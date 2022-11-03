ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

richlandsource.com

Metronome Music owner celebrates 60th year in business

MANSFIELD -- Young students trying instruments they haven’t learned to play yet isn’t most people’s favorite sound. But for Larry Miller, it’s one of his favorite parts of owning Metronome Music. “To a lot of people, it doesn’t mean anything, but I know their life is...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield construction trades teacher honored as student champion

MANSFIELD — Greg Morris doesn't mind when his students make mistakes. In fact, he welcomes it. Morris is the construction and building trades teacher at Mansfield Senior High School. He's overseen students constructing little free libraries, sheds and even a tiny house.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

5 Mansfield firefighters honored at awards banquet

MANSFIELD -- A number of firemen earmed honors on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the 2022 Mansfield Fire Department Awards Banquet at The Liederkranz. Members were recognized for their hard work and outstanding efforts. Awards included Firefighter of the year, EMT of the year, The Bronze star, Legion of Merit.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

2022 Crestline Santa Parade set for Nov. 27

CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Community Development Team (Crestline CDT) has announced the Crestline Santa Parade will take place on Sunday Nov. 27 at 4 p.m. The parade will start at the corner of Union Street and Thoman Street next to the Crestline United Methodist Church and will end at the Crestline Public Library.
CRESTLINE, OH
richlandsource.com

Allie Watson wins Emerging Philanthropist Award

MANSFIELD -- Richland County Foundation Senior Community Investment Officer Allie Watson received the 2022 Emerging Ohio Philanthropist Award at Philanthropy Ohio’s Forward ’22 conference held recently in Cleveland. Presented annually by Philanthropy Ohio, the award recognizes an outstanding leader who demonstrates exceptional leadership in advancing philanthropy, creativity in...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Galion High School launches "Roar Program"

GALION – Galion High School (GHS) has launched a before-and after-school program called “ROAR” (an acronym that stands for Resources, Opportunities, Achievement and Readiness), which focuses on providing academic support in Math and Language Arts. ROAR also offers youth development and enrichment activities in music and arts, social-emotional learning, STEAM activities like robotics, acts of kindness and community-focused projects.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Evelyn Etzwiler

Evelyn Etzwiler died on October 28, 2022 after a brief illness. She was a resident of Primrose Retirement Community on Millsboro Road in Mansfield, Ohio. Evelyn was born on January 29, 1931 in Mansfield to Peter and Christine Schulties. She graduated from Madison Senior High in 1948. Evelyn was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Find your forever home with Willow Run in a safe and uplifting community

Finding a place to call home has become more difficult the past few years with slim options and inflation. More than ever, adults are looking for a pleasant place to live that is affordable, easy to manage and accommodating. Willow Run aims to provide all of this and more with their dedication to make adults forever homes a reality.
CRESTLINE, OH
richlandsource.com

Sister Act The Musical returns to the Ren from Nov. 19-Dec. 4

MANSFIELD -- One of the most popular shows ever produced at the Renaissance Theatre, Sister Act: The Musical, returns for a special holiday encore production this November and December as part of the Park National Bank Broadway Series. The company, once again led by the powerhouse Condrea Webber, is directed...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Skyway East owner shares memories from 50+ years of service

MANSFIELD — Buzz Smith estimated he’s been involved in 100 engagements at The Skyway East. “Hiding rings in champagne glasses and cakes — that’s always been a joy,” he said. “We've just been fortunate over the years to be a part of people's lives.”
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Janice Annette Hout

Janice Annette Hout, 79, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Michigan on January 27, 1943. To plant a tree in memory of Janice Hout as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MANSFIELD, OH
Travel Maven

Visit Ohio's Largest Christmas Shop

The Buckeye State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Holmes County, you might just want to visit.
OHIO STATE
Galion Inquirer

GHS Class of 1972 holds 50th Reunion

GALION- The Galion High School Class of 1972 celebrated its 50th Reunion this year with activities beginning on Wednesday, September 21st and lasting through Saturday, September 24th, 2022. The celebration began with a gathering on Wednesday at the Smith Family Farm in Morrow County. On Thursday evening, a group met at the Elks Club in Galion to decorate for the dinner scheduled on Saturday night. After decorating, some of the group participated in a Euchre Tournament. Friday’s events began at the Big Four Depot where a large group of classmates and friends met for a luncheon that was hosted by Jon Smolko and Debbie (Halm) Lewis. Music at the luncheon was provided by Jon Smolko, Mike Mackey, and Mike Byrns. On Friday evening, a large group of classmates met at Heise Park to watch the Galion Tigers pull out an upset win against the Shelby Whippets in Week 6 of the 2022/2023 football season. While at the game, an announcement was made to recognize the Class of ‘72 in attendance. Afterward, several classmates and friends gathered at the 1803 Taproom.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Charles Junior Evans

Mansfield, Charles J. Evans Jr., 67, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at OhioHealth. Mansfield Hospital after an extended illness. To plant a tree in memory of Charles Junior Evans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

