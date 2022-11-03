Queens Neighborhood Overwhelmed By Violent Squirrel Attacks

© Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Boasting one of the lowest rates of crime per capita in all of New York City, Queens' neighborhood Rego Park has long been one of the most desired places to live in New York City.

However, a number of residents have been viciously accosted by several violently aggressive squirrels in what many believe to be a string of targeted attacks, leaving many residents afraid to leave their home.

Micheline Frederick is an upstanding citizen with no criminal history and no known enemies, which all changed one frightful winter's day.

Aggressive Squirrel Attacks Reported in Queens

While holding her front door open for furniture movers, a completely unprovoked squirrel jumped upon and viciously attacked Frederick in her driveway.

Frederick stated "...the squirrel ran up my leg and I thought 'it's a small rodent, how bad could this be'...the next thing I knew the blood started to fly. We were wrestling in the snow and there's blood everywhere and my fingers getting chewed and it won't let go. I had my hand around its body and I could not get this thing off. It was angry, vicious and incredibly strong. Eventually, it just stopped and there I was a big bloody mess."

Several neighbors of Frederick have reported what they claim to be violent targeted attacks by squirrels with one neighbor adding "These squirrels are aggressively going after people." No longer feeling safe in their own neighborhood, many Rego Park residents will not leave their house without mace.

Neither The Department of Health nor The Centers for Disease Control responded to my calls.