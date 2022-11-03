Read full article on original website
Richmond County organization offers voters a ride to the polls
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Richmond County, if you’re looking for a ride to the polls, there’s a nonprofit that’ll help you get there, no matter your party or disability. We spoke to leaders on both sides of the river to learn more about resources to help...
Law students come to Augusta to mobilize Black voters for election
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dozens of law students from as far as Texas and Washington, D.C., came to the CSRA over the weekend to reach out to support Black voters. Known as the Young Black Lawyers Organizing Coalition (YBLOC), the goal is to make sure the community can practice their right to vote at polling sites.
Election officials talk process of ensuring every ballot is secure, counted
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Record turnout, tight races, and plot twists from the last election have people all over the country watching Georgia’s midterms. Then there are the lingering allegations of election interference from 2020. After election officials in Cobb County say they forgot to mail out over 1,000 absentee ballots. We saw a renewed concern over voting integrity.
Georgia faith leaders pray for election security, safety
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dozens of faith leaders held prayer events across Georgia, including in Augusta. It’s a rally to pray for the safety of voters, poll workers, and other staff that help during the election process. They also called for the secretary of state and workers to fairly certify the election results determined by voters.
Augusta, Aiken residents named as defendants in illegal firearm possession charges by U.S. Attorney’s office
GEORGIA (WJBF) – The U.S. Attorney Southern District of Georgia’s office has named several Augusta and Aiken, South Carolina residents as defendants who will be facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. According to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes, these indicted cases are a part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation, which is in […]
Giving Your Best: Ashley Culp
Ashley Culp founded the Sundial Festival in Barnwell, SC. USC Aiken adds new Security Operations Center for …. Augusta commissioners call cuts to balance new spending …. for Augusta commissioners the devil has been in the details in their attempt to come to an agreement on a balance budget before the November 15th deadline.
Georgia governor candidates make final push before election day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the night before the election, and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was in Augusta doing his last stretch of campaigning before the big day. His opponent, Stacey Abrams, was back in Atlanta finishing up her campaign tour. On Tuesday, across the country, candidates will be...
One on One with Richard Rogers | Valuable buildings in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta is full of history and historic buildings are a link to that past. Unfortunately, we’ve lost a lot of them over the years. Erick Montgomery is executive director of Historic Augusta and speaks one on one with Richard Rogers.
Augusta University alum donates $1 million to the athletic program
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta University athletics program received a $1 million donation from an alum on Oct. 24. Mason McKnight III and his wife Lou, have committed $1 million to the Augusta University athletics program. A lifelong passion for sports, a love for his alma mater, and the current conditions of the athletic grounds inspired Mason McKnight III and his wife Lou to donate to the program.
Suspect arrested in killing of 17-year-old on Deans Bridge Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities arrested a suspect within hours of the shooting death of a teenager over the weekend in Augusta. On Sunday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Frederick Grace, 42, on charges of murder, possession of firearm by convicted felon and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime.
Columbia County Fair Contest Rules
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. Merchants Association of Columbia County, and not WRDW/WAGT, is solely responsible for providing/awarding Columbia County Fair tickets. This local contest is presented in conjunction with Merchants Association of Columbia County, presented and administered by...
Senator Raphael Warnock and Governor Brian Kemp visit the CSRA days before election night
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Coverage you can count on begins with just three days from election night. And candidates running for statewide races gave a final push to gain the community’s vote. Election night is almost here and candidates are out making sure people are voting. Governor Brian Kemp and Senator Raphael Warnock made a stop […]
Teenager arrested in fatal shooting at Olmstead Homes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting last month at the Olmstead Homes. The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 2100 block at the end of B Street. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found...
Stonewall J. Williams Plantation, 1880s, Screven County
This massive Folk Victorian house sits at the end of a row of majestic cedars, which appear to be well over a century old. Cedar lanes were once a popular landscaping choice but most of the old ones are long gone, lost to disease or storms over the years. These have somehow miraculously survived.
The one race that leaves many Augusta voters scratching their heads
The last day of early voting found a lot of ballot casters ready to have their say, but there was one race that wasn't on the top of their mind or the tip of their tongue.
Kick off holiday season with upcoming events in Columbia County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia county kicks off the holiday season by announcing several upcoming events and attractions available for families and the public. Last week, Columbia County announces the annual Christmas light fight event is coming back this year, and voting has started. The Columbia county fair comes back...
Aiken County residents rally in the alley in support of Gov. McMaster
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - AS SOUTH CAROLINA GOVERNOR HENRY MCMASTERS AND LIEuTENANT GOVERNOR PAMELA EVETTE MAKE THE LAST STOPS ON THEIR CAMPAIGN TRAIL BEFORE NOVEMBER 8. downtown aiken residents came together on FRIDAY to 'RALLY IN THE ALLEY' THIS EVENING. AIKEN C. OUNTY RESIDENTS WERE FULL OF ENERGY AND READY...
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Deans Bridge Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: On November 6th, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office arrested Frederick Grace for the murder of Ronald Haugabook. Grace has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. UPDATE (11/6/2022): The...
Georgia gas prices drop, South Carolina prices rise this week
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia gas prices have continued to drop, whereas South Carolina prices have increased, as shown in AAA’s Monday update. According to AAA, Georgia’s gas price average is down to $3.12 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel as of Monday, decreasing the price by 3 cents from last week.
DA won’t bring Brianna Grier death before grand jury
SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The case of a Hancock County woman who died in law enforcement custody won’t go before a civil or criminal grand jury, prosecutors have decided. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday it had closed its investigation of the death of Brianna Grier and taken it to the Ocmulgee Circuit District Attorney, who decided against bringing the case to grand jury.
