Read full article on original website
Related
Election Day tests voters, voting systems amid election lies
Even before the outcomes are decided, the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections arrives Tuesday with an intense focus on voting itself after two years of false claims and conspiracy theories ignited by former President Donald Trump following his loss in the last presidential election. Trump and...
Fact check roundup: False claims about election fraud, candidates swirl ahead of 2022 midterms
Here’s a roundup of USA TODAY's debunks analyzing false and misleading claims about the 2022 midterm elections.
Rescue plan funds sought for anti-litter effort
A resident active in civic life made clear he believes the municipality should consider allocating yet-to-be-spent federal American Rescue Plan funding to act in response to the presence of litter throughout Rocky Mount. During a town hall-like public input session late last month at the Hampton Inn, which is in City Council Ward 5, Lanny Shuff made clear that his concern is he believes one of the problems in the city is a lack of pride and that he believes this is consequently reflected by...
Comments / 0