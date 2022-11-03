Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore and Meijer both share the same passion of youth development in West Michigan. That is why Meijer supports Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore because they believe in making a difference in the future while enriching the lives they serve, while making the world a better place. There are so many reasons why girls enjoy being Girl Scouts such as making new friends, learning leadership skills, spending time with friends and working on problem solving skills. The Girl Scouts had their first Girl Scout Leadership conference that focused on the big question, what do you want to be when you grow up?

