ETOnline.com

'Manifest': Melissa Roxburgh Breaks Down Shocking Part 1 Ending and Darker Times to Come (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Part 1 of Manifest's final season. Resurrected sci-fi drama, Manifest, answered a lot of looming questions in Part 1 of season 4, which dropped Friday on Netflix. But with the final 10 episodes of the series still left to go, there were several major bombshells and cliffhangers that left viewers desperately counting down the days.
ETOnline.com

See Chris Hemsworth Attempt a Major Stunt in 'Limitless' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Chris Hemsworth is tasked with the almost-impossible in his upcoming Limitless series, a six-part exploration of the human body's ultimate potential. In ET's exclusive sneak peek, audiences see Hemsworth struggle to calm his nerves as he scales a skyscraper in preparation for an unnamed but seemingly very dangerous adventure. "I...
ETOnline.com

Zac Efron's Wrestling in 'Iron Claw' Sneak Peek Will Stun You

Zac Efron's got the moves! In a new photo shared to Instagram on Monday, Efron gave fans the first look at his upcoming film, Iron Claw. In the pic, a muscled-up Efron is transformed into wrestler Kevin Von Erich, going airborne in the ring as he slams his opponent with a swift kick to the face.
LOUISIANA STATE
ETOnline.com

Cher Breaks Her Silence on Alexander 'AE' Edwards Dating Rumors

Cher believes in life with love! The 76-year-old pop icon took to Twitter over the weekend to open up for the first time about her rumored romance with Alexander "AE" Edwards, who is 40 years her junior. On Sunday, Cher posted a pic of the 36-year-old music executive, writing, "Alexander♥️."...
ETOnline.com

Mimi Parker, Low Singer and Drummer, Dead at 55

Mimi Parker, the vocalist and drummer for the band Low, has died. She was 55. Parker died on Saturday after a long battle with ovarian cancer. The band confirmed the news in a statement posted to Twitter on Sunday morning. "Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and...
MINNESOTA STATE
ETOnline.com

Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Child Via Surrogate: Sweet Pic and Details

Surprise! Rebel Wilson shocked fans on Monday when she announced the birth of her first child via surrogate. The 42-year-old Australian actress, who has been candid about her fertility struggles in the past, shared the sweet first pic of her newborn daughter, Royce Lillian, to Instagram with the little cutie covering her own face with her hand and rocking some unicorn socks and a pale pink onesie.
ETOnline.com

Ryan Murphy's 'The Watcher' and 'Monster' True-Crime Series Renewed at Netflix

Following the massive, back-to-back success of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher, Netflix is expanding both of Ryan Murphy's series. The true-crime projects, which were co-created by Murphy and Ian Brennan, will be getting new seasons on the streaming platform. While Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey...
ETOnline.com

Raven-Symone Pays Tribute to Aaron Carter, Shares Mental Health Message (Exclusive)

Raven-Symone is speaking out about the importance of prioritizing mental health and wellness, in the wake of Aaron Carter's untimely death. The actress and her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, walked the carpet at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California on Sunday for the premiere of the new series The Santa Clauses, set to debut on Disney+ on Nov. 16.
BURBANK, CA
ETOnline.com

Carly Pearce Dishes on Best Friendship With 'Bad Influence' Kelsea Ballerini (Exclusive)

Carly Pearce knows that her BFF, Kelsea Ballerini, is always going to bring trouble -- and they are set to have a good time at this year's CMA Awards. "Kelsea's a bad influence for me, she makes me do things that I haven't done since I was 21," the "What He Didn't Do" singer told ET on Sunday during rehearsals for the CMA Awards.
ETOnline.com

'The Masked Singer' Goes Retro for '90s Night Before Two Surprising Celebs Unmask! (Recap)

The Masked Singer returned for a special Sunday show with a fun, weird and wonderful tribute to the '90s!. Stalwart panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger did their best to guess the secret identities of the night's costumed contestants as host Nick Cannon introduced us to two brand new hopefuls -- The Walrus and The Milkshake -- who came to try and take on the returning champs, The Lambs.
ETOnline.com

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Are Engaged After Less Than A Year of Dating

Congratulations are in order for Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma, who are now engaged!. According to multiple reports, Wilson and Agruma are ecstatic following the big proposal. Page Six reported that they were on Cloud 9 while at a recent Hollywood party thrown by the tequila brand Casamigos. The outlet reported they were making out and telling everyone how excited they were to be engaged. Page Six also reported that the couple donned diamond rings on those fingers.
ETOnline.com

Jimmy Kimmel to Host 2023 Oscars on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 95th annual Academy Awards, which will be handed out live on Sunday, Mar. 12, 2023 on ABC. The late-night host will once again serve as the emcee for the Oscars after previously hosting back-to-back ceremonies from 2017 to 2018. “Being invited to host...

