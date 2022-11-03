ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
27 First News

A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek

The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
OHIO STATE
Daily Mail

'Sandbag the state': Millions warned to brace for 'difficult days ahead' as dozens of towns are put on alert in NSW and Queensland with torrential rain, hail and flash flooding forecast

Australia's east coast will be lashed with torrential downpours, hail, and flash flooding as rain-weary residents are told to brace for 'difficult days ahead'. New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania are forecast to receive heavy rain and thunderstorms with the miserable weather expected to continue next week. Residents in NSW's...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon

Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again. 
Raleigh News & Observer

Carolinas brace for fierce winds, rough surf and rain dump from Caribbean storm

A weather disturbance in the Caribbean Sea could bring “gale-force winds, heavy rainfall, rough surf and beach erosion” to much of the southeastern U.S. coast next week, National Hurricane Center officials warned Sunday. At 8 p.m. Saturday, the system was dumping disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northeastern...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Daily Mail

Watch the wild moment biblical Melbourne weather almost knocks TV reporter off her feet as hail and storms smash the race: 'This is the worst'

A reporter has almost lost her umbrella and been knocked off her feet as Melbourne's notorious wild weather wreaks chaos on the race that stops the nation. ABC reporter Steph Ferrier crossed back to the studio just before 1pm on Tuesday, hoping to give a thorough report on what was going on at Flemington Racetrack - but the weather had other ideas.
WALA-TV FOX10

Scattered weekend storms possible

(WALA) - We are seeing a scattered thundershower chance that could be an issue on Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. A storm system in the western U.S. will weaken as it heads towards our region. The trailing edge of this boundary could bring a few showers to the area for the weekend.
CBS DFW

Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

In Pictures: Fresh weather warnings as heavy rain causes travel disruption

Torrential downpours saw parts of London endure more than half-a-month’s rainfall in one night, leading to rush-hour travel disruption in parts of the South East of England.Some train and underground services were hit by cancellations and delays due to the heavy rainfall overnight into Thursday.And more disruption is expected, with new weather warnings issued for heavy showers and thunderstorms on Thursday evening.A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued from 8pm on Thursday until 6am on Friday for the south coast of England, with the Met Office saying flooding is likely as well as damage to some buildings and structures from lightning strikes, more transport delays, and possible short-term loss of power.A similar warning has been issued for south Wales and the South West of England from 3pm on Thursday until midnight. Read More Mouth cancer causes grow as cases skyrocket in UKZaporizhzhia nuclear plant cut off from grid - follow liveBoE expected to confirm biggest interest rate hike in 33 years - live

Comments / 0

Community Policy