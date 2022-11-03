Read full article on original website
Metronome Music owner celebrates 60th year in business
MANSFIELD -- Young students trying instruments they haven’t learned to play yet isn’t most people’s favorite sound. But for Larry Miller, it’s one of his favorite parts of owning Metronome Music. “To a lot of people, it doesn’t mean anything, but I know their life is...
Mansfield construction trades teacher honored as student champion
MANSFIELD — Greg Morris doesn't mind when his students make mistakes. In fact, he welcomes it. Morris is the construction and building trades teacher at Mansfield Senior High School. He's overseen students constructing little free libraries, sheds and even a tiny house.
5 Mansfield firefighters honored at awards banquet
MANSFIELD -- A number of firemen earmed honors on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the 2022 Mansfield Fire Department Awards Banquet at The Liederkranz. Members were recognized for their hard work and outstanding efforts. Awards included Firefighter of the year, EMT of the year, The Bronze star, Legion of Merit.
2022 Crestline Santa Parade set for Nov. 27
CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Community Development Team (Crestline CDT) has announced the Crestline Santa Parade will take place on Sunday Nov. 27 at 4 p.m. The parade will start at the corner of Union Street and Thoman Street next to the Crestline United Methodist Church and will end at the Crestline Public Library.
Allie Watson wins Emerging Philanthropist Award
MANSFIELD -- Richland County Foundation Senior Community Investment Officer Allie Watson received the 2022 Emerging Ohio Philanthropist Award at Philanthropy Ohio’s Forward ’22 conference held recently in Cleveland. Presented annually by Philanthropy Ohio, the award recognizes an outstanding leader who demonstrates exceptional leadership in advancing philanthropy, creativity in...
Area Agency on Aging will have caregiver appreciation event Nov. 18 at Richland Academy
ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. in collaboration with Richland Academy of Arts will host a free Caregiver Appreciation Event on Nov. 18, 2022 at the Richland Academy of Arts, located at 75 N Walnut St, Mansfield, Ohio. The day will be dedicated to caregivers...
Galion High School launches "Roar Program"
GALION – Galion High School (GHS) has launched a before-and after-school program called “ROAR” (an acronym that stands for Resources, Opportunities, Achievement and Readiness), which focuses on providing academic support in Math and Language Arts. ROAR also offers youth development and enrichment activities in music and arts, social-emotional learning, STEAM activities like robotics, acts of kindness and community-focused projects.
Clear Fork releases list of honor roll students
BELLVILLE -- Clear Fork High School has released its list of academic honorees for the 2022-2023 school year's first nine weeks.
Evelyn Etzwiler
Evelyn Etzwiler died on October 28, 2022 after a brief illness. She was a resident of Primrose Retirement Community on Millsboro Road in Mansfield, Ohio. Evelyn was born on January 29, 1931 in Mansfield to Peter and Christine Schulties. She graduated from Madison Senior High in 1948. Evelyn was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Find your forever home with Willow Run in a safe and uplifting community
Finding a place to call home has become more difficult the past few years with slim options and inflation. More than ever, adults are looking for a pleasant place to live that is affordable, easy to manage and accommodating. Willow Run aims to provide all of this and more with their dedication to make adults forever homes a reality.
Sister Act The Musical returns to the Ren from Nov. 19-Dec. 4
MANSFIELD -- One of the most popular shows ever produced at the Renaissance Theatre, Sister Act: The Musical, returns for a special holiday encore production this November and December as part of the Park National Bank Broadway Series. The company, once again led by the powerhouse Condrea Webber, is directed...
Skyway East owner shares memories from 50+ years of service
MANSFIELD — Buzz Smith estimated he’s been involved in 100 engagements at The Skyway East. “Hiding rings in champagne glasses and cakes — that’s always been a joy,” he said. “We've just been fortunate over the years to be a part of people's lives.”
Neighbors in retirement community blast new owners for doubling HOA fee
Navarre Village residents told News 5 they weren’t given notice the neighborhood’s homeowners association fees would more than double under new ownership.
After massive fire, Timbuk Farms unveils plans for this Christmas tree season
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Licking County Christmas tree farm is entering its first season since a massive fire ripped through the property. Jim Gibson, who owns Timbuk Farms with his wife, bought the now 300-acre plot from the previous owners in 2004. First created in 1952, the business grows and sells Christmas trees for […]
Patchwork of non-profits seek to address cat overpopulation in Richland County
MANSFIELD — Diane Nolen has helped to spay and neuter about 41,000 cats over the last 33 years. That's an average of 3.4 cats per day, every day, since 1989.
Janice Annette Hout
Janice Annette Hout, 79, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Michigan on January 27, 1943. To plant a tree in memory of Janice Hout as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Visit Ohio's Largest Christmas Shop
The Buckeye State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Holmes County, you might just want to visit.
Pioneer Career & Technology Center celebrates honor roll and All A’s (4.0)
SHELBY – Pioneer Career and Technology Center has announced 349 of its students are on Honor Roll (3.5 GPA or higher) or All A’s GPA 4.0 (or higher). The administration would like to congratulate the following students for their academic achievement for the first quarter:
GHS Class of 1972 holds 50th Reunion
GALION- The Galion High School Class of 1972 celebrated its 50th Reunion this year with activities beginning on Wednesday, September 21st and lasting through Saturday, September 24th, 2022. The celebration began with a gathering on Wednesday at the Smith Family Farm in Morrow County. On Thursday evening, a group met at the Elks Club in Galion to decorate for the dinner scheduled on Saturday night. After decorating, some of the group participated in a Euchre Tournament. Friday’s events began at the Big Four Depot where a large group of classmates and friends met for a luncheon that was hosted by Jon Smolko and Debbie (Halm) Lewis. Music at the luncheon was provided by Jon Smolko, Mike Mackey, and Mike Byrns. On Friday evening, a large group of classmates met at Heise Park to watch the Galion Tigers pull out an upset win against the Shelby Whippets in Week 6 of the 2022/2023 football season. While at the game, an announcement was made to recognize the Class of ‘72 in attendance. Afterward, several classmates and friends gathered at the 1803 Taproom.
Charles Junior Evans
Mansfield, Charles J. Evans Jr., 67, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at OhioHealth. Mansfield Hospital after an extended illness. To plant a tree in memory of Charles Junior Evans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
