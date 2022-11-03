ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

NewsChannel 36

Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society Sells Limited Edition Ornament

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society is continuing its tradition of selling its annual Christmas ornament. The organization revealed its new ornament for 2022 - a turtle from the Turtle Chaser Kiddie Ride. "The ornament is one of our major fundraisers for the association 501c3 non-profit....
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Two Dead in Sayre House Fire

Two people are dead in a house fire in Bradford County, Pennsylvania that was reported in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 6. Several news outlets are reporting the blaze in the 400 block of Bensley Street at the corner of Robb Street in the Milltown neighborhood of Sayre broke out shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, November 6.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Food Rescue Continues to Serve Community

Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away, and local volunteers are making sure no family goes unfed. Every Saturday, Binghamton Food Rescue sets up outside of the NOMA Community Center. Volunteers offer a range of food, from fresh produce to canned goods. Much of the food comes from local restaurants,...
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

United With Voices at Tioga Downs Casino Resort

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Tioga United Way is hosted a singing competition, Friday evening, at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort. Tioga United Way's Executive Director, Meredith Sagor, helped organize “United with Voices.” Sagor said this event raises money for 32 agencies in Tioga County. “We support anybody from...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Fire Damages Home in Tioga County, Pennsylvania

LAWRENCEVILLE, P.A. (WENY) - A fire damaged a home in Tioga County on Monday afternoon. It happened not far from Williamson High School in Lawrenceville. The front of the home was completely destroyed including the front wall. Several fire departments responded to the scene including Lawrenceville and Tioga. The cause...
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers

The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Man sentenced for stealing minivan from Elmira business

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been sentenced to jail time in connection to a theft case in Elmira earlier this year. Edward Epps pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Grand Larceny in two different cases, the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office said. For each, he received a 9-month sentence in the County Jail. The sentences […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

I-86 Truck Accident Closes Exit 54 Eastbound

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person was injured this evening when a tractor trailer went off the exit 54 exit ramp going eastbound on the I-86. According to officials from the Town and Country Fire Department, the driver of the truck was injured and still inside the vehicle awaiting transport to a local hospital.
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Fire Damages Endicott Home

Authorities are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire on Sunday, November 6 that damaged a home in Endicott. Authorities were called to the house at the corner of North Page Avenue and West Franklin Street after 6 a.m. and a second alarm was sounded. Firefighters and apparatus from four...
ENDICOTT, NY
NewsChannel 36

Founders Way Housing Development opens in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- County and state officials gathered Friday afternoon to celebrate the completion of a roughly $27 million affordable housing development. Located at 320 West Buffalo Street, inside will be 75 affordable and supportive apartments in addition to commercial space for two local nonprofits. “There are drop-in centers,...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland to end blue bag trash system

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland’s blue trash bags are going away. Beginning in January, Mayor Scott Steve says the city will have a new trash disposal system. Mayor Steve says the city will deliver those totes to residents. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve on Ithaca’s Morning News.
CORTLAND, NY

