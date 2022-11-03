Read full article on original website
Related
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family
From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
wonderwall.com
Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news
There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
EW.com
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico marry after privately dating
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico are now a pair of Mrs. Pageant queens Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín, who represented Argentina and Puerto Rico at the 2020 Miss Grand International pageant, respectively, revealed in a Instagram post that they got married. It was also the first time the pair had made public their relationship.
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma’s Relationship Timeline
A special connection. Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma kept their romance low-key for months before offering a glimpse at their bond. In May 2022, Wilson hinted that she was seeing someone new while discussing her attempts to get back into the dating scene. “I deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people and gain that experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I liked and what I didn’t like,” she shared on the “U Up?” podcast following her split from Jacob Busch.
Finally No Filter? Madonna Shows Off Somewhat Natural Face In Candid Video With Daughter
Madonna has finally shown fans a glimpse of her natural self on social media, as she shockingly posted without a face-altering filter to cover up any imperfections.The Queen of Pop shared an adorable mother-daughter moment to her Instagram Story to show off one of her two twin daughters. In the clip, Madonna and her daughter posed pretty and lip-synced to a 1977 throwback song, “Lovely Day,” by Bill Withers.The dynamic duo was dressed for the colder weather. The “Material Girl” singer wore a black hooded puffer jacket and her mini-me sported a cozy brown sweatshirt. Madonna gave her daughter the...
90 Day Fiancé's Debbie Johnson Defends New Boyfriend Tony's Controversial Tattoo, And Fans Aren't Having It
90 Day: The Single Life's viewers are upset after learning about Tony's controversial tattoo.
GMA’s Michael Strahan left stunned by major reveal on show as fans reveal they cried over his reaction
GOOD Morning America fans have been left emotional after Michael Strahan was gifted a blanket with his dog's face on it. Michael, 50, touched many hearts after posting a snippet of Thursday's episode. During a segment of Shop: GMA, the former football player turned host opened a gift of a...
Khloe Kardashian says she is 'healing' after having tumor removed from her face: 'Very grateful'
Khloe Kardashian revealed on Tuesday that she had a tumor removed from her face after explaining people were wondering why she was wearing a bandage on her cheek for the last few weeks. "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a...
90 Day Fiancé: Michael Is 'Done' and Demands Angela 'Get Out' After Exes Are Restrained in Violent Face-Off
In Sunday's episode, Angela ripped parts off Michael's car when she arrived unannounced at his home in Nigeria Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi may be done for good after their latest confrontation on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? During Sunday's episode, Angela's unannounced arrival at Michael's family's home in Nigeria went sideways quickly after she started damaging his car when Michael would not answer the door. "Michael, come out. She's taking your car apart," Angela's friend Rene yelled into the house. "Tell him I'll break the windows next. You...
Former Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico secretly marry: 'A special day'
After keeping a two-year relationship out of the public eye, pageant queens Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico announced they secretly married.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos
Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Tags Drake Song After Chantel Everett’s Rumored Romance With the Rapper
Throwing shade? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno tagged a Drake song in a new social media post after his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), was rumored to be dating the rapper. While posting a video that shared real estate stats via his Instagram Story on Monday, October...
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
ETOnline.com
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
Miley Cyrus Returns To The Spotlight In The Shortest Little Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!
Miley Cyrus just proved that you can never go wrong with a little black dress, as she rocked one of the shortest and sexiest LBDs for her highly-anticipated return to the stage for the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on September 27th.
ComicBook
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
Coolio’s Son Reveals Cause of Death
"Gangsta's Paradise" rapper Coolio died late last month at a friend's home in Los Angeles. He was 59. At the time, a cause of death was not announced, but in an interview with The US Sun earlier this week, the Grammy winner's oldest son, Artis Ivey III, spoke about his father's passing, which tragically occurred on Ivey's 33rd birthday.
Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS
Nolan Neal — whose signing talent landed him on shows like America's Got Talent and The Voice — died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed on Thursday that Neal suffered “acute combined drug toxicity," RadarOnline.com has learned. Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were found in Neal's system. Page Six broke the story — the medical examiner ruled the singer's death as an accident, adding his autopsy was completed on September 13.Neal died in July at the age of 41. His roommate found his body in a...
Reality Steve Says ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Victoria Fuller Is a ‘Very Callous and Calculating Person’
Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo were spotted in Italy, but wasn't she engaged to Johnny DePhillipo? Reality Steve is calling her out, and the tea is spicy!
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1