Saturday night’s drawing was purchased at a Publix in Evans, Georgia. In Wednesday’s drawing, one of the winners bought their...
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers | Valuable buildings in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta is full of history and historic buildings are a link to that past. Unfortunately, we’ve lost a lot of them over the years. Erick Montgomery is executive director of Historic Augusta and speaks one on one with Richard Rogers.
WRDW-TV
Grant Me Hope | Aiden and Eiven enjoy games, sports and need a home
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own. News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system. Today we want to introduce you to...
WRDW-TV
Ribbon cutting held at Chick-fil-A on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Chick-fil-A on Washington Road reopened its doors on Thursday. It’s been closed since April to renovate and expand. Before they started serving breakfast, they had a ribbon cutting to celebrate.
WRDW-TV
Roadway closures will continue through Wednesday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Department of Transportation officials remind drivers that road closures involving Deans Bridge Road and Blackstone Camp Road will continue through Wednesday. Transportation officials remind drivers that Deans Bridge Road southbound traffic will be shifting onto the new bridge. Georgia Department of Transportation contractor Clearwater Construction...
Augusta, Aiken residents named as defendants in illegal firearm possession charges by U.S. Attorney’s office
GEORGIA (WJBF) – The U.S. Attorney Southern District of Georgia’s office has named several Augusta and Aiken, South Carolina residents as defendants who will be facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. According to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes, these indicted cases are a part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation, which is in […]
WRDW-TV
Aiken County motorcycle crash sends 1 to hospital
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident Sunday night. At 7:27 pm, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Howlandville Road and Cemetery Road in reference to a motorcycle accident. While the condition of the cyclist is unclear, they became unconscious...
WRDW-TV
Law students come to Augusta to mobilize Black voters for election
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dozens of law students from as far as Texas and Washington, D.C., came to the CSRA over the weekend to reach out to support Black voters. Known as the Young Black Lawyers Organizing Coalition (YBLOC), the goal is to make sure the community can practice their right to vote at polling sites.
WRDW-TV
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 12 highlights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 12. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.
