ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Queens Neighborhood Overwhelmed By Violent Squirrel Attacks

By Patrick Walsh
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nBmo0_0ixxVSd400

© Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Boasting one of the lowest rates of crime per capita in all of New York City, Queens' neighborhood Rego Park has long been one of the most desired places to live in New York City.

However, a number of residents have been viciously accosted by several violently aggressive squirrels in what many believe to be a string of targeted attacks, leaving many residents afraid to leave their home.

Micheline Frederick is an upstanding citizen with no criminal history and no known enemies, which all changed one frightful winter's day.

Aggressive Squirrel Attacks Reported in Queens

While holding her front door open for furniture movers, a completely unprovoked squirrel jumped upon and viciously attacked Frederick in her driveway.

Frederick stated "...the squirrel ran up my leg and I thought 'it's a small rodent, how bad could this be'...the next thing I knew the blood started to fly.  We were wrestling in the snow and there's blood everywhere and my fingers getting chewed and it won't let go.  I had my hand around its body and I could not get this thing off.  It was angry, vicious and incredibly strong.  Eventually, it just stopped and there I was a big bloody mess."

Several neighbors of Frederick have reported what they claim to be violent targeted attacks by squirrels with one neighbor adding "These squirrels are aggressively going after people."  No longer feeling safe in their own neighborhood, many Rego Park residents will not leave their house without mace.

Neither The Department of Health nor The Centers for Disease Control responded to my calls.

Comments / 11

The silent truth hurts
3d ago

stop feeding squirrels, stop throwing your trash out the window, stop throwing your trash anywhere. why squirrels bother a human they are more scared of humans. unless you tried to feed the squirrel and then try to play the animals feelings or attack the squirrel 🐿️ of course they are going to attack. how many wildlife in U.S. keeps harming innocent animals. I think the animals had enough of the humans . leave the squirrels alone then they will not attack. common sense humans

Reply
2
TTT1
3d ago

I wish this site allowed us to post links lol. If you have time for a laugh google “squirrel terrorizes neighborhood as Halloween prank”. Click on images if needed.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Missing Bronx man was intubated and unconscious at hospital, son says

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Papa Birama Sow, a 62-year-old Bronx man who was missing for more than a week, was located by an alert employee at St. Barnabas Hospital, the man’s son Ismael Sow said Monday. “A woman there saw his picture on social media,” Ismael Sow told PIX11 News.   The son said Papa […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn worker, 25, found dying inside iconic Williamsburg social club Toñitas

A 25-year-old worker was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday. Medics rushed Xo-Pop to Woodhull Hospital, but he could not be saved. Local residents and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man charged with murder of Brooklyn girlfriend dismembered and stuffed in suitcases; lived with decomposing remains for a month

A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Racist, Hand-Drawn Hate Mail Delivered to Black-Owned NYC Restaurant

The only Black-owned restaurant in a Bronx neighborhood has become the target of racist hate, after a hand-drawn picture depicting racial stereotypes was delivered to the business. Seafood Kingz opened eight months ago on City Island, with its big portions leaving people coming back for more. "We stand out a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Transportation Today News

New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures

As Daylight Savings Time ends, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the city will return to its annual “Dusk and Darkness” traffic enforcement measures to keep pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users safe during the evenings. The Dusk and Darkness campaign begins with the end of daylight savings time on Nov. 6. This year, […] The post New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures appeared first on Transportation Today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Dogs v. kids: Canine owners locked out in turf war with baseball players over Brooklyn park

Open space is hard to come by in Bushwick — with baseball players and dog owners locked in a turf war that has left local canine lovers shut out of a popular sports field. The dispute revolves around the Green Central Knoll, where dog lovers had been using a baseball field as a dog run. But that had left the field in crappy shape, so to speak. Enter the NYC Parks Department, which slapped ...
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Sunset Park – People Shooting Up On The Street in the Afternoon. NY We Need To Change This!

These two people shot up on 3rd Avenue and 57th Street in Brooklyn in the afternoon. Drugs are a serious problem and the government is ignoring it. Sunset Park is a family neighborhood. I live there for decades and it was never like this. People did drugs in other people’s basements, on rooftops and behind buildings – not out in the open like this.
BROOKLYN, NY
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com

NYC Department of Buildings new construction code goes into effect today in the middle of another corruption scandal

Making sure NYC buildings and construction sites are safe for construction workers, New Yorkers and their visitors, is the big responsibility of the New York City Department of Buildings. However the Department is not always proprely run and corruption scandals are common. The last one is the resignation of its commissioner Eric Ulrich last week, one day after he met with prosecutors from the DA’s office for an investigation that he might have possible ties with organized crime and illegal gambling (see more in the New York Times). The DOB just announced that for now Deputy Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik, P.E., will serve as acting commissioner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC becomes battleground as Hochul works to toughen Blue Wall: ‘It’s all turnout’

As the Manhattan skyline twinkled through the windows behind her and a jazz band played “Forgot About Dre,” Gov. Hochul sized up a room in Brooklyn filled with power brokers and offered a swaggering forecast. Hochul, a former upstate congresswoman whose modest lead in polls of the governor’s race has caused extensive Democratic handwringing, said she was used to getting knocked down. But come ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

How to Get The Best Weed in NYC

It is legal to smoke weed in NYC, and it is available everywhere. Because of the current marijuana laws in New York City, it is imperative that you know how to get the best weed in the city safely. To put it simply, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these two very easy steps to do so.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

In NY governor’s race, all eyes on New York City despite Kathy Hochul’s advantage

Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a New York Women "Get Out The Vote" rally at Barnard College. Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton joined Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James as they campaigned at a New York Women GOTV rally with the midterm elections under a week away. Hochul holds a slim lead in the polls against Republican candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin. Whether Kathy Hochul can run up the score in New York City could determine whether she wins statewide. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

38 injured in multi-alarm fire in Manhattan high-rise: FDNY

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A three-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise building in Manhattan Saturday morning, leaving 38 people injured, according to the FDNY. A call came in of a fire on the 20th floor of a building near East 52nd Street and First Avenue at around 10:30 a.m., according to authorities. Officials said […]
MANHATTAN, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side

For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy