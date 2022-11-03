Weather: Heavy rains, potential flooding ahead

The National Weather Service has issued a Hydrologic Outlook that forecasts potential urban and creek flooding and minor flooding of a few rivers Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5.

Heavy rain across Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon will bring a threat of flooding to urban areas and flood-prone creeks and rivers, according to the NWS Outlook.

Precipitation totals will be 3 to 6 inches in the Coast Range and Cascades, with 1 to 3 inches for the lowlands. The heaviest rain will likely occur during the day on Friday. Snow levels will be as high as 7,000 feet during the bulk of the heavy precipitation.

"While confidence is high that we`ll see heavy rain in Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon, the details of timing, amounts and specific watersheds affected are uncertain," the Outlook reads.

Visit weather.gov/Portland for the laterst river readings and follow the latest weather developments here online at thenewsguard.com