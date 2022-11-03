Read full article on original website
M-E students help lost child and reunite family
Three Maine Endwell Middle School students were commended for reuniting a young kid with his family.
34 impaired drivers removed from roads in October
SIDNEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) - New York State Police Troop C removed 34 impaired drivers from local roads in the month of October.
Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society Sells Limited Edition Ornament
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society is continuing its tradition of selling its annual Christmas ornament. The organization revealed its new ornament for 2022 - a turtle from the Turtle Chaser Kiddie Ride. "The ornament is one of our major fundraisers for the association 501c3 non-profit....
Two Dead in Sayre House Fire
Two people are dead in a house fire in Bradford County, Pennsylvania that was reported in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 6. Several news outlets are reporting the blaze in the 400 block of Bensley Street at the corner of Robb Street in the Milltown neighborhood of Sayre broke out shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, November 6.
Binghamton Food Rescue Continues to Serve Community
Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away, and local volunteers are making sure no family goes unfed. Every Saturday, Binghamton Food Rescue sets up outside of the NOMA Community Center. Volunteers offer a range of food, from fresh produce to canned goods. Much of the food comes from local restaurants,...
United With Voices at Tioga Downs Casino Resort
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Tioga United Way is hosted a singing competition, Friday evening, at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort. Tioga United Way's Executive Director, Meredith Sagor, helped organize “United with Voices.” Sagor said this event raises money for 32 agencies in Tioga County. “We support anybody from...
Fire Damages Home in Tioga County, Pennsylvania
LAWRENCEVILLE, P.A. (WENY) - A fire damaged a home in Tioga County on Monday afternoon. It happened not far from Williamson High School in Lawrenceville. The front of the home was completely destroyed including the front wall. Several fire departments responded to the scene including Lawrenceville and Tioga. The cause...
Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers
The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
Man sentenced for stealing minivan from Elmira business
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been sentenced to jail time in connection to a theft case in Elmira earlier this year. Edward Epps pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Grand Larceny in two different cases, the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office said. For each, he received a 9-month sentence in the County Jail. The sentences […]
Binghamton man gets 7 years for burglary
Today in Broome County Court, Cory Nedley, 20 of Binghamton, pled guilty to burglary and was sentenced to seven years in New York State prison.
Candidates for Town of Union Supervisor
Rob Mack was born and raised in Binghamton and has lived in Endwell for more than 30 years. He's been a registered nurse for over 43 years, taking 25 years off from nursing to work in finance.
Total early voting numbers in Chemung, Steuben, & Schuyler Counties
(WETM) – The midterm elections are just a day away. From local towns and counties to statewide races, and all the way up to Capitol Hill, voters across the country will head to the polls if they haven’t already. Thousands of people in the Southern Tier have already cast their ballots. Early voting in New […]
Newcomb rallies with the Women Voters of Broome County
Yesterday November 4th, outside of the Broome County Courthouse, Newcomb held a rally to highlight her endorsement from the women voters of Broome County. She says she is running for sheriff to bring transparency and accountability to the job.
I-86 Truck Accident Closes Exit 54 Eastbound
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person was injured this evening when a tractor trailer went off the exit 54 exit ramp going eastbound on the I-86. According to officials from the Town and Country Fire Department, the driver of the truck was injured and still inside the vehicle awaiting transport to a local hospital.
Fire Damages Endicott Home
Authorities are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire on Sunday, November 6 that damaged a home in Endicott. Authorities were called to the house at the corner of North Page Avenue and West Franklin Street after 6 a.m. and a second alarm was sounded. Firefighters and apparatus from four...
Jailed Binghamton murder suspect dies
A Binghamton man being held on a murder charge in the Broome County Jail has died.
Founders Way Housing Development opens in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- County and state officials gathered Friday afternoon to celebrate the completion of a roughly $27 million affordable housing development. Located at 320 West Buffalo Street, inside will be 75 affordable and supportive apartments in addition to commercial space for two local nonprofits. “There are drop-in centers,...
Cortland to end blue bag trash system
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland’s blue trash bags are going away. Beginning in January, Mayor Scott Steve says the city will have a new trash disposal system. Mayor Steve says the city will deliver those totes to residents. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve on Ithaca’s Morning News.
30-year-old missing from Clifton Springs Hospital
Monahan left Clifton Springs Hospital against medical advice and has not been seen or heard from since. It is believed he may be in Wayne County area or the City of Rochester.
Street Addiction in Binghamton
The City of Binghamton and Binghamton Schools are partnering with a trauma prevention institute to address violence and addiction from an out-of-the-box perspective.
