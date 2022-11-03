ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Giannis' secret to success this season is... fruit🍑

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TgFLz_0ixxRxed00

After defeating the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks' 7-0 season-opening run is now matching the starts of the 2018-19 and 1971-72 teams.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday's game.

“I’m happy that the team is winning, but that’s like second,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m happy that the team is building good habits. I’m happy that we can be good even if we don’t make shots, that it doesn’t affect us. We still play hard, we still move the ball. Guys are not talking by themselves, we talk to one another. We are in a very good place.”

When asked what he attributes to his strong start this season, Antetokounmpo revealed his secret... fruit.

"I've been eating a lot of fruits before the games," he said. "I'm not gonna lie. I'm a big routine guy."

Antetokounmpo said a peach before games gives him energy and makes him feel good.

"After my pre-game shooting, I eat a banana," he continued. "I haven't done that before...It allows me to play better."

RELATED CONTENT:

A peach and banana before hitting the court has allowed the two-time MVP to score 30 or more points in six straight games.

“It feels like he’s playing a lot of different places and playing with just a good rhythm and really an unselfish heart and it’s coming back to him,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Good things are happening.”

On Monday, Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the 18th time in his career.

Antetokounmpo was given the honor for his games played from Oct. 24-30.

According to the Bucks, Antetokounmpo led the team to a 3-0 record last week, averaging 35.7 points, 15.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 55.1% from the field.

The Associated Press reports the Bucks have been able to avoid defeat despite Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton's absences. Middleton is recovering from wrist surgery and Connaughton suffered a strained right calf.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

LeBron James honors late rapper Takeoff with pregame outfit

LeBron James paid tribute to the late Kirshnik Khari "Takeoff" Ball with his pregame outfit on Sunday. Takeoff, who was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday. He had been attending an event with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
The Associated Press

Embiid has double-double in return, 76ers beat Suns 100-88

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds in his return after missing three games with the flu, Georges Niang scored 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting on 3-pointers, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Phoenix Suns 100-88 on Monday night. Tobias Harris added 21 points and Tyrese Maxey had 11 on 4-for-18 shooting from the field to help the 76ers win for the second time in six games. “Our season began today,” Embiid said. “Everything before tonight didn’t count. The Phillies season is over and I enjoyed watching them, and this was our first game since then, so this was the first game of the season.” Devin Booker scored 28 points for the Suns, who have lost two of three after winning seven of their first eight games to begin the season. Mikal Bridges had 15 points, and Cameron Payne and DeAndre Ayton each added 14.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy