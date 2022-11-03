Read full article on original website
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser on Little Carter All Grown Up: 'That Boy's Looking Me in the Eye' (Exclusive)
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser was in utter shock after seeing how much Carter, portrayed by Finn Little, grew up between seasons 4 and 5, prompting Hauser to wonder what the 16-year-old actor ate in Australia during the show's hiatus!. The 47-year-old actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the season...
'Manifest': Melissa Roxburgh Breaks Down Shocking Part 1 Ending and Darker Times to Come (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Part 1 of Manifest's final season. Resurrected sci-fi drama, Manifest, answered a lot of looming questions in Part 1 of season 4, which dropped Friday on Netflix. But with the final 10 episodes of the series still left to go, there were several major bombshells and cliffhangers that left viewers desperately counting down the days.
See Chris Hemsworth Attempt a Major Stunt in 'Limitless' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
Chris Hemsworth is tasked with the almost-impossible in his upcoming Limitless series, a six-part exploration of the human body's ultimate potential. In ET's exclusive sneak peek, audiences see Hemsworth struggle to calm his nerves as he scales a skyscraper in preparation for an unnamed but seemingly very dangerous adventure. "I...
Zac Efron's Wrestling in 'Iron Claw' Sneak Peek Will Stun You
Zac Efron's got the moves! In a new photo shared to Instagram on Monday, Efron gave fans the first look at his upcoming film, Iron Claw. In the pic, a muscled-up Efron is transformed into wrestler Kevin Von Erich, going airborne in the ring as he slams his opponent with a swift kick to the face.
Cher Breaks Her Silence on Alexander 'AE' Edwards Dating Rumors
Cher believes in life with love! The 76-year-old pop icon took to Twitter over the weekend to open up for the first time about her rumored romance with Alexander "AE" Edwards, who is 40 years her junior. On Sunday, Cher posted a pic of the 36-year-old music executive, writing, "Alexander♥️."...
Mimi Parker, Low Singer and Drummer, Dead at 55
Mimi Parker, the vocalist and drummer for the band Low, has died. She was 55. Parker died on Saturday after a long battle with ovarian cancer. The band confirmed the news in a statement posted to Twitter on Sunday morning. "Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and...
Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Child Via Surrogate: Sweet Pic and Details
Surprise! Rebel Wilson shocked fans on Monday when she announced the birth of her first child via surrogate. The 42-year-old Australian actress, who has been candid about her fertility struggles in the past, shared the sweet first pic of her newborn daughter, Royce Lillian, to Instagram with the little cutie covering her own face with her hand and rocking some unicorn socks and a pale pink onesie.
Lindsay Lohan on Aaron Carter's Death: 'My Heart Goes Out to His Family' (Exclusive)
Following the shocking news of Aaron Carter's death at the age of 34, Lindsay Lohan is speaking out. While talking to ET's Denny Directo, she shared that there was still a "lot of love" when it came to her ex-boyfriend and his family. "My heart goes out to his family...
Lindsay Lohan 'Would Love' to Reunite With 'Freaky Friday' Co-Star Jamie Lee Curtis (Exclusive)
While promoting her new Netflix film, Falling for Christmas, Lindsay Lohan took a moment to look back on one of her hits, Freaky Friday, which turns 20 next year. "You're aging me," she joked, when ET's Denny Directo brought up the upcoming anniversary for the acclaimed body-swap remake starring her and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Ryan Murphy's 'The Watcher' and 'Monster' True-Crime Series Renewed at Netflix
Following the massive, back-to-back success of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher, Netflix is expanding both of Ryan Murphy's series. The true-crime projects, which were co-created by Murphy and Ian Brennan, will be getting new seasons on the streaming platform. While Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey...
Ryan Reynolds on Taking a Break from Acting and Viral Taylor Swift Theories (Exclusive)
Ryan Reynolds is a Swiftie! ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 46-year-old actor on the red carpet for his latest film, Spirited, in New York City on Monday, and he reacted to the fan theory that Taylor Swift is going to make a cameo in Deadpool 3. The theory began...
Raven-Symone Pays Tribute to Aaron Carter, Shares Mental Health Message (Exclusive)
Raven-Symone is speaking out about the importance of prioritizing mental health and wellness, in the wake of Aaron Carter's untimely death. The actress and her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, walked the carpet at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California on Sunday for the premiere of the new series The Santa Clauses, set to debut on Disney+ on Nov. 16.
'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: The Beach Falls Apart After Eliza Leaves Rodney Heartbroken
The most loved man on Bachelor in Paradise just got his heart broken. Monday's latest episode of the series saw one woman weigh the importance of money and love and another lady flip flop between two men, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below. Back from...
'The Big Brunch' Host Dan Levy on Creating an Unconventional Cooking Competition (Exclusive)
A self-described food enthusiast, Dan Levy tells ET, "I am the voice of somebody who just really likes to eat." So, it makes perfect sense that he would follow his Emmy-winning turn as co-creator and star of Schitt's Creek by hosting the all-new unconventional cooking competition The Big Brunch. Using...
Carly Pearce Dishes on Best Friendship With 'Bad Influence' Kelsea Ballerini (Exclusive)
Carly Pearce knows that her BFF, Kelsea Ballerini, is always going to bring trouble -- and they are set to have a good time at this year's CMA Awards. "Kelsea's a bad influence for me, she makes me do things that I haven't done since I was 21," the "What He Didn't Do" singer told ET on Sunday during rehearsals for the CMA Awards.
'The Masked Singer' Goes Retro for '90s Night Before Two Surprising Celebs Unmask! (Recap)
The Masked Singer returned for a special Sunday show with a fun, weird and wonderful tribute to the '90s!. Stalwart panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger did their best to guess the secret identities of the night's costumed contestants as host Nick Cannon introduced us to two brand new hopefuls -- The Walrus and The Milkshake -- who came to try and take on the returning champs, The Lambs.
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Are Engaged After Less Than A Year of Dating
Congratulations are in order for Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma, who are now engaged!. According to multiple reports, Wilson and Agruma are ecstatic following the big proposal. Page Six reported that they were on Cloud 9 while at a recent Hollywood party thrown by the tequila brand Casamigos. The outlet reported they were making out and telling everyone how excited they were to be engaged. Page Six also reported that the couple donned diamond rings on those fingers.
Joe Jonas Reacts to Brother Frankie Trolling Him With Taylor Swift Halloween Costume (Exclusive)
Frankie Jonas arguably won Halloween 2022. This past month, the youngest Jonas brother trolled his older brother, Joe, by impersonating his infamous relationship with Taylor Swift. The 22-year-old and his girlfriend, Anna Olson, recreated a moment from the 2009 movie Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience, where Swift performed a...
Jimmy Kimmel to Host 2023 Oscars on ABC
Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 95th annual Academy Awards, which will be handed out live on Sunday, Mar. 12, 2023 on ABC. The late-night host will once again serve as the emcee for the Oscars after previously hosting back-to-back ceremonies from 2017 to 2018. “Being invited to host...
Stacey Dash and Alicia Silverstone are 'Forever BFFs' in 'Clueless' Reunion Video
As if! Stacey Dash teamed up with Alicia Silverstone to recite one of their iconic lines from the '90s classic, Clueless. Stepping back into their roles as Cher and Dionne, the "Forever BFFs" took to TikTok where they quickly got into character for the epic reunion. Although they weren't dressed...
