LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Local lawmakers are calling for the second part of an emergency relief fund that would help farmers and ranchers across the state. In September of last year, congress authorized funding for production losses suffered in 2020 and 2021. The payments were split into two phases, one that would help farmers and one that would benefit ranchers. The USDA has sent out payment for the first phase but has yet to send funds for the second phase.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO