Read full article on original website
Related
Lima News
Cross country: Minster defends girls Division III state title
OBETZ – Minster junior Maggie Hemmelgarn knew she might have a long road for recovery, after she suffered a stress fracture at last year’s state track meet. In 2021, as a sophomore, Hemmelgarn helped lead Minster to a Division III state cross country title, when she placed third overall in 18 minutes, 23.1 seconds on the 5,000-meter course at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park in Obetz.
Lima News
Boys soccer: Shawnee advances to Division II state semifinals
BOWLING GREEN — High winds knocked out the power around Bowling Green High School. But the wind-tunnel blasts couldn’t short-circuit Shawnee. Matteo Fusillo scored off a corner kick by his brother, Luca, with two minutes to play to lift Shawnee to a 3-2 victory over Revere in the Division II boys soccer regional championship match Saturday at Bowling Green High School.
Lima News
Girls soccer: Wind, momentum go against St. Marys
BOWLING GREEN — It was two completely different games. There was with the WIND, where you shot the ball 100 yards. And there was against the WIND, in which an attempted pass ended up behind you. Copley best used the 26 mph wind (gusts well over 35) to knock...
Lima News
Lima News
AIM acquires Bryan, Napoleon newspapers
BRYAN – AIM Media Midwest LLC, the parent company of The Lima News, announced it has acquired the publishing assets of Bryan Publishing Company and Napoleon, Inc. serving the communities of Bryan and Napoleon in Northwest Ohio. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. In conjunction with the transaction,...
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
As the days get shorter and the clock hops back an hour, the thorns seem to be a bit more prickly this time of year. Thorn: To Tom Stinebaugh, the one-time mayor of Wapakoneta, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison after a jury found him guilty on five of 11 charges against him. The jury decided he abused the public’s trust in him when he had the City of Wapakoneta install a sewer line to a home he had constructed. Stinebaugh said he planned to appeal. Public servants must be held to a higher standard.
Lima News
Norcold to shutter Sidney plant
SIDNEY — Norcold plans to permanently close its Sidney refrigerator plant by the end of January, according to a mass layoff notice submitted to the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services last week. The company estimates 258 workers will be affected by the shutdown. Norcold has operated in...
Lima News
United Way launches campaign: ‘Everything raised in Allen County stays in Allen County’
LIMA — Lima City Council held its bi-monthly meeting on Monday evening to kick off the United Way campaign. According to its website, the non-profit organization supports partner agencies and programs focused on the improvement of lives in Allen County. The organization co-labors with business, government and community partners to meet the needs of others in the community.
Lima News
Risner recognized for organ donation advocacy
LIMA — Lifeline of Ohio recently awarded Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center nurse Rebekah Risner its nurse champion award for her organ donation advocacy. Risner’s “Wild About Organ Donation” public awareness campaign resulted in 18 new registered organ donors, while her “donor corner” platform, which shared hospital stats and goals for St. Rita’s staff to reach organ donation goals, helped St. Rita’s earn a Platinum Award from Workplace Partnership for Life, according to a press release from St. Rita’s.
Lima News
Flip the Switch holiday event canceled this year
LIMA — Mix 103.3 announced that its popular holiday event, Flip the Switch, will not be taking place during this year’s holiday season. Matt Bell, the Area President of iHeart Media, which owns and operates the event said that scheduling conflicts and pushback on some permits led the station to cancel the event.
Lima News
Lima leaf pickup program begins Nov. 14
LIMA — The City of Lima is hosting its annual leaf pick-up program. The Public Works Department will begin to pick up leaves the week of Nov. 14. Community members in the first, fourth, fifth and sixth wards are encouraged to rake and pile leaves onto their curb lawn. The second, third, and seventh wards will begin after the other wards are complete.
Lima News
Lima Public Library Book Reviews
Aaron Motherway is a Hollywood screenwriter who, while recovering from a traffic accident, is tapped to run the arts program at Parami University, located in Pearl Handle, Wyoming. What Aaron doesn’t know is that he is being set up to fail by various duplicitous forces, and he finds himself immersed in a culture war infused with sexual misconduct, embezzlement, political opportunism, and potential mass murder, played out in a climate of comedic dysfunction and absurdity.
Lima News
Vantage Transition To Work students make donation
VAN WERT — Giving back is part of living in a community. Vantage students share time and money each month. Students in the Transition to Work program at Vantage Career Center made a $200 donation to the Paulding County United Way through their September fundraising efforts. The fundraiser includes making breakfast and specialty beverages for Vantage staff, as well as selling hand-made items from their TTW Store.
Lima News
Sheriff’s office turns TFC investigation over to feds
LIMA — The Allen County Sheriff’s Office has turned the findings of its investigation into several former Teens for Christ leaders accused of misconduct over to the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the agency confirmed Monday. No state charges have been brought against the former TFC leaders, who were...
Comments / 0