Giannis' secret to success this season is... fruit🍑

After defeating the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks' 7-0 season-opening run is now matching the starts of the 2018-19 and 1971-72 teams.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday's game.

“I’m happy that the team is winning, but that’s like second,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m happy that the team is building good habits. I’m happy that we can be good even if we don’t make shots, that it doesn’t affect us. We still play hard, we still move the ball. Guys are not talking by themselves, we talk to one another. We are in a very good place.”

When asked what he attributes to his strong start this season, Antetokounmpo revealed his secret... fruit.

"I've been eating a lot of fruits before the games," he said. "I'm not gonna lie. I'm a big routine guy."

Antetokounmpo said a peach before games gives him energy and makes him feel good.

"After my pre-game shooting, I eat a banana," he continued. "I haven't done that before...It allows me to play better."

RELATED CONTENT:



A peach and banana before hitting the court has allowed the two-time MVP to score 30 or more points in six straight games.

“It feels like he’s playing a lot of different places and playing with just a good rhythm and really an unselfish heart and it’s coming back to him,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Good things are happening.”

On Monday, Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the 18th time in his career.

Antetokounmpo was given the honor for his games played from Oct. 24-30.

According to the Bucks, Antetokounmpo led the team to a 3-0 record last week, averaging 35.7 points, 15.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 55.1% from the field.

The Associated Press reports the Bucks have been able to avoid defeat despite Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton's absences. Middleton is recovering from wrist surgery and Connaughton suffered a strained right calf.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip