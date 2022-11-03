ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

UK considers cutting tax-free dividend allowance, increasing capital gains tax -media

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZA6PX_0ixxUW3L00

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s government is considering cutting the tax-free allowance for dividend income, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, before a Nov. 17 budget.

The report, citing two officials familiar with the matter, added that finance minister Jeremy Hunt was looking at cutting the amount shareholders can earn in dividends before they begin paying tax from the current level of 2,000 pounds ($2,235).

“All options are under consideration,” said a government source when asked about the report.

Hunt is also looking at increasing the headline rate of capital gains tax (CGT), The Telegraph reported later on Thursday.

The finance minister is reviewing changes to the headline rate, reliefs and allowances on CGT while also considering hitting savers with an increase in dividend taxes, the newspaper said.

Broad changes to CGT, including to the headline rate, are being considered, Telegraph said, citing treasury sources, but they cautioned that much can change before Nov. 17.

The newspaper added that Treasury officials are not planning any extra help for homeowners, despite soaring mortgage rates and predictions of steep house price falls.

There will be no extension of the stamp duty cut adopted by former Prime Minister Liz Truss, Telegraph said, citing a Whitehall source.

Britain’s government is considering a plan to extend windfall taxes on oil and gas companies’ profits, as a way to raise around 40 billion pounds over five years which would help repair the public finances, Reuters had reported earlier on Thursday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in power for just over a week, and finance minister Hunt are trying to find ways to cut spending and increase revenue to plug a budget hole worsened by Truss’s debt-fuelled economic plans.

($1 = 0.8950 pounds)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China vows to continue with 'dynamic-clearing' COVID strategy

BEIJING, Nov 5 (Reuters) - China will persevere with its "dynamic-clearing" approach to COVID-19 cases as soon as they emerge, health officials said on Saturday, adding that measures must be implemented more precisely and meet the needs of vulnerable people.
The Associated Press

Italian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with design

MILAN (AP) — Elon Musk’s Tesla paved the way nearly two decades ago. Now, the global transition to fully electric vehicles is littered with startups, inspired by a new era in mobility and drawn by the lower cost of building EVs compared with their fossil-fuel-guzzling forbears. Gone are...
Deadline

Federation Studios Launches Federation MEAC Led By Joachim Landau

French powerhouse Federation Studios and its Empreinte Digitale are launching Federation MEAC, a production subsidiary devoted to the Middle East, Africa and the Caribbean. Co-founding chairman Joachim Landau, who has produced documentaries, unscripted programs and series with Empreinte Digitale, will lead the new outfit. Federation MEAC’s stated purpose is to work with and connect talent from the regions, both locally and internationally, via productions and co-productions. Lionel Uzan, managing director of Federation Studios, and Raphaël Rocher, managing director of Empreinte Digitale, will be on the board alongside Landau. “The audiovisual market in the Middle East, Africa and the Caribbean is expanding fast, with...
Reuters

BOJ debated impact of future exit from easy policy in Oct meeting

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers debated the need to look out for the side-effects of prolonged monetary easing and the potential impact of a future exit from ultra-low interest rates, a summary of opinions at their October policy meeting showed on Tuesday.
Reuters

Reuters

641K+
Followers
363K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy