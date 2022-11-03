Read full article on original website
Galion High School launches "Roar Program"
GALION – Galion High School (GHS) has launched a before-and after-school program called “ROAR” (an acronym that stands for Resources, Opportunities, Achievement and Readiness), which focuses on providing academic support in Math and Language Arts. ROAR also offers youth development and enrichment activities in music and arts, social-emotional learning, STEAM activities like robotics, acts of kindness and community-focused projects.
Pioneer Career & Technology Center celebrates honor roll and All A’s (4.0)
SHELBY – Pioneer Career and Technology Center has announced 349 of its students are on Honor Roll (3.5 GPA or higher) or All A’s GPA 4.0 (or higher). The administration would like to congratulate the following students for their academic achievement for the first quarter:
Area Agency on Aging will have caregiver appreciation event Nov. 18 at Richland Academy
ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. in collaboration with Richland Academy of Arts will host a free Caregiver Appreciation Event on Nov. 18, 2022 at the Richland Academy of Arts, located at 75 N Walnut St, Mansfield, Ohio. The day will be dedicated to caregivers...
Tygers to meet Holy Name in regional semifinals in Brunswick
MANSFIELD — A familiar postseason opponent awaits Mansfield Senior in the regional semifinals. Fifth-seeded Senior High (10-2) will take on top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Brunswick’s Auto Mart Stadium. The Tygers and Green Wave met in the postseason in the 2019 regional semifinals as Wooster’s Follis Field. Senior High won that meeting 45-30 en route to a state runner-up finish.
5 Mansfield firefighters honored at awards banquet
MANSFIELD -- A number of firemen earmed honors on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the 2022 Mansfield Fire Department Awards Banquet at The Liederkranz. Members were recognized for their hard work and outstanding efforts. Awards included Firefighter of the year, EMT of the year, The Bronze star, Legion of Merit.
Allie Watson wins Emerging Philanthropist Award
MANSFIELD -- Richland County Foundation Senior Community Investment Officer Allie Watson received the 2022 Emerging Ohio Philanthropist Award at Philanthropy Ohio’s Forward ’22 conference held recently in Cleveland. Presented annually by Philanthropy Ohio, the award recognizes an outstanding leader who demonstrates exceptional leadership in advancing philanthropy, creativity in...
Patchwork of non-profits seek to address cat overpopulation in Richland County
MANSFIELD — Diane Nolen has helped to spay and neuter about 41,000 cats over the last 33 years. That's an average of 3.4 cats per day, every day, since 1989.
Westinghouse: Demolition efforts running into underground surprises
MANSFIELD — R&D Excavating included contingency costs for unexpected surprises when it successfully bid $4 million for the demolition of former Westinghouse properties in Mansfield a few months ago. But the number of surprises found on just a small section of the property, the former Electrolux building on the...
Mohican 5K returns for 15th year
LOUDONVILLE — Over 100 runners and walkers young and old took to the Loudonville-Mohican bike path early Saturday morning for the 15th annual Mohican 5K. Every year, organizers put on the event to raise money to maintain the bike path, race director Kent Schaffer said.
Evelyn Etzwiler
Evelyn Etzwiler died on October 28, 2022 after a brief illness. She was a resident of Primrose Retirement Community on Millsboro Road in Mansfield, Ohio. Evelyn was born on January 29, 1931 in Mansfield to Peter and Christine Schulties. She graduated from Madison Senior High in 1948. Evelyn was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
2022 Crestline Santa Parade set for Nov. 27
CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Community Development Team (Crestline CDT) has announced the Crestline Santa Parade will take place on Sunday Nov. 27 at 4 p.m. The parade will start at the corner of Union Street and Thoman Street next to the Crestline United Methodist Church and will end at the Crestline Public Library.
Find your forever home with Willow Run in a safe and uplifting community
Finding a place to call home has become more difficult the past few years with slim options and inflation. More than ever, adults are looking for a pleasant place to live that is affordable, easy to manage and accommodating. Willow Run aims to provide all of this and more with their dedication to make adults forever homes a reality.
Sister Act The Musical returns to the Ren from Nov. 19-Dec. 4
MANSFIELD -- One of the most popular shows ever produced at the Renaissance Theatre, Sister Act: The Musical, returns for a special holiday encore production this November and December as part of the Park National Bank Broadway Series. The company, once again led by the powerhouse Condrea Webber, is directed...
Metronome Music owner celebrates 60th year in business
MANSFIELD -- Young students trying instruments they haven’t learned to play yet isn’t most people’s favorite sound. But for Larry Miller, it’s one of his favorite parts of owning Metronome Music. “To a lot of people, it doesn’t mean anything, but I know their life is...
Warren Howland edges Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian in tough test
The cardiac kids of Warren Howland unleashed every advantage to outlast Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian 2-1 in Ohio boys soccer on November 5. The first half gave Warren Howland a 1-0 lead over Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian.
Hillsdale & Danville engaged in an epic struggle that deserves a longer look
DANVILLE -- Max Payne could barely walk by the end of the third quarter Friday. His hamstrings and calves had tightened into balls, the cost of playing nearly every down against a formidable foe on an unseasonably warm, 65-degree November night.
Huston Nolen
Huston Nolen, 83 of Mansfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Ohio State University Medical Center East. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Lana, of 56 years, his son, Tom and his daughters, Karla and Tara at the time of his passing. Huston was...
Eagles soar to 3rd-place finish at cross country state championships
OBETZ — The blustery conditions didn’t bother Colonel Crawford’s Cecelia Chase or the rest of the Eagles. Chase finished eighth overall, leading Colonel Crawford to a third-place finish in the Division III girls race at Saturday’s cross country state championships at wind-swept Fortress Obetz. GALLERY: Division...
Janice Annette Hout
Janice Annette Hout, 79, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Michigan on January 27, 1943. To plant a tree in memory of Janice Hout as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Beverly Jane (Wilburn) Schwartzkopf
Beverly Jane (Wilburn) Schwartzkopf, 97, formerly of Mansfield, passed away at McCrea Manor in Alliance, Ohio, on Monday, October 31, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Schwartzkopf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
